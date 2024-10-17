The multicategory app introduces social media features, the ability to create lists of favourites with 'Picks' and a new video discovery wall

Customers will be able to explore, share and engage with products in a new interactive way and connect with a community of foodies

Glovo presents the most significant product update since 2016 in the first round of its new annual product event "Glovo Next"

Barcelona, Spain--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2024) - Leading multi-category app Glovo has announced its most significant product update since 2016, becoming the first app in the industry to merge social media features with food discovery. Aiming for an enhanced customer experience and innovation, Glovo introduces a suite of product updates such as social networking features for its customers, the ability to create lists of their favourite restaurants with 'Picks,' and a new video discovery wall.





From left to right, screenshots of Glovo's new features: restaurants video wall, "Picks" and social



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10924/226810_cc59281f740f1af2_001full.jpg

Daniel Alonso, Chief Product Officer at Glovo stated that "Glovo is going beyond the norm by becoming the first in the industry to combine social media elements within our platform. We're excited to present this new and interactive way for users to discover, share, and engage with the products offered in our app. Users will be able to enjoy their favourite products like never before."

More social than ever:

Since its inception, Glovo has been redefining how people consume by connecting users, partners, and couriers on a single platform. Today, Glovo has become the first multi-category app to allow customers to connect with friends, share recommendations, and discover new restaurants through its integrated social network features.

The new social features help users discover trendy restaurants and dishes based on what others-including their friends-are ordering in their city. Glovo is now a shared experience where users can connect with friends within the app and directly inspire or share restaurants with them in a new foodie community.

Your favourite 'Picks' at a glance:

Glovo is introducing 'Picks,' a new way for users to save and organise their top restaurants and dishes. 'Picks' allows users to group their favourite places into lists, whether it's for the best office lunches, dinner with friends, or any other occasion or location. Additionally, any 'Picks' list can be easily shared with friends.

Food comes to life with the new video discovery wall:

Choosing what to order can be challenging with such a wide variety of options. To support the users in the decision-making process, Glovo is introducing a new video discovery wall in the restaurant section to make food discovery more dynamic and engaging.

The video discovery wall features full-screen vertical videos showcasing real products available to order. These are created by local restaurants, offering them an additional opportunity to engage with users organically.

The first edition of 'Glovo Next':

The new app features were unveiled during "Glovo Next," the new annual product event during which Glovo will disclose upcoming features for users.

Alonso added, "'Glovo Next' is meant to be the annual forum where we present our most innovative disruptions and create a rolling thunder of changes to Glovo, a go-to-app for everything instant."

The new features are already available in selected cities and will be fully rolled out in the coming months for all customers in the 23 markets and more than 1,500 cities where Glovo operates.

About Glovo

Glovo is a pioneering multi-category app connecting users with businesses, and couriers, offering on-demand services from local restaurants, grocers and supermarkets, and high street retail stores. Glovo's vision is to build the largest online marketplace to give everyone access to anything in their city within minutes. Founded in 2015 in Barcelona, it operates across 23 countries in Europe, Central Asia, and Africa.

