

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - ABB Ltd. (ANN.L) Thursday reported income from continuing operations before taxes of $1.324 billion for the third quarter, higher than $1.231 billion in the same quarter a year ago, primarily helped by growth in orders.



Income from continuing operations increased to $941 million or $0.51 per share from $889 million or $0.48 per share last year.



Net income increased to $947 million or $0.51 per share higher than $882 million or $0.48 per share in the same quarter a year ago, primarily helped by growth in orders.



Income from operations was $1.309 billion, up from $1.259 billion a year ago.



Operational earnings before interest, taxes, and amortization or operational EBITA grew 12 percent year on year to $1.553 billion.



Revenue for the quarter increased 2 percent to $8.151 billion from $7.968 billion in the previous year, with growth in orders of 2 percent to $8.193 billion.



Looking ahead, the company now expects full-year comparable revenue growth to be below 5 percent. Previously, it was expecting comparable revenue growth to be about 5 percent.



For the fourth quarter, comparable revenue growth in expected in a low to mid-single-digit range.



