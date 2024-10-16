Abbott Reports Third-Quarter 2024 Results and Raises Midpoint of Full-Year EPS Guidance Range

Sales of $10.6 billion driven by strong underlying base business performance

Reported sales growth of 4.9 percent; organic sales growth for underlying base business of 8.2 percent 1 , led by double-digit growth in Medical Devices

Continues to strengthen portfolio with steady cadence of new product approvals, reimbursement coverage, and clinical data

ABBOTT PARK, Ill., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024.

Third-quarter GAAP diluted EPS of $0.94 and adjusted diluted EPS of $1.21, which excludes specified items.

Abbott maintains its full-year 2024 organic sales growth guidance range of 9.5% to 10.0%, excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales 2 .

. Abbott now projects full-year diluted EPS on a GAAP basis of $3.34 to $3.40 and projects adjusted diluted EPS of $4.64 to $4.70, which represents an increase at the midpoint of the guidance range.

In October, Abbott's board of directors authorized a new share repurchase program of up to $7 billion of the company's common shares.

In August, Abbott announced a unique global partnership with Medtronic to collaborate on connecting Abbott's world-leading continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system with Medtronic's insulin delivery devices.

In September, Abbott announced the U.S. launch of Lingo , the company's first continuous glucose monitoring system available without a prescription and designed for people interested in improving their overall health and wellness.

, the company's first continuous glucose monitoring system available without a prescription and designed for people interested in improving their overall health and wellness. In September, Abbott announced a partnership with the Big Ten Conference ® to conduct a nationwide blood donation competition to help increase the U.S. blood supply.

to conduct a nationwide blood donation competition to help increase the U.S. blood supply. In September, Abbott completed enrollment ahead of schedule in its VOLT-AF IDE trial, which is designed to evaluate the Volt Pulsed Field Ablation (PFA) System for treating patients with heart rhythm disorders such as atrial fibrillation (AFib).

"Our results this quarter demonstrate the strength of our diversified business model," said Robert B. Ford, chairman and chief executive officer, Abbott. "We're well-positioned to achieve the upper end of our initial guidance ranges for the year and have great momentum heading into next year."

THIRD-QUARTER BUSINESS OVERVIEW

Management believes that measuring sales growth rates on an organic basis, which excludes the impact of foreign exchange and the impact of discontinuing the ZonePerfect® product line in the Nutrition business, is an appropriate way for investors to best understand the core underlying performance of the business. Management further believes that measuring sales growth rates on an organic basis excluding COVID-19 tests is an appropriate way for investors to best understand underlying base business performance as the COVID-19 pandemic has shifted to an endemic state, resulting in significantly lower demand for COVID-19 tests.

Note: In order to compute results excluding the impact of exchange rates, current year U.S. dollar sales are multiplied or divided, as appropriate, by the current year average foreign exchange rates and then those amounts are multiplied or divided, as appropriate, by the prior year average foreign exchange rates.

Third Quarter 2024 Results (3Q24)

Sales 3Q24 ($ in millions) Total Company

Nutrition

Diagnostics

Established

Pharmaceuticals

Medical Devices U.S. 4,202

950

1,032

-

2,216 International 6,433

1,116

1,380

1,406

2,531 Total reported 10,635

2,066

2,412

1,406

4,747



















% Change vs. 3Q23

















U.S. 10.1

10.4

1.8

n/a

14.2 International 1.7

(7.9)

(3.8)

2.7

9.6 Total reported 4.9

(0.3)

(1.5)

2.7

11.7 Impact of foreign exchange (2.5)

(3.1)

(2.9)

(4.3)

(1.6) Impact of business exit* (0.2)

(0.6)

-

-

- Organic 7.6

3.4

1.4

7.0

13.3 Impact of COVID-19 testing sales (3) (0.6)

-

(1.9)

-

- Organic (excluding COVID-19 tests) 8.2

3.4

3.3

7.0

13.3



















U.S. 11.0

11.9

2.4

n/a

14.2 International 6.5

(2.6)

3.8

7.0

12.5

First Nine Months 2024 Results (9M24)

Sales 9M24 ($ in millions) Total Company

Nutrition

Diagnostics

Established

Pharmaceuticals

Medical Devices U.S. 11,982

2,761

2,775

-

6,435 International 18,994

3,523

4,046

3,926

7,499 Total reported 30,976

6,284

6,821

3,926

13,934



















% Change vs. 9M23

















U.S. 4.2

8.1

(16.2)

n/a

14.3 International 3.4

(1.1)

