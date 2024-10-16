Germany installed 960 MW of solar in September, bringing its cumulative PV capacity to more than 94. 52 GW. From pv magazine Germany Germany installed 960 MW of new PV capacity in September, according to the latest figures from the Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur). This compares to 906 in August 2024 and 919 MW in September 2023. In the first nine months of this year, developers connected 11. 7 GW of solar to the grid, compared to 10. 7 GW in the same period a year earlier. The country's cumulative installed PV capacity surpassed 94. 52 GW at the end of September. Rooftop PV systems ...

