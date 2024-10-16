Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 16
16 October 2024
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 75,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 642.790p. The highest price paid per share was 645.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 639.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0095% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 519,726,789 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 787,971,772. Rightmove holds 11,355,519 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
107
643.000
16:05:49
89
643.000
16:05:16
500
643.000
16:05:16
75
643.000
16:05:16
134
643.000
16:05:16
949
643.600
16:00:45
1049
643.400
15:57:00
962
643.600
15:52:49
14
643.600
15:52:49
287
643.600
15:51:46
168
644.200
15:45:29
774
644.200
15:45:29
774
644.000
15:43:49
249
644.000
15:43:49
32
644.400
15:38:01
878
644.400
15:38:01
870
645.000
15:34:28
872
645.000
15:30:58
871
645.000
15:28:30
729
644.000
15:22:33
79
644.000
15:22:33
161
644.000
15:22:33
28
644.000
15:18:26
993
644.000
15:18:26
941
644.400
15:12:37
932
644.600
15:05:27
73
644.600
15:03:15
600
644.600
15:03:15
918
644.200
15:02:08
974
641.400
14:54:40
56
641.400
14:53:40
880
641.400
14:53:40
958
640.000
14:49:22
1016
639.800
14:43:55
636
640.400
14:40:02
407
640.400
14:40:02
512
641.000
14:38:28
134
641.000
14:38:28
86
641.000
14:34:55
962
641.000
14:34:55
870
641.400
14:31:21
944
642.600
14:28:43
978
642.800
14:19:34
922
642.800
14:13:43
481
642.800
14:07:46
195
642.800
14:07:46
334
642.800
14:07:46
259
643.000
13:56:37
600
643.000
13:56:37
902
643.200
13:49:31
219
643.200
13:43:59
648
643.200
13:43:59
892
643.800
13:36:53
68
643.800
13:33:05
1000
643.800
13:33:05
134
644.200
13:24:53
810
644.200
13:24:53
66
644.200
13:24:51
954
644.800
13:24:15
924
644.400
13:10:14
983
644.200
13:07:24
991
644.000
12:49:13
512
643.600
12:43:41
600
643.400
12:33:55
513
643.800
12:29:18
12
643.800
12:29:18
201
643.800
12:29:18
304
643.800
12:29:18
100
643.200
12:26:18
637
643.200
12:26:18
911
642.200
12:21:46
989
641.400
12:02:30
350
640.000
11:54:18
175
640.000
11:54:18
926
639.600
11:45:29
143
639.400
11:34:02
459
639.400
11:34:02
134
639.400
11:34:02
709
639.400
11:34:02
219
639.400
11:34:02
110
639.200
11:32:51
268
640.600
11:13:04
153
640.600
11:13:04
547
640.600
11:13:04
965
640.400
11:13:04
944
640.600
11:03:46
1024
640.400
10:52:12
535
640.600
10:42:12
134
640.600
10:42:12
12
640.600
10:40:33
1063
640.600
10:40:33
905
641.000
10:34:47
435
640.400
10:23:54
952
641.000
10:20:21
77
641.000
10:20:21
987
641.400
10:20:17
481
640.600
10:05:17
501
640.600
10:05:17
211
641.200
10:03:00
718
641.200
10:03:00
991
641.200
09:51:10
901
642.400
09:39:07
415
642.200
09:33:04
805
642.400
09:31:11
179
642.400
09:31:11
944
642.200
09:23:10
973
642.800
09:13:44
1043
642.800
09:07:43
934
643.800
08:57:14
1066
644.800
08:51:51
939
644.800
08:46:57
1014
645.600
08:45:19
983
645.600
08:43:04
1011
644.800
08:40:22
1068
645.000
08:37:40
440
645.400
08:37:13
634
645.400
08:37:13
933
643.200
08:30:00
1018
643.200
08:30:00
977
642.400
08:15:53
883
643.200
08:15:01
993
643.400
08:05:09
1037
643.600
08:01:26