(2.4)

2.1

10.1 Total reported 3.7

2.7

(8.5)

2.1

12.0 Impact of foreign exchange (3.0)

(3.1)

(2.9)

(7.3)

(1.6) Impact of business exit and acquisition* 0.1

(0.4)

-

-

0.4 Organic 6.6

6.2

(5.6)

9.4

13.2 Impact of COVID-19 testing sales (3) (2.8)

-

(10.4)

-

- Organic (excluding COVID-19 tests) 9.4

6.2

4.8

9.4

13.2



















U.S. 10.0

9.0

3.0

n/a

13.3 International 9.0

4.2

5.9

9.4

13.1

Refer to table titled "Non-GAAP Revenue Reconciliation" for a reconciliation of adjusted historical revenue to reported revenue.

*Quarter to date Sept. 30, 2024, reflects the impact of discontinuing the ZonePerfect® product line in the Nutrition business in March 2024. Year to date Sept. 30, 2024, reflects the impact of discontinuing the ZonePerfect product line in the Nutrition business in March 2024 and the acquisition of CSI on April 27, 2023. Organic sales growth excludes the impact of the acquired business from January through April 2024.

Nutrition

Third Quarter 2024 Results (3Q24)

Sales 3Q24 ($ in millions) Total

Pediatric

Adult U.S. 950

568

382 International 1,116

387

729 Total reported 2,066

955

1,111











% Change vs. 3Q23









U.S. 10.4

12.2

7.9 International (7.9)

(21.6)

1.5 Total reported (0.3)

(4.5)

3.6 Impact of foreign exchange (3.1)

(1.8)

(4.4) Impact of business exit* (0.6)

-

(1.1) Organic 3.4

(2.7)

9.1











U.S. 11.9

12.2

11.5 International (2.6)

(18.0)

8.0

Worldwide Nutrition sales decreased 0.3 percent on a reported basis and increased 3.4 percent on an organic basis in the third quarter, led by growth in Adult Nutrition.

In Adult Nutrition, global sales increased 3.6 percent on a reported basis and 9.1 percent on an organic basis, which was led by growth of Ensure®, Abbott's market-leading complete and balanced nutrition brand.

First Nine Months 2024 Results (9M24)

Sales 9M24 ($ in millions) Total

Pediatric

Adult U.S. 2,761

1,646

1,115 International 3,523

1,377

2,146 Total reported 6,284

3,023

3,261











% Change vs. 9M23









U.S. 8.1

11.8

3.2 International (1.1)

(6.8)

2.8 Total reported 2.7

2.5

3.0 Impact of foreign exchange (3.1)

(1.6)

(4.4) Impact of business exit* (0.4)

-

(0.7) Organic 6.2

4.1

8.1











U.S. 9.0

11.8

5.0 International 4.2

(3.6)

9.7

*Reflects the impact of discontinuing the ZonePerfect® product line. This action was initiated in March 2024.

Diagnostics

Third Quarter 2024 Results (3Q24)

Sales 3Q24 ($ in millions) Total

Core Laboratory

Molecular

Point of Care

Rapid

Diagnostics U.S. 1,032

332

37

103

560 International 1,380

982

91

43

264 Total reported 2,412

1,314

128

146

824



















% Change vs. 3Q23

















U.S. 1.8

4.5

(2.8)

6.0

(0.2) International (3.8)

(1.5)

(3.9)

0.7

(12.2) Total reported (1.5)

-

(3.6)

4.4

(4.4) Impact of foreign exchange (2.9)

(4.3)

(1.5)

(0.2)

(1.4) Organic 1.4

4.3

(2.1)

4.6

(3.0) Impact of COVID-19 testing sales (3) (1.9)

(0.2)

(3.9)

-

(3.4) Organic (excluding COVID-19 tests) 3.3

4.5

1.8

4.6

0.4



















U.S. 2.4

4.8

4.5

6.0

(1.0) International 3.8

4.4

0.8

1.3

2.8

As expected, Diagnostics sales growth in the third quarter was negatively impacted by year-over-year declines in COVID-19 testing-related sales3. Worldwide COVID-19 testing sales were $265 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared to $305 million in the third quarter of the prior year.

Excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales, global Diagnostics sales increased 0.2 percent on a reported basis and increased 3.3 percent on an organic basis.

Excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales, global Core Laboratory Diagnostics sales grew 0.1 percent on a reported basis and increased 4.5 percent on an organic basis, led by continued adoption of Abbott's Alinity® family of diagnostics systems and testing portfolios.

First Nine Months 2024 Results (9M24)

Sales 9M24 ($ in millions) Total

Core Laboratory

Molecular

Point of Care

Rapid

Diagnostics U.S. 2,775

969

112

308

1,386 International 4,046

2,879

272

133

762 Total reported 6,821

3,848

384

441

2,148



















% Change vs. 9M23

















U.S. (16.2)

5.6

(12.3)

6.6

(29.8) International (2.4)

0.3

(7.2)

4.8

(10.6) Total reported (8.5)

1.5

(8.7)

6.0

(24.0) Impact of foreign exchange (2.9)

(4.8)

(0.8)

(0.1)

(1.1) Organic (5.6)

6.3

(7.9)

6.1

(22.9) Impact of COVID-19 testing sales (3) (10.4)

(0.2)

(6.3)

-

(25.0) Organic (excluding COVID-19 tests) 4.8

6.5

(1.6)

6.1

2.1



















U.S. 3.0

5.9

(3.3)

6.6

(0.1) International 5.9

6.7

(0.9)

5.1

5.7

Established Pharmaceuticals

Third Quarter 2024 Results (3Q24)

Sales 3Q24 ($ in millions) Total

Key Emerging

Markets

Other U.S. -

-

- International 1,406

994

412 Total reported 1,406

994

412











% Change vs. 3Q23









U.S. n/a

n/a

n/a International 2.7

0.7

8.1 Total reported 2.7

0.7

8.1 Impact of foreign exchange (4.3)

(4.7)

(3.1) Organic 7.0

5.4

11.2











U.S. n/a

n/a

n/a International 7.0

5.4

11.2

Established Pharmaceuticals sales increased 2.7 percent on a reported basis and 7.0 percent on an organic basis in the third quarter.

Key Emerging Markets include several emerging countries that represent the most attractive long-term growth opportunities for Abbott's branded generics product portfolio. Sales in these geographies increased 0.7 percent on a reported basis and increased 5.4 percent on an organic basis, led by growth in several geographies and therapeutic areas, including gastroenterology, cardiometabolic, and central nervous system/pain management.

First Nine Months 2024 Results (9M24)

Sales 9M24 ($ in millions) Total

Key Emerging

Markets

Other U.S. -

-

- International 3,926

2,910

1,016 Total reported 3,926

2,910

1,016











% Change vs. 9M23









U.S. n/a

n/a

n/a International 2.1

0.7

6.4 Total reported 2.1

0.7

6.4 Impact of foreign exchange (7.3)

(9.0)

(2.2) Organic 9.4

9.7

8.6











U.S. n/a

n/a

n/a International 9.4

9.7

8.6

Medical Devices

Third Quarter 2024 Results (3Q24)

Sales 3Q24 ($ in millions) Total

Rhythm

Management

Electro- physiology

Heart

Failure

Vascular

Structural

Heart

Neuro-

modulation

Diabetes

Care U.S. 2,216

288

285

252

258

270

190

673 International 2,531

309

325

70

441

288

46

1,052 Total reported 4,747

597

610

322

699

558

236

1,725































% Change vs. 3Q23





























U.S. 14.2

6.0

15.8

16.7

2.8

21.1

0.8

23.6 International 9.6

5.7

9.2

5.2

4.5

9.2

17.8

13.3 Total reported 11.7

5.9

12.2

14.0

3.9

14.6

3.8

17.1 Impact of foreign exchange (1.6)

(1.1)

(2.1)

(0.4)

(1.0)

(1.9)

(1.4)

(2.0) Organic 13.3

7.0

14.3

14.4

4.9

16.5

5.2

19.1































U.S. 14.2

6.0

15.8

16.7

2.8

21.1

0.8

23.6 International 12.5

7.9

13.0

6.6

6.2

12.6

25.7

16.5

Worldwide Medical Devices sales increased 11.7 percent on a reported basis and 13.3 percent on an organic basis in the third quarter, including double-digit organic growth in both the U.S. and internationally.

