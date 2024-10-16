Aspen Dental: How to Care for New Dental Bridges

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2024 / Dental bridges are a common procedure for replacing damaged, decayed, or missing teeth. The dentist removes some enamel from two teeth and then places crowns on each tooth with artificial teeth in between them to replace missing teeth. Bridges are not as resilient as natural teeth. Diligence is needed to ensure the bridges stay in place after the procedure and last for a long time. This article details four tips for caring for new dental bridges to avoid damage and other problems.

1. Follow a good oral hygiene routine

Bridges may not suffer tooth decay, but food can get stuck in or underneath them, increasing the risk of gum disease or infection. Furthermore, decayed teeth underneath the crowns may decay further and get infected or loosen the crown, and surrounding teeth can still suffer issues. Therefore, good oral hygiene is still crucial. Brush twice daily with a soft-bristled brush and fluoride toothpaste. Floss and rinse once daily to get spots between teeth and crowns, rinse out debris, and strengthen surrounding teeth.

2. Avoid hard or crunchy foods

Bridges are weaker than natural teeth, so you must avoid hard and crunchy foods to avoid breaking them. Furthermore, try to avoid foods that get stuck in your teeth easily. Foods to avoid include:

Chips

Nuts

Hard crackers

Popcorn kernels

Hard candies

In general, if you're aware of what to eat after wisdom teeth removal , then you know what to eat after a bridge procedure as well. So instead, eat a balanced, healthy diet with softer foods. Prioritize protein-rich foods, such as lean meats and legumes, as protein consumption may help you heal faster. You may start with more of a liquid diet immediately after the procedure, such as protein shakes, warm (not hot) soups, and yogurt.?

3. Visit the dentist regularly

Your dentist may have you schedule follow-up visits to check on the bridge's fit and comfort and ensure the wound is healing appropriately. Beyond that, however, continue visiting for your routine semi-annual check-ups for regular cleanings, X-rays, and exams. This lets your dentist check the crown for any potential signs of issues, such as small cracks or movement that you may not have noticed. The dentist can also spot signs of other issues, such as tooth decay, requiring further dental work.

4. Schedule an appointment immediately for any damage

There's always a chance a crown comes loose or suffers damage. For example, you may eat food that causes it to crack or suffer facial trauma that dislodges it. These issues can cause teeth to shift and allow bacteria into the tooth socket, potentially leading to misalignment and infection.

These issues can be costly, complex, and uncomfortable to resolve if left untreated. Therefore, make an appointment with your dentist immediately if you suspect your bridge was damaged or dislodged. The cost of fixing things outweighs the costs of waiting.

The bottom line

Proper post-operative care is crucial to ensuring your bridge stays in place and in good shape to maximize its effectiveness and prevent issues. Keep up your good oral hygiene habits while avoiding hard, crunchy, and sticky foods. Continue visiting your dentist regularly and make an emergency appointment if the bridge loosens or is damaged. Following these steps will prolong your bridge's lifespan and help you maintain a healthy smile.

