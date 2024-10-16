The "Private Healthcare Self-Pay UK Market Report: Sixth Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Included with the most recent pricing data analysis and 2023 hospital episode analysis, the report details a market that has grown significantly, driven by NHS waiting times and patient demand for faster access to care. This is underpinned by high demand for orthopaedic and ophthalmological services, with growth also seen in general surgery and gynaecology.

The self-pay market experienced significant disruptions during 2020-2021, impacting all sectors, and now experiences disruptions in the form of economic pressures and the cost-of-living crisis. Despite these challenges, self-pay demand remains robust, signalling a lasting shift towards private healthcare.

The report forecasts steady market growth, with insured patient activity indicating sustained interest in private healthcare. Regarding self-pay options, they remain integral to provider strategies and are expected to drive strong medium-term growth.

The report also covers regional dynamics, with London and the South East accounting for the highest regional areas of self-pay. Interestingly, an increase in self-pay demand in traditionally low self-pay regions, such as the North East, Wales, Scotland and the South West, has been observed.

Key Topics Covered:

Market Trends

Overview of the UK Market

Insight from Major Providers

Provider Schemes And Finance Options

Future of Self-Pay

Independent Provider Profiles

Price Comparison Tables