Sales growth was led by double-digit growth in Diabetes Care, Structural Heart, Heart Failure, and Electrophysiology. Several products contributed to the strong performance, including FreeStyle Libre®, Navitor®, TriClip®, Amplatzer® Amulet®, and AVEIR®.

In Electrophysiology, sales grew 12.2 percent on a reported basis and 14.3 percent on an organic basis, which included double-digit growth in catheters and cardiac mapping-related products.

In Diabetes Care, sales of continuous glucose monitors exceeded $1.6 billion and grew 19.1 percent on a reported basis and 20.7 percent on an organic basis.

First Nine Months 2024 Results (9M24)

Sales 9M24 ($ in millions) Total

Rhythm

Management

Electro- physiology

Heart

Failure

Vascular

Structural

Heart

Neuro-

modulation

Diabetes

Care U.S. 6,435

851

841

733

787

761

563

1,899 International 7,499

915

983

215

1,325

876

142

3,043 Total reported 13,934

1,766

1,824

948

2,112

1,637

705

4,942































% Change vs. 9M23





























U.S. 14.3

6.4

15.3

11.0

7.4

16.7

6.5

24.3 International 10.1

4.8

12.6

8.2

4.2

10.3

16.5

13.5 Total reported 12.0

5.6

13.8

10.4

5.4

13.2

8.4

17.4 Impact of foreign exchange (1.6)

(1.2)

(2.6)

(0.1)

(1.3)

(1.9)

(1.5)

(1.9) Impact of acquisition* 0.4

-

-

-

2.8

-

-

- Organic 13.2

6.8

16.4

10.5

3.9

15.1

9.9

19.3































U.S. 13.3

6.4

15.3

11.0

0.1

16.7

6.5

24.3 International 13.1

7.1

17.4

8.9

6.0

13.7

24.6

16.5



*Abbott completed the acquisition of CSI on April 27, 2023. For purposes of calculating organic sales growth, the impact from this acquired business has been excluded from January through April 2024.

ABBOTT'S EARNINGS-PER-SHARE GUIDANCE

Abbott projects full-year 2024 diluted earnings per share under GAAP of $3.34 to $3.40. Abbott forecasts specified items for the full-year 2024 of $1.30 per share primarily related to intangible amortization, restructuring and cost reduction initiatives and other net expenses. Excluding specified items, projected adjusted diluted earnings per share would be $4.64 to $4.70 for the full-year 2024.

Abbott projects fourth-quarter 2024 diluted earnings per share under GAAP of $0.96 to $1.02. Abbott forecasts specified items for the fourth-quarter 2024 of $0.35 per share primarily related to intangible amortization, restructuring and cost reduction initiatives and other net expenses. Excluding specified items, projected adjusted diluted earnings per share would be $1.31 to $1.37 for the fourth quarter 2024.

ABBOTT DECLARES 403RD CONSECUTIVE QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

On Sept. 19, 2024, the board of directors of Abbott declared the company's quarterly dividend of $0.55 per share. Abbott's cash dividend is payable Nov. 15, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Oct. 15, 2024.

Abbott has increased its dividend payout for 52 consecutive years and is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have annually increased their dividend for at least 25 consecutive years.

1 In the third quarter of 2024, total worldwide sales were $10.635 billion and COVID-19 testing-related sales were $265 million. In the third quarter of 2023, total worldwide sales were $10.143 billion and COVID-19 testing-related sales were $305 million.



2 Abbott has not provided the related GAAP financial measure for organic sales growth, excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales, on a forward-looking basis because the company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the impact of foreign exchange due to the unpredictability of future changes in foreign exchange rates, which could significantly impact reported sales growth. In addition, as the COVID-19 pandemic has shifted to an endemic state, the company has determined that it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty future COVID-19 test sales due to the unpredictability of demand for COVID-19 tests.



3 Diagnostic sales and COVID-19 testing-related sales in 2024 and 2023 are summarized below:



Sales 3Q24



COVID Tests Sales 3Q24 ($ in millions) U.S.

Int'l

Total



U.S.

Int'l

Total Total Diagnostics 1,032

1,380

2,412



206

59

265 Core Laboratory 332

982

1,314



1

2

3 Molecular 37

91

128



2

1

3 Rapid Diagnostics 560

264

824



203

56

259



























Sales 3Q23



COVID Tests Sales 3Q23 ($ in millions) U.S.

Int'l

Total



U.S.

