Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2024) - AIP Asset Management Inc. ("AIP") is pleased to announce that its flagship fund, the AIP Convertible Private Debt Fund LP (formerly AIP Global Macro Fund LP) ("Fund"), has once again been recognized as a top performer in Canada's hedge fund industry. For the fifth consecutive year, AIP's Fund has been nominated as a "Top Contender" at the prestigious 2024 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards ("CHFA"), securing nominations in three out of five performance measures within its category, including the coveted Overall Best 2024 Canadian Hedge Fund.

Out of a record-breaking 273 Canadian hedge funds that participated in this year's CHFA program, the AIP Convertible Private Debt Fund LP, known for its private debt focus, has been nominated for the following awards in its category:

Overall Best Canadian Hedge Fund (based on 10-year combined annualized return and Sharpe ratio)

Best 5-Year Return

Best 5-Year Sharpe Ratio

Jay Bala, co-founder and President of AIP, expressed his gratitude, stating, "It is reassuring to know that we are recognized for providing value to our clients, whether institutional or retail investors. Our Fund has delivered an average return of 23.48% per year since its inception in 2013."

Alex Kanayev, co-founder and Chairman of AIP, added, "We founded AIP with a strong belief in innovative investment approaches, product structuring, and team building. We are pleased that AIP continues to achieve success and win awards year after year."

The Canadian Hedge Fund Awards recognize excellence in the hedge fund industry by evaluating five performance measures across six categories. The awards are determined based on quantitative data up to June 30th, which is collected and tabulated by Fundata Canada.

AIP's consistent recognition at the CHFA underscores its leadership in the hedge fund space and highlights the strength of its convertible private debt strategy.

Please see announcement on Oct 1, 2024 Alternative IQ Announces the Top Contenders for the 2024 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards (newsfilecorp.com).

About AIP Asset Management Inc.

Founded in 2013, AIP Asset Management has earned a reputation for its innovative approach to convertible private debt investing, aiming to protect principal investments while gaining market exposure to small-cap companies. Based in Toronto, AIP is a leading credit manager in North America, with a team of professionals boasting over 100 years of combined experience in direct lending, private equity, and capital markets.

https://aipconvertibleprivatedebtfund.com/

Disclaimer: Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with investments in investment funds. Please read the Offering Memorandum (OM) before investing. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in share value and reinvestment of all dividends and do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution, or optional charges or income taxes payable by any security holder that would have reduced returns. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. For accredited investors only. Relationship Disclosure: Ninepoint Partners LP acts as an exempt market dealer and distributes Class A, Class F, and certain subseries of Class I Units of the AIP Convertible Private Debt Fund LP.

