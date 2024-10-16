Anzeige
Mittwoch, 16.10.2024
7 neue Bohrlöcher bei Best Chance: Gladiator Metals (WKN: A3D6HK) bereit für ein Ressourcen-Update
16.10.2024 14:06 Uhr
Juniper Square to Acquire Forstone Luxembourg to Expand Global Fund Administration Footprint

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Juniper Square, the leading provider of innovative fund software and administration solutions for the private markets, today announced a definitive agreement to acquire Forstone Luxembourg, a division of Forstone Group, to expand its global fund administration and fund services footprint. The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals.

Juniper Square Logo

Founded in 2021, Forstone Luxembourg provides fund administration, transfer agency, and other fund services in Luxembourg. The strategic acquisition of Forstone Luxembourg brings additional expertise and an established presence in the European market, which reinforces Juniper Square's commitment to providing a global and comprehensive suite of services to its clients, enabling them to navigate the complexities of cross-border operations with greater ease and efficiency.

Alex Robinson, CEO and Co-founder of Juniper Square commented, "This acquisition stems from the approach we've taken since day one: working closely with our customers to deeply understand their needs and finding new, innovative ways to support them. Our global expansion efforts, which began earlier this year in India, are further strengthened with this acquisition. We're thrilled to welcome the Forstone Luxembourg team to Juniper Square and bring their deep knowledge and expertise on the Luxembourg market to our clients." Robinson added, "As we got to know Forstone Luxembourg, it became clear that they share our values, passion, and vision for transforming the private markets, and we're excited to welcome them to the Juniper Square family."

Arnaud Brive, Co-founder and Managing Partner of Forstone Luxembourg said, "Juniper Square is making a tremendous impact in the private markets, and their innovative approach sets them apart in the industry. We're excited to join forces and are confident that together, we will achieve great things."

Christine Egbert, General Manager for Fund Administration at Juniper Square, who will oversee integrating Forstone Luxembourg's team, existing client base, and technology stack into the Juniper Square environment, commented, "I joined Juniper Square to help scale a world-class service organization that delivers a truly modern solution to its clients. With the acquisition of Forstone Luxembourg, we can now offer Luxembourg-based administration services to our customers, an important milestone for our company."

The transition is subject to final regulatory approval, following which Forstone Luxembourg will operate as Juniper Square Luxembourg. The Forstone Group will continue to execute its strategy to service the Luxembourg market by leveraging its expertise in the private markets and real estate sector through core services such as traditional bookkeeping and consulting.

Juniper Square is the leading provider of innovative fund software and administration solutions for the private markets, helping GPs and LPs seamlessly connect and communicate across every stage of the investment lifecycle. From fundraising and onboarding to investor management and fund administration, Juniper Square empowers investment managers to accelerate fundraising, scale operations efficiently, and improve investor satisfaction. With over 2,000 GPs relying on its platform to manage more than 38,000 investment entities, 600,000 LP accounts, and $1 trillion in investor equity, Juniper Square continues to invest in cutting-edge technology. The firm's focus on mastering data management and leveraging modern solutions delivers a compelling and seamless experience for both fund managers and their LPs. Learn more at https://www.junipersquare.com/.

Juniper Square has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Forstone Luxembourg, a division of Forstone Group.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/749157/Juniper_Square___Logo.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2531696/Forstone_HD.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/juniper-square-to-acquire-forstone-luxembourg-to-expand-global-fund-administration-footprint-302277358.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