Int'l

Total Total Diagnostics 1,013

1,436

2,449



207

98

305 Core Laboratory 317

997

1,314



2

3

5 Molecular 38

95

133



5

3

8 Rapid Diagnostics 561

301

862



200

92

292



























Sales 9M24



COVID Tests Sales 9M24 ($ in millions) U.S.

Int'l

Total



U.S.

Int'l

Total Total Diagnostics 2,775

4,046

6,821



428

143

571 Core Laboratory 969

2,879

3,848



3

5

8 Molecular 112

272

384



7

3

10 Rapid Diagnostics 1,386

762

2,148



418

135

553



























Sales 9M23



COVID Tests Sales 9M23 ($ in millions) U.S.

Int'l

Total



U.S.

Int'l

Total Total Diagnostics 3,309

4,145

7,454



1,031

267

1,298 Core Laboratory 917

2,872

3,789



6

10

16 Molecular 128

293

421



19

17

36 Rapid Diagnostics 1,975

853

2,828



1,006

240

1,246

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)







3Q24

3Q23

% Change

Net Sales $10,635

$10,143

4.9















Cost of products sold, excluding amortization expense 4,698

4,605

2.0

Amortization of intangible assets 470

496

(5.1)

Research and development 713

672

6.1

Selling, general, and administrative 2,895

2,723

6.3

Total Operating Cost and Expenses 8,776

8,496

3.3















Operating Earnings 1,859

1,647

12.8















Interest expense, net 51

69

(26.0)

Net foreign exchange (gain) loss (11)

(10)

n/m

Other (income) expense, net (121)

(83)

n/m

Earnings before taxes 1,940

1,671

16.1

Taxes on earnings 294

235

25.6















Net Earnings $1,646

$1,436

14.6















Net Earnings excluding Specified Items, as described below $2,119

$2,000

5.9 1)













Diluted Earnings per Common Share $0.94

$0.82

14.6















Diluted Earnings per Common Share, excluding Specified Items, as described below $1.21

$1.14

6.1 1)













Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding Plus Dilutive Common Stock Options 1,748

1,748







NOTES: See table tilted "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information" for an explanation of certain non-GAAP financial information. n/m = Percent change is not meaningful. See footnotes on the following section.



1) 2024 Net Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Common Share, excluding Specified Items, excludes net after-tax charges of $473 million, or $0.27 per share, for intangible amortization, charges related to intangible impairment, expenses associated with acquisitions and a divestiture, and other net expenses.





2023 Net Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Common Share, excluding Specified Items, excludes net after-tax charges of $564 million, or $0.32 per share, for intangible amortization, charges related to the impairment of R&D intangible assets, expenses associated with acquisitions, restructuring and cost reduction initiatives and other net expenses.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)







9M24

9M23

% Change

Net Sales $30,976

$29,868

3.7















Cost of products sold, excluding amortization expense 13,764

13,419

2.6

Amortization of intangible assets 1,413

1,485

(4.9)

Research and development 2,095

2,041

2.6

Selling, general, and administrative 8,790

8,225

6.9

Total Operating Cost and Expenses 26,062

25,170

3.5















Operating Earnings 4,914

4,698

4.6















Interest expense, net 170

182

(6.4)

Net foreign exchange (gain) loss (17)

17

n/m

Other (income) expense, net (222)

(370)

n/m

Earnings before taxes 4,983

4,869

2.3

Taxes on earnings 810

740

9.6 1)













Net Earnings $4,173

$4,129

1.0















Net Earnings excluding Specified Items, as described below $5,851

$5,708

2.5 2)













Diluted Earnings per Common Share $2.38

$2.35

1.3















Diluted Earnings per Common Share, excluding Specified Items, as described below $3.33

$3.25

2.5 2)













Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding Plus Dilutive Common Stock Options 1,749

1,750







NOTES: See table tilted "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information" for an explanation of certain non-GAAP financial information. n/m = Percent change is not meaningful. See footnotes on the following section.

1) 2024 Taxes on Earnings includes the recognition of approximately $35 million of net tax expense as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years.





2023 Taxes on Earnings includes the recognition of approximately $59 million of net tax expense as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years.



2) 2024 Net Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Common Share, excluding Specified Items, excludes net after-tax charges of $1.678 billion, or $0.95 per share, for intangible amortization, charges related to intangible impairment, charges related to restructuring and cost reduction initiatives, expenses associated with acquisitions and a divestiture, and other net expenses.





