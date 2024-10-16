1NCE Awarded Frost & Sullivan's 2024 Global Customer Value Leadership Award for Revolutionizing Internet of Things Connectivity

1NCE delivers unrivaled, low-cost Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity and software solutions for more than 23,000 customers managing 30 million devices globally, leveraging an innovative flat-rate subscription model that simplifies operations for low-data IoT applications.

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently researched the global cellular IoT connectivity industry as part of an annual marketplace review, and based on its findings, recognizes 1NCE with the 2024 Customer Value Leadership Award. 1NCE delivers an effective and affordable long-term software platform for low-data IoT connected devices. Its pre-paid plan connects IoT devices for up to 10 years at $10, eliminating the high costs, ongoing pricing fluctuations and complexities traditionally associated with global IoT deployment.

1NCE is a major company in the global IoT connectivity space due to its simple and flexible service model that offers low-cost, long-term connectivity. Additionally, 1NCE allows real-time activation of embedded SIMs and provides physical SIM cards that are ready for global operation within one day. This flexibility supports various industries, including utilities, smart cities, fleet management, telematics, and industrial automation.

As the world's first IoT lifetime flat rate connectivity provider, the company allows businesses to streamline operations and scale effortlessly. By addressing common issues such as inconsistent coverage, high roaming charges, and complex billing structures -- as well as offering complimentary access to the most in-demand IoT software tools -- 1NCE helps customers achieve operational efficiency at a fraction of the cost across Europe, Asia, North America, South America, Africa, and Oceania.

"Since its foundation, 1NCE has been disrupting the IoT connectivity industry. The company has experienced notable growth, reaching over 23,000 customers in 173 countries and managing 30 million connections as of October 2024," said Renato Pasquini, research vice president at Frost & Sullivan.

1NCE simplifies global IoT connectivity by removing challenges like regulations, coverage gaps, and high data costs, offering a standardized solution for seamless device management across borders. This is particularly valuable for industries like smart metering, asset tracking, and fleet management, where reliable and cost-effective connectivity is essential for daily operations.

Furthermore, by integrating its IoT services with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and other strategic partners, the company ensures that its customers can access secure, scalable, and robust connectivity infrastructure worldwide. This focus on global efficiency, coupled with 1NCE's disruptive pricing model, has established the company as a key player in the IoT market, empowering businesses to address the traditional challenges of global low-data IoT deployment.

"Operators typically focus on local or regional markets due to the complexities and costs associated with catering to global low-data IoT needs. 1NCE disrupts this model by providing a unified global solution, enhancing operational efficiency for businesses with international operations at a single, affordable price point," noted Pasquini.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that demonstrates excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers, focusing on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes 1NCE's unique focus on augmenting its customers' value beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

