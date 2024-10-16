Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 16
Notification of Transactions by
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and
Persons Closely Associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Howard Williams
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Director
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Strategic Equity Capital plc
b)
LEI
2138003R5GB8QZU2G577
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary Shares
Identification code
GB00B0BDCB21
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
321.0p
10,000
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
10,000
- Price
£32,100.00
e)
Date of the transaction
15.10.2024
f)
Place of the transaction
XLON