2023 Net Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Common Share, excluding Specified Items, excludes net after-tax charges of $1.579 billion, or $0.90 per share, for intangible amortization, charges related to restructuring and cost reduction initiatives, expenses associated with acquisitions and other net expenses.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)



3Q24

As Reported

(GAAP)

Specified

Items

As Adjusted











Intangible Amortization $ 470

$ (470)

$ - Gross Margin 5,467

516

5,983 R&D 713

(19)

694 SG&A 2,895

(5)

2,890 Other (income) expense, net (121)

(12)

(133) Earnings before taxes 1,940

552

2,492 Taxes on Earnings 294

79

373 Net Earnings 1,646

473

2,119 Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.94

$ 0.27

$ 1.21

Specified items reflect intangible amortization expense of $470 million and other net expenses of $82 million associated with charges related to intangible impairment, acquisitions, a divestiture and other net expenses. See table titled "Details of Specified Items" for additional details regarding specified items.



3Q23

As Reported

(GAAP)

Specified

Items

As Adjusted











Intangible Amortization $ 496

$ (496)

$ - Gross Margin 5,042

542

5,584 R&D 672

(46)

626 SG&A 2,723

(43)

2,680 Other (income) expense, net (83)

(23)

(106) Earnings before taxes 1,671

654

2,325 Taxes on Earnings 235

90

325 Net Earnings 1,436

564

2,000 Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.82

$ 0.32

$ 1.14

Specified items reflect intangible amortization expense of $496 million and other net expenses of $158 million associated with restructuring actions, costs associated with acquisitions and other net expenses. See table titled "Details of Specified Items" for additional details regarding specified items.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)



9M24

As Reported

(GAAP)

Specified

Items

As Adjusted











Intangible Amortization $ 1,413

$ (1,413)

$ - Gross Margin 15,799

1,540

17,339 R&D 2,095

(81)

2,014 SG&A 8,790

(96)

8,694 Other (income) expense, net (222)

(183)

(405) Earnings before taxes 4,983

1,900

6,883 Taxes on Earnings 810

222

1,032 Net Earnings 4,173

1,678

5,851 Diluted Earnings per Share $ 2.38

$ 0.95

$ 3.33

Specified items reflect intangible amortization expense of $1.413 billion and other net expenses of $487 million associated with restructuring actions, acquisitions, a divestiture and other net expenses. See table titled "Details of Specified Items" for additional details regarding specified items.



9M23

As Reported

(GAAP)

Specified

Items

As Adjusted











Intangible Amortization $ 1,485

$ (1,485)

$ - Gross Margin 14,964

1,591

16,555 R&D 2,041

(144)

1,897 SG&A 8,225

(67)

8,158 Other (income) expense, net (370)

34

(336) Earnings before taxes 4,869

1,768

6,637 Taxes on Earnings 740

189

929 Net Earnings 4,129

1,579

5,708 Diluted Earnings per Share $ 2.35

$ 0.90

$ 3.25

Specified items reflect intangible amortization expense of $1.485 billion and other net expenses of $283 million associated with restructuring actions, costs associated with acquisitions and other expenses. See table titled "Details of Specified Items" for additional details regarding specified items.

A reconciliation of the third-quarter tax rates for 2024 and 2023 is shown below:



3Q24

($ in millions) Pre-Tax Income

Taxes on Earnings

Tax Rate

As reported (GAAP) $ 1,940

$ 294

15.2 %

Specified items 552

79





Excluding specified items $ 2,492

$ 373

15.0 %

















3Q23

($ in millions) Pre-Tax Income

Taxes on Earnings

Tax Rate

As reported (GAAP) $ 1,671

$ 235

14.0 %

Specified items 654

90





Excluding specified items $ 2,325

$ 325

14.0 %



A reconciliation of the year-to-date tax rates for 2024 and 2023 is shown below:



9M24

($ in millions) Pre-Tax Income

Taxes on Earnings

Tax Rate

As reported (GAAP) $ 4,983

$ 810

16.3 % 1) Specified items 1,900

222





Excluding specified items $ 6,883

$ 1,032

15.0 %

















9M23

($ in millions) Pre-Tax Income

Taxes on Earnings

Tax Rate

As reported (GAAP) $ 4,869

$ 740

15.2 % 2) Specified items 1,768

189





Excluding specified items $ 6,637

$ 929

14.0 %







1) 2024 Taxes on Earnings includes the recognition of approximately $35 million of net tax expense as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years.



