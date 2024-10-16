SmartRecruiters Unveils Winston: AI That Keeps Hiring Human

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SmartRecruiters proudly unveils Winston, the AI-powered recruiting companion that is set to disrupt the recruitment technology space. Winston doesn't just reduce administrative tasks - he eliminates them entirely. From screening candidates and scheduling interviews to sending follow-up notes, Winston frees hiring teams to focus on the most human part of the process - the interview. This launch marks a bold step forward in SmartRecruiters' vision of "SmartRecruiters 3.0", signaling the end of the traditional ATS and the beginning of an AI-driven era where hiring teams can achieve superhuman results.

At the heart of this transformation is Winston - a charismatic AI companion who is both the face and the intelligence behind SmartRecruiters' AI-driven platform. With his cheerful personality and advanced capabilities, Winston, the familiar face of SmartRecruiters, makes the complex world of hiring more accessible, enjoyable, and, above all, smarter. Imagine a system that molds itself to your needs - where every interaction is intuitive, interfaces adapt in real-time, and insights are surfaced before you even realize you need them. That's the future with Winston.

Rebecca Carr, CEO of SmartRecruiters, shared her thoughts on Winston's revolutionary impact. "The traditional ATS isn't meeting the expectations of hiring managers and recruiters. It's no longer serving the demands of modern hiring - especially in high-volume, high-turnover industries, such as retail and manufacturing. We needed something more adaptive, more human, and that's Winston. He's not just a feature; he's the future of recruitment technology, designed to remove the manual, administrative burden from hiring teams, giving them back the time to focus on the heart of hiring: connecting with great talent."

Winston: Elevating Recruitment Efficiency

In a market crowded with half-baked AI tools that only address limited aspects of the hiring process, Winston stands apart by being a truly comprehensive, AI-driven solution built on the foundational strength of SmartRecruiters' ATS workflow and data model. From intelligent scheduling to real-time agentic insights to an adaptive ui that evolves based on user behavior and context, Winston enables teams to run leaner, faster, and more effectively than ever before. He doesn't just assist; he eliminates the most time-consuming, low-value tasks and constantly optimizes the hiring process to ensure maximum efficiency. While high-volume, high-turnover hiring is Winston's initial core focus, long-term plans call for continued feature development, unlocking possibilities across a wide range of additional industries and hiring scenarios.

Powering the New SmartRecruiters Platform

As the driving force behind SmartRecruiters 3.0, Winston redefines how recruitment technology serves businesses. By pushing the boundaries of what talent acquisition software can do, SmartRecruiters is creating a smarter, more intuitive platform that adapts to the evolving needs of hiring teams. Winston will power SmartRecruiters at every touchpoint, transforming traditionally cumbersome recruitment processes into seamless, even joyful, experiences for both recruiters and candidates.

Shiran Yaroslavsky, SVP of Product at SmartRecruiters, reinforced this vision: "Winston represents a seismic shift in recruitment technology. We're not just automating tasks; we're eliminating the inefficiencies that have plagued this industry for decades. Winston is at the heart of this new SmartRecruiters chapter - he adapts, learns, and drives smarter, faster decisions across the board. And we're just getting started. Our goal is nothing short of transforming how the world hires."

Product Availability and Key Capabilities

The initial wave of Winston's capabilities is designed to tackle some of the biggest pain points hiring teams face. Developed in collaboration with a diverse group of our most trusted customers, including Domino's, IKEA, Primark, Public Storage & Frasers Group. Winston's early capabilities start rolling out to customers in January 2025 and include the following highlights:

Intelligent Scheduling: Winston's Intelligent Scheduling is built to ensure that recruiters and hiring managers can streamline scheduling tasks with ease, no matter how complex or sudden changes may be.





Winston's Intelligent Scheduling is built to ensure that recruiters and hiring managers can streamline scheduling tasks with ease, no matter how complex or sudden changes may be. Multi-Layer Screening: Winston's Multi Layer Screening transforms how candidates are evaluated. By allowing candidates to showcase their skills, ambitions, and values through thoughtful responses to questions, Winston generates more precise match scores-even allowing for screening without a traditional resume.





Winston's Multi Layer Screening transforms how candidates are evaluated. By allowing candidates to showcase their skills, ambitions, and values through thoughtful responses to questions, Winston generates more precise match scores-even allowing for screening without a traditional resume. Conversational Engagement : Winston's hyper-personalized Conversational Engagement transforms how candidates interact with the hiring process, offering more contextual, human-like and dynamic interactions. Through multiple channels - text, voice, and video - candidates can engage deeply, allowing them to showcase their skills and personality in a way that goes beyond typical chatbot experiences.





: Winston's hyper-personalized Conversational Engagement transforms how candidates interact with the hiring process, offering more contextual, human-like and dynamic interactions. Through multiple channels - text, voice, and video - candidates can engage deeply, allowing them to showcase their skills and personality in a way that goes beyond typical chatbot experiences. User Centric Adaptive UI: Winston evolves with every click, adapting to each user's context. Whether simplifying workflows or making the first-time experience effortless, Winston adjusts in real time, delivering a seamless, personalized interface for every user.





Winston evolves with every click, adapting to each user's context. Whether simplifying workflows or making the first-time experience effortless, Winston adjusts in real time, delivering a seamless, personalized interface for every user. Agentic Insights: Winston doesn't just react - he predicts. By identifying bottlenecks and uncovering opportunities, Winston keeps users in control, empowering them to make confident, informed decisions with ease

These initial capabilities mark just the start of Winston's journey. Stay tuned as we continue to reveal more details on Winston's evolving roadmap and exciting innovations.

About SmartRecruiters

SmartRecruiters powers Superhuman Hiring by freeing talent acquisition teams from legacy applicant tracking software, and equipping them with next-gen AI functionality. SmartRecruiters' platform serves as the hiring operating system for 4,000 customers, including Bosch, LinkedIn, and Visa. Companies with business-critical hiring needs turn to SmartRecruiters for best-of-breed functionality, world-class support, and a robust ecosystem of third-party applications and service providers.

For more information, visit www.smartrecruiters.com/winston/

Image - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2532181/SmartRecruiters.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2379530/4971387/SmartRecruiters_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/smartrecruiters-unveils-winston-ai-that-keeps-hiring-human-302277875.html