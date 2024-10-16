Anzeige
Mittwoch, 16.10.2024
7 neue Bohrlöcher bei Best Chance: Gladiator Metals (WKN: A3D6HK) bereit für ein Ressourcen-Update
ACCESSWIRE
16.10.2024 18:14 Uhr
Probabl Selects Kryterion to Provide Certification to Millions of Data Scientists in Machine Learning

HARROW, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2024 / Kryterion, a leader in certification test development and delivery solutions, was selected by Probabl, the official operator of the scikit-learn brand, to deliver the first-ever official certification programme targeting millions of data scientists. The scikit-learn software library has registered over 1.5 billion downloads and is the gold standard for open-source machine learning in the Python ecosystem, underpinning over 1 million global projects. Kryterion's proven track record as a secure, scalable certification platform makes it the ideal partner for delivering this groundbreaking programme.

Kryterion & Probabl

Kryterion & Probabl
Probabl and Kryterion will support the global data science community by offering the first globally recognised certification in scikit-learn.

As the official operator of the scikit-learn brand, Probabl is spearheading the initiative to provide structured certification across three key tiers: associate, professional, and expert. This move aims to elevate the standards of responsible and accountable AI development, recognising data scientists as the primary architects of artificial intelligence.

In recognising this strategic collaboration, Yann Lechelle, co-founder and CEO of Probabl, commented, "Delivering a global certification programme to scikit-learn users is paramount to recognising and validating the hundreds if not thousands of hours data scientists across the world have spent mastering the framework. It will set a gold standard to maximise their ability to deliver business value in machine learning and AI and we are happy to work with Kryterion as our strategic partner in this ambitious and responsible initiative."

As Kryterion's CEO, William Dorman, confirms, "Kryterion is excited to partner with Probabl to deliver the first-ever scikit-learn certification programme. This collaboration aligns perfectly with Kryterion's commitment to responsible and accountable AI development, ensuring that data scientists are equipped with the necessary skills while maintaining the highest standards of candidate experience and exam security. By providing certification to millions of professionals, we're not only advancing AI expertise but also reinforcing the importance of trust, integrity, and security in this growing and critical field."

Probabl and Kryterion will support the global data science community by offering the first globally recognised certification in scikit-learn, enhancing professional credentials and advancing responsible and accountable AI development across industries.

About Kryterion Inc.

Kryterion, a leader in test development and delivery, provides comprehensive solutions for global assessments and high-stakes certifications. Our innovative technology platform, psychometric services, and customer support set the benchmark for secure online testing and proctoring. With a robust SaaS platform, we empower organisations to independently manage their test development and delivery ecosystems.

About Probabl

Probabl, co-founded by scikit-learn maintainers, is focused on building and maintaining a state-of-the-art open-source suite for every stage of the data project lifecycle. We're dedicated to advancing these tools, with commercial efforts supporting our long-term mission. "Own Your Data Science" reflects our commitment to empowering data professionals through open-source solutions.

Contact Information:

Verushka Buonaffina
PR Manager
verushka@publicize.co
(305) 8747387

SOURCE: Kryterion

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
