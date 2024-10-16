

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar firmed against its most major counterparts in the New York session on Wednesday.



The greenback strengthened to a 2-1/2-month high of 1.0854 against the euro and near a 5-week high of 0.6657 against the aussie, off its early lows of 1.0901 and 0.6704, respectively.



The greenback reached as high as 149.79 against the yen.



The greenback rose back to 1.2984 against the pound. This may be compared to an early nearly 2-month high of 1.2981.



The greenback rose back to 0.6052 against the kiwi. This may be compared to an early 2-month high of 0.6039.



The currency is poised to challenge resistance around 1.06 against the euro, 0.63 against the aussie, 151.00 against the yen, 1.27 against the pound and 0.585 against the kiwi.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News