2) 2023 Taxes on Earnings includes the recognition of approximately $59 million of net tax expense as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Revenue Reconciliation Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 ($ in millions) (unaudited)





3Q24

3Q23

% Change vs. 3Q23























Non-GAAP



Abbott

Reported Impact from

business exit (b) Adjusted

Revenue

Abbott

Reported Impact from

business exit (b) Adjusted

Revenue

Reported

Adjusted Organic Total Company

10,635 (5) 10,630

10,143 (17) 10,126

4.9

5.1 7.6 U.S.

4,202 (5) 4,197

3,817 (17) 3,800

10.1

10.4 10.4 Intl

6,433 - 6,433

6,326 - 6,326

1.7

1.7 5.8



























Total Nutrition

2,066 (5) 2,061

2,073 (17) 2,056

(0.3)

0.3 3.4 U.S.

950 (5) 945

860 (17) 843

10.4

11.9 11.9 Intl

1,116 - 1,116

1,213 - 1,213

(7.9)

(7.9) (2.6)



























Adult Nutrition

1,111 (5) 1,106

1,072 (17) 1,055

3.6

4.7 9.1 U.S.

382 (5) 377

354 (17) 337

7.9

11.5 11.5 Intl

729 - 729

718 - 718

1.5

1.5 8.0



























Total Medical Devices

4,747 - 4,747

4,249 - 4,249

11.7

11.7 13.3 U.S.

2,216 - 2,216

1,940 - 1,940

14.2

14.2 14.2 Intl

2,531 - 2,531

2,309 - 2,309

9.6

9.6 12.5



























Vascular

699 - 699

672 - 672

3.9

3.9 4.9 U.S.

258 - 258

251 - 251

2.8

2.8 2.8 Intl

441 - 441

421 - 421

4.5

4.5 6.2



9M24

9M23

% Change vs. 9M23





















Non-GAAP

Abbott

Reported Impact of

acquisition (a) Impact from

business

exit (b) Adjusted

Revenue

Abbott

Reported Impact from

business

exit (b) Adjusted

Revenue

Reported Adjusted Organic Total Company 30,976 (57) (13) 30,906

29,868 (32) 29,836

3.7 3.6 6.6 U.S. 11,982 (53) (13) 11,916

11,503 (32) 11,471

4.2 3.9 3.9 Intl 18,994 (4) - 18,990

18,365 - 18,365

3.4 3.4 8.3

























Total Nutrition 6,284 - (13) 6,271

6,116 (32) 6,084

2.7 3.1 6.2 U.S. 2,761 - (13) 2,748

2,553 (32) 2,521

8.1 9.0 9.0 Intl 3,523 - - 3,523

3,563 - 3,563

(1.1) (1.1) 4.2

























Adult Nutrition 3,261 - (13) 3,248

3,167 (32) 3,135

3.0 3.7 8.1 U.S. 1,115 - (13) 1,102

1,081 (32) 1,049

3.2 5.0 5.0 Intl 2,146 - - 2,146

2,086 - 2,086

2.8 2.8 9.7

























Total Medical Devices 13,934 (57) - 13,877

12,444 - 12,444

12.0 11.6 13.2 U.S. 6,435 (53) - 6,382

5,631 - 5,631

14.3 13.3 13.3 Intl 7,499 (4) - 7,495

6,813 - 6,813

10.1 10.0 13.1

























Vascular 2,112 (57) - 2,055

2,004 - 2,004

5.4 2.6 3.9 U.S. 787 (53) - 734

733 - 733

7.4 0.1 0.1 Intl 1,325 (4) - 1,321

1,271 - 1,271

4.2 3.9 6.0





(a) Abbott completed the acquisition of CSI on April 27, 2023. For purposes of calculating organic sales growth, the impact from this acquired business has been excluded from January through April 2024. (b) Reflects the impact of discontinuing the ZonePerfect® product line in the Nutrition business. This action was initiated in March 2024.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Details of Specified Items Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2024 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)



Acquisition or Divestiture- related (a)

Restructuring and Cost Reduction Initiatives (b)

Intangible Amortization

Other (c)

Total Specifieds Gross Margin $ -

$ 2

$ 470

$ 44

$ 516 R&D -

-

-

(19)

(19) SG&A (7)

2

-

-

(5) Other (income) expense, net (5)

-

-

(7)

