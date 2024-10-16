Packet capture authority Endace today announced that EndaceProbe Cloud has been selected as the "Cloud Security Innovation of the Year" winner in the 8th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards.

EndaceProbe Cloud enables always-on, scalable packet capture and unified network visibility across private cloud and public cloud infrastructure. The unlimited scalability of EndaceProbe Cloud allows organizations to continuously record days or months of full packet data, including east-west and north-south cloud traffic at 4 Gbps, and store up to 250 TB of data per instance. Network packet data can be recorded from virtual Packet Brokers, VPC mirrors, virtual SPAN ports, firewalls, vSwitches, virtual machines, and more.

"We learned from our customers that they need complete visibility across their networks, regardless of infrastructure, and they have to be able to store weeks of recorded history. They also need to rapidly locate and analyze the packets related to threats so they can respond appropriately. So, we designed EndaceProbe Cloud to bring the same level of visibility to public cloud infrastructure they were accustomed to with on-prem EndaceProbes," said Stuart Wilson, Endace CEO. "We're pleased to receive 'Cloud Security Innovation of the Year' from CyberSecurity Breakthrough, and we'll continue to deliver solutions that help SoC and NoC teams uncover definitive forensic evidence of network events, resulting in faster, more accurate, and more conclusive incident response."

Multiple EndaceProbe Cloud instances can be combined to support higher-speed networks and seamlessly expand storage capacity as needs evolve. Customers also retain complete control over recorded cloud traffic data residing in their VPC/Virtual Network. A single console provides centralized search, data mining and analysis across the entire hybrid-cloud (including multi-cloud) infrastructure, and analysts can respond to incidents, alerts, or threats that originate from anywhere on the network. Centralized management helps to monitor network health and manage configurations of all EndaceProbes deployed.

Additionally, the solution integrates with leading security and performance monitoring tools, including IDS/IPS, SOAR, SIEM, NG firewalls, AI/ML security, and open source and custom solutions. This allows analysts to go from threat alert to packets with a single click. It also lets teams leverage existing investigation and response workflows and playbooks for both their cloud and on-premise infrastructure.

"Endace provides scalable, always-on packet capture and unified visibility across on-premise, private cloud and public cloud environments. Visibility into public cloud infrastructure is just as important as visibility into private data centers. Continuously recording cloud packet data allows this visibility but most products don't deliver scalable packet capture and access into cloud traffic," said Steve Johansson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. "By giving network operations and security teams the ability to collect and analyze cloud traffic in the same way they're accustomed to doing with EndaceProbe and on-premise infrastructure, Endace customers can apply their well-honed investigation and resolution processes and workflows to their cloud assets too."

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Intelligence, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Application Security, Identity Management and many more. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world. The award program is conducted by CyberSecurity Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market today.

Mr. Wilson concluded, "We'd like to congratulate partners and friends at Darktrace, Fortinet, Gigamon, Guidepoint Security, Immersive Labs, Palo Alto Networks, and Tines, who also won awards. It's great to be in such good company."

About Endace

Endace's scalable, always-on packet capture gives Network Operations and Security teams the deep visibility they need for fast, accurate incident investigation with rich forensic evidence at their fingertips from all their tools. EndaceProbes provide enterprise-class packet sniffing in on-prem, public and private cloud environments, with rapid, centralized search and one-click access to full pcap data from leading security and performance solutions (including Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, Cisco, Splunk, Elastic, and many others). Analyze network traffic using a single, unified console across all on-premise, private, or public cloud infrastructure for total hybrid cloud visibility. Capture every packet. See every threat. www.endace.com

For more information, see www.endace.com or follow Endace on X (Twitter), LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About CyberSecurity Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web and Email Security, UTM, Firewall and more. For more information visit CyberSecurityBreakthrough.com.

