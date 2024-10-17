InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - October 17

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2024 / The Company announces that on 16 October 2024 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 3 May 2024 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 20 February 2024, as announced on 20 February 2024.

Date of purchase: 16 October 2024

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

1,000

Lowest price paid per share:

£ 85.2200

Highest price paid per share:

£ 85.9000

Average price paid per share:

£ 85.5013

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 159,234,452 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 6,956,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Mike Ward (+44 (0)7795 257 407)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 1,000 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 16 October 2024

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange Cboe BXE Cboe CXE Turquoise Number of ordinary shares purchased 1,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 85.9000 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 85.2200 Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share) £ 85.5013

Detailed information:

Transaction Date Time Time Zone Volume Price (GBP) Trading Venue Transaction ID 16/10/2024 09:48:19 BST 48 85.2800 XLON 1089204385750311 16/10/2024 09:50:16 BST 50 85.3600 XLON 1089204385750545 16/10/2024 10:19:44 BST 42 85.3400 XLON 1089204385753069 16/10/2024 10:56:30 BST 43 85.4800 XLON 1089204385755185 16/10/2024 11:33:42 BST 40 85.8600 XLON 1089204385757029 16/10/2024 12:13:28 BST 1 85.7000 XLON 1089204385758413 16/10/2024 12:13:28 BST 39 85.7000 XLON 1089204385758414 16/10/2024 12:54:08 BST 18 85.9000 XLON 1089204385759905 16/10/2024 12:54:08 BST 22 85.9000 XLON 1089204385759906 16/10/2024 13:31:33 BST 40 85.7200 XLON 1089204385761402 16/10/2024 14:14:27 BST 40 85.3000 XLON 1089204385763815 16/10/2024 14:44:58 BST 10 85.3000 XLON 1089204385765360 16/10/2024 14:44:58 BST 30 85.3000 XLON 1089204385765361 16/10/2024 15:09:59 BST 40 85.4200 XLON 1089204385766644 16/10/2024 15:30:07 BST 40 85.4200 XLON 1089204385768081 16/10/2024 15:39:38 BST 38 85.2200 XLON 1089204385769761 16/10/2024 15:39:38 BST 2 85.2200 XLON 1089204385769762 16/10/2024 15:49:22 BST 40 85.2200 XLON 1089204385771570 16/10/2024 15:58:55 BST 40 85.4000 XLON 1089204385773663 16/10/2024 16:05:55 BST 40 85.4600 XLON 1089204385775206 16/10/2024 16:16:01 BST 16 85.5800 XLON 1089204385776738 16/10/2024 16:16:01 BST 25 85.5800 XLON 1089204385776739 16/10/2024 16:25:11 BST 40 85.5400 XLON 1089204385777709 16/10/2024 16:35:58 BST 40 85.6600 XLON 1089204385779823 16/10/2024 16:52:28 BST 45 85.6400 XLON 1089204385782964 16/10/2024 17:03:31 BST 40 85.5600 XLON 1089204385784953 16/10/2024 17:14:31 BST 45 85.5800 XLON 1089204385786840 16/10/2024 17:20:52 BST 40 85.5600 XLON 1089204385787957 16/10/2024 17:26:24 BST 46 85.5800 XLON 1089204385789097

