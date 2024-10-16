Voip-Pal.Com Inc.: VoIP-Pal Chairman and CEO Issues a Letter to Shareholders Outlining the Company's Current Legal Strategy

WACO, Texas, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VoIP-Pal.com Inc. ("VoIP-Pal" or the "Company") (OTCQB: VPLM), announced that Chairman and CEO Emil Malak has issued a letter to shareholders detailing the company's current legal strategy. In the letter, Mr. Malak provides an update on ongoing litigation efforts, including the company's focus on enforcing its patented technologies and pursuing an antitrust legal strategy aimed at addressing broader market misconduct. The letter is available on the company's website, www.voip-palusa.com .



Emil Malak, CEO of VoIP-Pal, stated, "We have identified several potential antitrust concerns across multiple areas of conduct by the defendants, which we believe strengthens our case. These developments contribute positively to VoIP-Pal's position. I encourage all shareholders to read the full letter for a deeper understanding of our legal strategy and to stay informed about the progress we are making. With the recent focus on antitrust violations, we are encouraged by the progress being made, and we remain committed to pursuing the best path forward. Patience is a virtue."

About VoIP-Pal.com Inc.

VoIP-Pal.com, Inc. ("VoIP-Pal") is a publicly traded corporation (OTCQB: VPLM) headquartered in Waco, TX. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to Voice-over-Internet Protocol ("VoIP") technology that it is currently looking to monetize.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any forecast of future financial performance is a "forward-looking statement" under securities laws. Such statements are included to allow potential investors to understand management's beliefs and opinions with respect to the future, but patent litigation involves various risks and uncertainties that could affect the company's ability to monetize its patents. It is impossible to predict specific outcomes of litigation.

