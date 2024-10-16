

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Alcoa Corp. (AA):



Earnings: $90 million in Q3 vs. -$168 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.38 in Q3 vs. -$0.94 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Alcoa Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $135 million or $0.57 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.28 per share Revenue: $2.904 billion in Q3 vs. $2.602 billion in the same period last year.



