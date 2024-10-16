Anzeige
Mittwoch, 16.10.2024
7 neue Bohrlöcher bei Best Chance: Gladiator Metals (WKN: A3D6HK) bereit für ein Ressourcen-Update
16.10.2024 14:12 Uhr
Ladybug Resource Group: Ladybug Reports Rapid Growth as Sales Continue to Accelerate Across All Business Segments

TULSA, Okla., Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ladybug Resource Group, Inc.; (OTC PINK: LBRG), now operating as Ladybug Nutratech, a leading player in the health and wellness products sector, continues with sales growth in all business segments of the Company. This trend comes just after the Company's recent announcement of surpassing $6.0 million USD in revenue for the first half of 2024, a testament to Ladybug's ongoing strategic efforts in both technological innovation and market expansion.

Highlighting year-to-date, Ladybug's performance has demonstrated impressive revenue growth in the first half of 2024. Various strategic initiatives, including introducing new product lines, strategic acquisitions, and the eCommerce NutraBuddy's AI-powered platform, targeted to attract over 10 million users in its first-year post-launch, have significantly expanded the company. Ladybug remains steadfast in its commitment to online marketing and sales, leveraging its innovative products that blend nutritional and pharmaceutical elements to offer consumers holistic health benefits. In an era where health and wellness consciousness are on the rise, coupled with an aging population's demand for natural and preventive health solutions, the nutraceutical industry has experienced a surge in popularity. This trend has been further amplified by the convenience of e-commerce platforms, which provide consumers with easy access to a diverse array of nutritional options from the comfort of their homes.

James Kurko, Chairman and CEO of Ladybug Resources, proudly commented on the continued growth results, "As a Company we are pleased with these results, and we look forward to continuing a remarkable 2024, which we believe will reflect the hard work and the foundation we have put in place."

Stay connected:

  • Website: LadybugNutraTech.com
  • OTC Markets: LBRG
  • X (formally Twitter)
  • Linked-In
  • Facebook
  • Instagram

About Ladybug Resource Group Inc.

Ladybug Resource Group Inc., operating under Ladybug NutraTech, is making great strides to be a leading player in the health and wellness e-commerce sector. With innovative strategies, diverse product offerings, and a commitment to customer and shareholder satisfaction, the company remains at the forefront of its industry.

For further information, please contact:

Ladybug Resource Group Inc.
James P. Kurko
1408 S. Denver Avenue, Tulsa, OK 74119
info@ladybuglbrg.com
+1 918-727-7137
Ladybugnutratech.com

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements:?

This news release contains forward-looking statements which are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes," "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include but are not limited to changes in general economic and financial market conditions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law."


