

NORTH CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Abbott Laboratories (ABT) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $1.646 billion, or $0.94 per share. This compares with $1.436 billion, or $0.82 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Abbott Laboratories reported adjusted earnings of $2.119 billion or $1.21 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.20 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.9% to $10.635 billion from $10.143 billion last year.



Abbott Laboratories earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $1.646 Bln. vs. $1.436 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.94 vs. $0.82 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $10.635 Bln vs. $10.143 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.31 to $1.37 Full year EPS guidance: $4.64 to $4.70



