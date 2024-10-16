Anzeige
Mittwoch, 16.10.2024
Gladiator Metals (WKN: A3D6HK) bereit für ein Ressourcen-Update
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23
PR Newswire
16.10.2024 18:00 Uhr
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 16

16 October 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 75,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 642.790p. The highest price paid per share was 645.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 639.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0095% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 519,726,789 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 787,971,772. Rightmove holds 11,355,519 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

107

643.000

16:05:49

89

643.000

16:05:16

500

643.000

16:05:16

75

643.000

16:05:16

134

643.000

16:05:16

949

643.600

16:00:45

1049

643.400

15:57:00

962

643.600

15:52:49

14

643.600

15:52:49

287

643.600

15:51:46

168

644.200

15:45:29

774

644.200

15:45:29

774

644.000

15:43:49

249

644.000

15:43:49

32

644.400

15:38:01

878

644.400

15:38:01

870

645.000

15:34:28

872

645.000

15:30:58

871

645.000

15:28:30

729

644.000

15:22:33

79

644.000

15:22:33

161

644.000

15:22:33

28

644.000

15:18:26

993

644.000

15:18:26

941

644.400

15:12:37

932

644.600

15:05:27

73

644.600

15:03:15

600

644.600

15:03:15

918

644.200

15:02:08

974

641.400

14:54:40

56

641.400

14:53:40

880

641.400

14:53:40

958

640.000

14:49:22

1016

639.800

14:43:55

636

640.400

14:40:02

407

640.400

14:40:02

512

641.000

14:38:28

134

641.000

14:38:28

86

641.000

14:34:55

962

641.000

14:34:55

870

641.400

14:31:21

944

642.600

14:28:43

978

642.800

14:19:34

922

642.800

14:13:43

481

642.800

14:07:46

195

642.800

14:07:46

334

642.800

14:07:46

259

643.000

13:56:37

600

643.000

13:56:37

902

643.200

13:49:31

219

643.200

13:43:59

648

643.200

13:43:59

892

643.800

13:36:53

68

643.800

13:33:05

1000

643.800

13:33:05

134

644.200

13:24:53

810

644.200

13:24:53

66

644.200

13:24:51

954

644.800

13:24:15

924

644.400

13:10:14

983

644.200

13:07:24

991

644.000

12:49:13

512

643.600

12:43:41

600

643.400

12:33:55

513

643.800

12:29:18

12

643.800

12:29:18

201

643.800

12:29:18

304

643.800

12:29:18

100

643.200

12:26:18

637

643.200

12:26:18

911

642.200

12:21:46

989

641.400

12:02:30

350

640.000

11:54:18

175

640.000

11:54:18

926

639.600

11:45:29

143

639.400

11:34:02

459

639.400

11:34:02

134

639.400

11:34:02

709

639.400

11:34:02

219

639.400

11:34:02

110

639.200

11:32:51

268

640.600

11:13:04

153

640.600

11:13:04

547

640.600

11:13:04

965

640.400

11:13:04

944

640.600

11:03:46

1024

640.400

10:52:12

535

640.600

10:42:12

134

640.600

10:42:12

12

640.600

10:40:33

1063

640.600

10:40:33

905

641.000

10:34:47

435

640.400

10:23:54

952

641.000

10:20:21

77

641.000

10:20:21

987

641.400

10:20:17

481

640.600

10:05:17

501

640.600

10:05:17

211

641.200

10:03:00

718

641.200

10:03:00

991

641.200

09:51:10

901

642.400

09:39:07

415

642.200

09:33:04

805

642.400

09:31:11

179

642.400

09:31:11

944

642.200

09:23:10

973

642.800

09:13:44

1043

642.800

09:07:43

934

643.800

08:57:14

1066

644.800

08:51:51

939

644.800

08:46:57

1014

645.600

08:45:19

983

645.600

08:43:04

1011

644.800

08:40:22

1068

645.000

08:37:40

440

645.400

08:37:13

634

645.400

08:37:13

933

643.200

08:30:00

1018

643.200

08:30:00

977

642.400

08:15:53

883

643.200

08:15:01

993

643.400

08:05:09

1037

643.600

08:01:26


