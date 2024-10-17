Anzeige
Donnerstag, 17.10.2024
5 Millionen Unzen und steigend: NexGold Mining's unerschlossene Goldstraße
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - October 17

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2024 / The Company announces that on 16 October 2024 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 3 May 2024 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 20 February 2024, as announced on 20 February 2024.

Date of purchase:

16 October 2024


Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:


1,000


Lowest price paid per share:


£ 85.2200


Highest price paid per share:


£ 85.9000


Average price paid per share:


£ 85.5013

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 159,234,452 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 6,956,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Mike Ward (+44 (0)7795 257 407)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 1,000 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 16 October 2024

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange

Cboe BXE

Cboe CXE

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

1,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 85.9000

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 85.2200

Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)

£ 85.5013

Detailed information:

Transaction Date

Time

Time Zone

Volume

Price (GBP)

Trading Venue

Transaction ID

16/10/2024

09:48:19

BST

48

85.2800

XLON

1089204385750311

16/10/2024

09:50:16

BST

50

85.3600

XLON

1089204385750545

16/10/2024

10:19:44

BST

42

85.3400

XLON

1089204385753069

16/10/2024

10:56:30

BST

43

85.4800

XLON

1089204385755185

16/10/2024

11:33:42

BST

40

85.8600

XLON

1089204385757029

16/10/2024

12:13:28

BST

1

85.7000

XLON

1089204385758413

16/10/2024

12:13:28

BST

39

85.7000

XLON

1089204385758414

16/10/2024

12:54:08

BST

18

85.9000

XLON

1089204385759905

16/10/2024

12:54:08

BST

22

85.9000

XLON

1089204385759906

16/10/2024

13:31:33

BST

40

85.7200

XLON

1089204385761402

16/10/2024

14:14:27

BST

40

85.3000

XLON

1089204385763815

16/10/2024

14:44:58

BST

10

85.3000

XLON

1089204385765360

16/10/2024

14:44:58

BST

30

85.3000

XLON

1089204385765361

16/10/2024

15:09:59

BST

40

85.4200

XLON

1089204385766644

16/10/2024

15:30:07

BST

40

85.4200

XLON

1089204385768081

16/10/2024

15:39:38

BST

38

85.2200

XLON

1089204385769761

16/10/2024

15:39:38

BST

2

85.2200

XLON

1089204385769762

16/10/2024

15:49:22

BST

40

85.2200

XLON

1089204385771570

16/10/2024

15:58:55

BST

40

85.4000

XLON

1089204385773663

16/10/2024

16:05:55

BST

40

85.4600

XLON

1089204385775206

16/10/2024

16:16:01

BST

16

85.5800

XLON

1089204385776738

16/10/2024

16:16:01

BST

25

85.5800

XLON

1089204385776739

16/10/2024

16:25:11

BST

40

85.5400

XLON

1089204385777709

16/10/2024

16:35:58

BST

40

85.6600

XLON

1089204385779823

16/10/2024

16:52:28

BST

45

85.6400

XLON

1089204385782964

16/10/2024

17:03:31

BST

40

85.5600

XLON

1089204385784953

16/10/2024

17:14:31

BST

45

85.5800

XLON

1089204385786840

16/10/2024

17:20:52

BST

40

85.5600

XLON

1089204385787957

16/10/2024

17:26:24

BST

46

85.5800

XLON

1089204385789097

