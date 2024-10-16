

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar rose against its major counterparts in the New York session on Wednesday.



The loonie climbed to a 2-day high of 1.3767 against the greenback and a 1-week high of 1.4966 against the euro, off its early lows of 1.3793 and 1.5023, respectively.



The loonie advanced to an 8-day high of 0.9171 against the aussie and a 6-day high of 108.76 against the yen, from its early lows of 0.9239 and 108.02, respectively.



The currency is poised to challenge resistance around 1.34 against the greenback, 1.46 against the euro, 0.90 against the aussie and 110.00 against the yen.



