InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - October 17

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2024 / The Company announces that on 16 October 2024 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 3 May 2024 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 20 February 2024, as announced on 20 February 2024.
Date of purchase:
16 October 2024
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
Following the above transaction, the Company has 159,234,452 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 6,956,782 held in treasury).
A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.
Enquiries to:
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:
Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Mike Ward (+44 (0)7795 257 407)
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: 1,000 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)
Date of purchases: 16 October 2024
Investment firm: GSI
Aggregated information:
London Stock Exchange
Cboe BXE
Cboe CXE
Turquoise
Number of ordinary shares purchased
1,000
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 85.9000
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 85.2200
Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)
£ 85.5013
Detailed information:
Transaction Date
Time
Time Zone
Volume
Price (GBP)
Trading Venue
Transaction ID
16/10/2024
09:48:19
BST
48
85.2800
XLON
1089204385750311
16/10/2024
09:50:16
BST
50
85.3600
XLON
1089204385750545
16/10/2024
10:19:44
BST
42
85.3400
XLON
1089204385753069
16/10/2024
10:56:30
BST
43
85.4800
XLON
1089204385755185
16/10/2024
11:33:42
BST
40
85.8600
XLON
1089204385757029
16/10/2024
12:13:28
BST
1
85.7000
XLON
1089204385758413
16/10/2024
12:13:28
BST
39
85.7000
XLON
1089204385758414
16/10/2024
12:54:08
BST
18
85.9000
XLON
1089204385759905
16/10/2024
12:54:08
BST
22
85.9000
XLON
1089204385759906
16/10/2024
13:31:33
BST
40
85.7200
XLON
1089204385761402
16/10/2024
14:14:27
BST
40
85.3000
XLON
1089204385763815
16/10/2024
14:44:58
BST
10
85.3000
XLON
1089204385765360
16/10/2024
14:44:58
BST
30
85.3000
XLON
1089204385765361
16/10/2024
15:09:59
BST
40
85.4200
XLON
1089204385766644
16/10/2024
15:30:07
BST
40
85.4200
XLON
1089204385768081
16/10/2024
15:39:38
BST
38
85.2200
XLON
1089204385769761
16/10/2024
15:39:38
BST
2
85.2200
XLON
1089204385769762
16/10/2024
15:49:22
BST
40
85.2200
XLON
1089204385771570
16/10/2024
15:58:55
BST
40
85.4000
XLON
1089204385773663
16/10/2024
16:05:55
BST
40
85.4600
XLON
1089204385775206
16/10/2024
16:16:01
BST
16
85.5800
XLON
1089204385776738
16/10/2024
16:16:01
BST
25
85.5800
XLON
1089204385776739
16/10/2024
16:25:11
BST
40
85.5400
XLON
1089204385777709
16/10/2024
16:35:58
BST
40
85.6600
XLON
1089204385779823
16/10/2024
16:52:28
BST
45
85.6400
XLON
1089204385782964
16/10/2024
17:03:31
BST
40
85.5600
XLON
1089204385784953
16/10/2024
17:14:31
BST
45
85.5800
XLON
1089204385786840
16/10/2024
17:20:52
BST
40
85.5600
XLON
1089204385787957
16/10/2024
17:26:24
BST
46
85.5800
XLON
1089204385789097
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC
View the original press release on accesswire.com