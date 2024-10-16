Anzeige
Mittwoch, 16.10.2024
7 neue Bohrlöcher bei Best Chance: Gladiator Metals (WKN: A3D6HK) bereit für ein Ressourcen-Update
16.10.2024 16:06 Uhr
Flexter is now widely available in the United Kingdom and the United States

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexter is proud to announce a major milestone in our mission to revolutionize the truck rental industry: our platform has now exceeded 1000 locations across the United Kingdom and the United States offering light duty commercial van and truck rentals. This expansion solidifies Flexter's position as a leader in the truck reservation industry, offering unparalleled convenience and accessibility to consumers in every major region of both countries.

Flexter Logo

With this significant growth, Flexter is thrilled to highlight our strategic partnerships with renowned suppliers, including Enterprise Mobility Europe, Hertz North America, NextCar, Priceless Rent A Car, Rent-A-Wreck, Green Motion, U-Save, Thrifty, Dollar, Europcar, and Drivalia UK. These collaborations are instrumental in providing our customers with a diverse fleet and exceptional service.

Enhanced Accessibility and Convenience

Whether you're in urban centers like London and New York or more remote areas, Flexter's extensive network of truck rental providers ensures a convenient location is always nearby. Our platform offers a comprehensive range of truck rental options, from small vans and pickup trucks for local moves to larger trucks for large cargo and long-haul journeys. The user-friendly interface allows consumers to compare prices, check availability, and book rentals with ease, saving both time and effort.

Empowering Small Businesses

This expansion is particularly beneficial for small businesses, which can now leverage Flexter's broad network of truck rental providers to efficiently manage logistics and transportation without the overhead costs of maintaining their own fleet. By partnering with leading suppliers, we ensure that our customers have access to easily sourced, reliable and cost-effective pickup, van and truck rental solutions.

Commitment to Global Expansion

Flexter remains committed to further global expansion, aiming to bring our innovative platform to new markets and extend our reach to more customers worldwide. We are continually enhancing our technology, streamlining our processes, and expanding our partnerships to deliver an unmatched rental experience.

Gratitude and Future Vision

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our partners and customers for their invaluable support in helping us reach this milestone. This achievement marks just the beginning of our journey to become the world's go-to truck rental platform. With Flexter, the road ahead is bright, and we are excited to have you with us every step of the way.

Contact:

press@flexter.com
www.flexter.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2531286/Flexter_Flexter_is_now_widely_available_in_the_United_Kingdom_an.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/flexter-is-now-widely-available-in-the-united-kingdom-and-the-united-states-302277096.html

