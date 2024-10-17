Anzeige
Donnerstag, 17.10.2024
5 Millionen Unzen und steigend: NexGold Mining's unerschlossene Goldstraße
WKN: A2QFCY | ISIN: CNE100003ZR0
TrinaTracker is named tier 1 PV tracker supplier by SMM

BRUSSELS, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TrinaTracker has been named a tier 1 solar tracker company for its outstanding performance in products, cutting-edge technology and its reputation among customers.

The listing was announced at the Net Zero Europe solar and energy storage summit organized by Shanghai Metals Market held in the Belgian capital, Brussels, from October 9 to 10.

The summit is significant in Europe's new energy industry, bringing together leaders and experts from all over the world to explore the latest market and technology trends. During the event Shanghai Metals Market unveiled its global tier 1 list of solar and energy storage sectors.

SMM Global Tier1 Awards during the event

Shanghai Metals Market, drawing on more than 10 years of analytical expertise and a database of more than 900 PV companies, conducted research on the world's leading tracker brands in five areas: market share; customer feedback; R&D capabilities; operational performance; and environmental, social and governance standards. Through meticulous cross-validation of data from numerous sources, Shanghai Metals Market identified and ranked the top-tier companies in the industry. In addition to TrinaTracker, other leading brands such as Nextracker and PV Hardware were recognized. The tier 1 rating provides a valuable reference for asset owners, investors and financial institutions in selecting tracker solutions.

Juan Manuel Gomez, head of Global Technical Support at TrinaTracker, accepted the award on behalf of the company, saying: "With over 20 years of experience in the research, development and manufacturing of trackers, and with R&D centers in Europe and Asia, TrinaTracker is at the forefront of smart tracking technology, electrical drive systems and numerous other areas of innovation."

TrinaTracker's innovative delivery model combines what it calls a highly reliable structure, smart tracking system and localized service, offering optimized solution design and tailored product configurations for global tracker-based power stations. This approach not only improves product delivery efficiency but also ensures timely support throughout the construction, operation and maintenance phases of projects.

To the end of June, TrinaTracker had delivered over 23 GW of intelligent tracking solutions to more than 700 PV power stations in 60 countries. TrinaTracker is dedicated to maintaining its leadership in product innovation as it extends its global presence and strengths localized service capabilities to safeguard and maximize the value of its customers' power station assets.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2533252/Img_SMM_Tier1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/trinatracker-is-named-tier-1-pv-tracker-supplier-by-smm-302278860.html

