Red Sift today announced a new partnership with the leading cloud commerce marketplace, Pax8, to offer Red Sift OnDMARC, Certificates and Brand Trust through the Pax8 Marketplace.

The Red Sift portfolio delivers AI-driven, real-time automation for the discovery and management of DMARC, certificate configuration and remediation, and brand impersonation. By joining the Pax8 Marketplace, Red Sift empowers Managed Service Providers (MSPs) with unprecedented access to a unified, scalable platform of cyber solutions that keep bad actors at bay, drive efficiency, and help end-users focus on delivering core business goals and results.

Rahul Powar, CEO and Co-Founder of Red Sift said:

"Our partnership with Pax8 showcases a significant milestone in our mission to bring best-in-class cybersecurity solutions to MSPs, with threat actors becoming increasingly savvy. Our solutions enable providers and their clients to effectively and efficiently secure email and certificates while protecting against brand impersonation."

Ryan Burton, Pax8 Vice President of Marketplace Vendor Strategy adds:

"We are excited to bring a new, robust suite of security solutions to Pax8 partners with the addition of Red Sift to our Marketplace. Red Sift provides MSPs with efficient risk management through comprehensive visibility into security posture, real-time threat detection, and remediation solutions, uncovering misconfigurations and vulnerabilities that could leave businesses exposed to cyberattacks in areas such as email compromise, phishing, server configurations and IP address attacks."

Today's partnership offers several benefits to MSPs and their end customers, including:

Revenue Growth: With Red Sift, MSPs can build new revenue streams while maintaining complete control over quoting, selling, and management processes.

With Red Sift, MSPs can build new revenue streams while maintaining complete control over quoting, selling, and management processes. Competitive Pricing : Through Pax8's Marketplace, customers find the best available pricing on Red Sift products, maximizing MSPs margins without sacrificing value to customers.

: Through Pax8's Marketplace, customers find the best available pricing on Red Sift products, maximizing MSPs margins without sacrificing value to customers. Tailored Services : Red Sift offers customized storefronts, creative application bundles, and personalized services to clients.

: Red Sift offers customized storefronts, creative application bundles, and personalized services to clients. Streamlined Operations : Customers can integrate Red Sift applications, such as Red Sift OnDMARC or Red Sift Brand Trust with existing Pax8 business for centralized reporting, invoicing, and billing all in one place.

: Customers can integrate Red Sift applications, such as Red Sift OnDMARC or Red Sift Brand Trust with existing Pax8 business for centralized reporting, invoicing, and billing all in one place. Automated Service Delivery: Red Sift automates manual tasks and boosts service efficiency.

To learn more about Red Sift and Pax8, please visit https://redsift.com/partners/pax8/.

About Red Sift

Red Sift enables organizations to anticipate, respond to, and recover from cyber attacks while continuing to operate effectively. The award-winning Red Sift Pulse Platform is the only integrated solution that combines four interoperable applications, internet-scale cybersecurity intelligence, and innovative generative AI that puts organizations on a path to cyber resilience.

Red Sift is a global organization supported by a diverse team across 15 countries. It boasts an international client roster that includes Capgemini, Domino's, ZoomInfo, Athletic Greens, and several leading law firms. Red Sift is the official DMARC provider for Cisco and a trusted partner for Microsoft and Entrust, among others. Learn more at redsift.com

About Pax8

Pax8 is the technology marketplace of the future, linking partners, vendors, and small to midsized businesses (SMBs) through AI-powered insights and comprehensive product support. With a global partner ecosystem of over 35,000 managed service providers, Pax8 empowers SMBs worldwide by providing software and services that unlock their growth potential and enhance their security. Committed to innovating cloud commerce at scale, Pax8 drives customer acquisition and solution consumption across its entire ecosystem.

Contacts:

For media enquiries:

Emily Townsend

Marketbridge for Red Sift

RedSift@Marketbridge.com