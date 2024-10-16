Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 16.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
7 neue Bohrlöcher bei Best Chance: Gladiator Metals (WKN: A3D6HK) bereit für ein Ressourcen-Update
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.10.2024 20:06 Uhr
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Global Release of New Documentary "Fight Like Hell" Reveals Unseen Truths of January 6 and Its Implications for 2024

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the United States approaches a pivotal election, the documentary film Fight Like Hell sheds urgent light on the events leading to the Capitol attack on January 6, 2021. Premiering in the U.S. and available globally on YouTube starting October 16th, this film challenges audiences to reconsider the stability of America's democracy.

The film captures the untold story of how Stop the Steal gained traction and led to January 6th, showcasing the narratives often overlooked by mainstream media. By tracing the origins of this movement-from Trump's former strategist Roger Stone to organizer Ali Alexander-Fight Like Hell provides critical context about how the seat of U.S. democracy was and could again be threatened.

Utilizing a wealth of previously unreleased footage shot with cutting-edge cinema technology by an Army combat cinematographer, Fight Like Hell immerses viewers in the heart of the action. Without using traditional after-the-fact interviews and narration, the film offers an unfiltered, real-time experience that many have called the best film about January 6. Legendary news anchor Dan Rather wrote: "In addition to Smith's brief, an even more graphic reminder of that day's events comes from a new documentary titled Fight Like Hell…. that pulls no punches."

With the presidential election just weeks away, Fight Like Hell makes us contemplate the alarming resurgence of the "Stop the Steal" movement that is being reported daily. The leaders of today's movement are armed with a more extensive playbook to contest the election results, and their rhetoric is growing increasingly violent.

Fight Like Hell is a critical conversation starter about the future of American democracy. Don't miss this opportunity to understand the stakes at play.

Fight Like Hell-Because understanding the past is key to shaping the future.

MATERIALS

FILM TRAILER WEBSITE EPK

SOCIALS

INSTAGRAMFACEBOOKX

Fight Like Hell

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lQarrEbNCZY

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2529171/Fight_Like_Hell_Global_Release_of_New_Documentary__Fight_Like_He.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-release-of-new-documentary-fight-like-hell-reveals-unseen-truths-of-january-6-and-its-implications-for-2024-302278306.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.