(12) Earnings before taxes $ 12

$ -

$ 470

$ 70

552 Taxes on Earnings (d)















79 Net Earnings















$ 473 Diluted Earnings per Share















$ 0.27





The table above provides additional details regarding the specified items described on tables titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information."



a) Acquisition-related expenses include integration costs, which represent incremental costs directly related to integrating acquired businesses.



b) Restructuring and cost reduction initiative expenses include severance, outplacement and other direct costs associated with specific restructuring plans and cost reduction initiatives.



c) Other includes incremental costs to comply with the European Union's Medical Device Regulations (MDR) and In Vitro Diagnostics Medical Device Regulations (IVDR) requirements for previously approved products and investment and intangible asset impairment charges.



d) Reflects the net tax benefit associated with the specified items.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Details of Specified Items Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2023 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)



Acquisition or Divestiture- related (a)

Restructuring and Cost Reduction Initiatives (b)

Intangible Amortization

Other (c)

Total Specifieds Gross Margin $ 3

$ 19

$ 496

$ 24

$ 542 R&D (1)

(13)

-

(32)

(46) SG&A (22)

(22)

-

1

(43) Other (income) expense, net 5

-

-

(28)

(23) Earnings before taxes $ 21

$ 54

$ 496

$ 83

654 Taxes on Earnings (d)















90 Net Earnings















$ 564 Diluted Earnings per Share















$ 0.32





The table above provides additional details regarding the specified items described on tables titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information."

a) Acquisition-related expenses include integration costs, which represent incremental costs directly related to integrating acquired businesses, as well as legal and other costs related to business acquisitions.



b) Restructuring and cost reduction initiative expenses include severance, outplacement and other direct costs associated with specific restructuring plans and cost reduction initiatives.



c) Other includes incremental costs to comply with the European Union's Medical Device Regulations (MDR) and In Vitro Diagnostics Medical Device Regulations (IVDR) requirements for previously approved products and charges for intangible asset impairments.



d) Reflects the net tax benefit associated with the specified items.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Details of Specified Items Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)



Acquisition or Divestiture- related (a)

Restructuring and Cost Reduction Initiatives (b)

Intangible Amortization

Other (c)

Total Specifieds Gross Margin $ 2

$ 76

$ 1,413

$ 49

$ 1,540 R&D (4)

(1)

-

(76)

(81) SG&A (32)

(17)

-

(47)

(96) Other (income) expense, net (140)

-

-

(43)

(183) Earnings before taxes $ 178

$ 94

$ 1,413

$ 215

1,900 Taxes on Earnings (d)















222 Net Earnings















$ 1,678 Diluted Earnings per Share















$ 0.95





The table above provides additional details regarding the specified items described on tables titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information."



a) Includes the loss on the sale of a non-core business. Acquisition-related expenses include integration costs, which represent incremental costs directly related to integrating acquired businesses, as well as other costs related to business acquisitions.



b) Restructuring and cost reduction initiative expenses include severance, outplacement and other direct costs associated with specific restructuring plans and cost reduction initiatives.



c) Other includes incremental costs to comply with the MDR and IVDR regulations for previously approved products and charges for investment and intangible asset impairments.



d) Reflects the net tax benefit associated with the specified items and tax expense as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Details of Specified Items Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)



Acquisition or Divestiture- related (a)

Restructuring and Cost Reduction Initiatives (b)

Intangible Amortization

Other (c)

Total Specifieds Gross Margin $ 15

$ 51

$ 1,485

$ 40

$ 1,591 R&D (13)

(5)

-

(126)

(144) SG&A (43)

(28)

-

4

(67) Other (income) expense, net 46

-

-

(12)

34 Earnings before taxes $ 25

$ 84

$ 1,485

$ 174

1,768 Taxes on Earnings (d)















189 Net Earnings















$ 1,579 Diluted Earnings per Share















$ 0.90





The table above provides additional details regarding the specified items described on tables titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information."

a) Acquisition-related expenses include legal and other costs related to business acquisitions as well as integration costs, which represent incremental costs directly related to integrating acquired businesses.



b) Restructuring and cost reduction initiative expenses include severance, outplacement and other direct costs associated with specific restructuring plans and cost reduction initiatives.



c) Other includes incremental costs to comply with the MDR and IVDR regulations for previously approved products and charges for intangible asset impairments.



d) Reflects the net tax benefit associated with the specified items and tax expense as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years.

