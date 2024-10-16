Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2024) - 1261648 B.C. Ltd. ("648") announced today that it has acquired (the "Acquisition") from Amkor Enterprises Ltd. ("Amkor" or the "Seller") the following common shares pursuant to share purchase agreements between 648 and the Seller on October 11, 2024, at a price of $0.0001 per common share: (i) 75,000 common shares in the authorized capital of 1317202 B.C. Ltd. ("202") for an aggregate price of $7.50, (ii) 75,000 common shares in the authorized capital of 1317214 B.C. Ltd. ("214") for an aggregate price of $7.50, (iii) 75,000 common shares in the authorized capital of 1317220 B.C. Ltd. ("220") for an aggregate price of $7.50, (iv) 65,322 common shares in the authorized capital of 1317225 B.C. Ltd. ("225") for an aggregate price of $6.53, (v) 75,000 common shares in the authorized capital of 1317227 B.C. Ltd. ("227") for an aggregate price of $7.50, (vi) 75,000 common shares in the authorized capital of 1317229 B.C. Ltd. ("229") for an aggregate price of $7.50, (vii) 75,000 common shares in the authorized capital of 1317234 B.C. Ltd. ("234") for an aggregate price of $7.50, (viii) 75,000 common shares in the authorized capital of 1317236 B.C. Ltd. ("236") for an aggregate price of $7.50, (ix) 75,000 common shares in the authorized capital of 1287405 B.C. Ltd. ("405") for an aggregate price of $7.50, (x) 56,250 common shares in the authorized capital of 1287409 B.C. Ltd. ("409") for an aggregate price of $5.63, (xi) 56,625 common shares in the authorized capital of 1246764 B.C. Ltd. ("764") for an aggregate price of $5.66, and (xii) 100,000 common shares in the authorized capital of 1246777 B.C. Ltd. ("777") for an aggregate price of $10.00 (collectively, the "Purchased Shares").

Prior to the Acquisition, 648 held: (i) 675,000 (14.595%) common shares in 202, (ii) 675,000 (17.419%) common shares in 214, (iii) 675,000 (17.419%) common shares in 220, (iv) 587,903 (5.667%) common shares in 225, (v) 675,000 (13.875%) common shares in 227, (vi) 675,000 (17.419%) common shares in 229, (vii) 675,000 (17.419%) common shares in 234, (viii) 675,000 (17.419%) common shares in 236, (ix) 675,000 (17.532%) common shares in 405, (x) 693,750 (15.082%) common shares in 409, (xi) 1,075,875 (10.759%) common shares in 764, and (xii) 575,000 (18.699%) common shares in 777.

As a result of the Acquisition, 648 now holds: (i) 750,000 (16.216%) common shares in 202, (ii) 750,000 (19.355%) common shares in 214, (iii) 750,000 (19.355%) common shares in 220, (iv) 653,225 (6.296%) common shares in 225, (v) 750,000 (15.416%) common shares in 227, (vi) 750,000 (19.355%) common shares in 229, (vii) 750,000 (19.355%) common shares in 234, (viii) 750,000 (19.355%) common shares in 236, (ix) 750,000 (19.481%) common shares in 405, (x) 750,000 (16.304%) common shares in 409, (xi) 1,132,500 (11.325%) common shares in 764, and (xii) 675,000 (21.951%) common shares in 777. 648 purchased the Purchased Shares for private investment purposes and may increase or decrease its beneficial ownership or control in 202, 214, 220, 225, 227, 229, 234, 236, 405, 409, 764 and 777 (collectively, the "Issuers"), as circumstances or market conditions warrant.

The Acquisition was conducted in reliance on the "private agreement exemption" in section 4.2 of National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids ("NI 62-104") and as a result was exempt from the take-over bid requirements in Part 2 of NI 62-104. The Purchased Shares were purchased from fewer than five sellers and at a price not greater than 115% of the value of the Purchased Shares.

This news release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. A copy of each respective early warning report will appear with each Issuers documents on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities Laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/226820

SOURCE: 1261648 B.C. Ltd.