16.10.2024 17:06 Uhr
Mars Inc: Mars announces new leadership for its Veterinary Health and Science & Diagnostics businesses

  • Nefertiti Greene announced as Global President of Mars Veterinary Health
  • Katie Devine joining to lead Mars Science & Diagnostics
  • Devine brings over 25 years' experience in consumer health and pharma
  • Mars has been a global leader in pet care for almost 90 years, now spanning veterinary care, nutrition, veterinary diagnostics, DNA testing and platforms

BRUSSELS, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mars has announced changes to the leadership of two key divisions within its $30B+ Petcare business. Nefertiti (Nef) Greene, current President of Mars Science & Diagnostics will move to the role of Global President for Mars Veterinary Health from December. With this change, Mars welcomes Katie Devine as the new Global President of the Science & Diagnostics business. Both will report to Loïc Moutault, President of Mars Petcare.

Nefertiti Greene (left), and Katie Devine (right)

Nef Greene joined Mars in 2022 to lead the newly created Science & Diagnostics division. During the last two years, she has led the growth of the business, building a full diagnostics portfolio. Greene has significant experience in services and healthcare, with an almost 30-year career at companies like Johnson & Johnson, Bayer, and Forest Laboratories (now Allergan) in roles of increasing complexity across both the human pharmaceutical and medical technology sectors.

President of Mars Petcare, Loïc Moutault said: "I'm delighted that Nef will step up to lead our Veterinary Health business, working with 70,000 passionate, pet-loving Associates. She is a hugely talented leader with decades of complementary experience across health and services. I'm confident under Nef's leadership we will harness the knowledge, talent, and resources across our organization to support the veterinary profession and deliver world leading care for pets."

Speaking on her new role, Greene said: "It's a great honour to lead the Mars Veterinary Health business and to work with the thousands of Associates globally who work tirelessly to set the standard for high-quality care, delivered through millions of pet visits each year across our 3,000 veterinary hospitals and clinics worldwide. I'm excited to join the team."

Following this change, Mars has announced that Katie Devine will join the business on October 21 to lead the Science & Diagnostics division. She joins Mars from Johnson & Johnson (J&J) where she most recently served as President of U.S. General Medicines, Canada & Puerto Rico, a combined business of nearly $6.5B in revenue and more than 2,000 employees. During her time at J&J she worked in Cardiovascular Health, Infectious Disease, Pain Relief, Allergy, Digestive Health, Smoking Cessation and Skin Health. A seasoned leader, her career has spanned more than 25 years in consumer health and pharmaceutical businesses across operations, supply chain, marketing, sales, and general management.

"We are delighted to welcome Katie to Mars - and are excited for the next phase of growth for the Science & Diagnostics business" said Moutault. "Diagnostics in animal health is so important, because pets can't talk - so innovative diagnostics capabilities enable veterinary professionals to better understand and respond to companion animal health needs. I'm confident Katie is the right leader to continue the great progress of the last two years," he added.

Speaking on her new role, Devine said: "Mars is an organization I have admired throughout my career, and I am excited for the opportunity to join this incredible team and lead the Science & Diagnostics division. With over 60 years of world leading companion animal science, and almost 90 years of heritage in pet care, the business is working to advance the knowledge and understanding of animal health - and to bring transformative solutions that will make a genuine difference to pets around the world."

At Mars we believe pets make the world a better place and are inspired to deliver on our Petcare purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS - a world where they're healthy, happy and welcome.

About Mars, Incorporated

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a $50bn+ family-owned business, our diverse and expanding portfolio of leading pet care products and veterinary services support pets all around the world and our quality snacking and food products delight millions of people every day. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M's®, SNICKERS® and BEN'S ORIGINAL. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD, BLUEPEARL, VCA and ANICURA span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business?ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles-Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom-inspire our 150,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet.

For more information about Mars, please visit?www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and?YouTube.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2532395/Mars_Inc.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mars-announces-new-leadership-for-its-veterinary-health-and-science--diagnostics-businesses-302277966.html

