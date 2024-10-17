Angle PLC Announces Publication Demonstrates CTC Profiling Potential

PUBLICATION DEMONSTRATES POTENTIAL FOR multi-marker CTC profiling IN EARLY PROSTATE CANCER

Parsortix enriched CTCs detected at high rates in localised disease

Multi-marker profiling of CTCs could support development of targeted therapies and help stratify patients in clinical trials

ANGLE plc (AIM:AGL)(OTCQX:ANPCY), a world-leading liquid biopsy company with innovative circulating tumour cell (CTC) solutions for use in research, drug development and clinical oncology, is pleased to announce the publication of research investigating a panel of known prostate cancer gene transcripts in CTCs, undertaken by the Comprehensive Cancer Center at the Medical University of Vienna.

Researchers used the Parsortix® system to isolate and harvest CTCs from 38 localised and metastatic prostate cancer patients. CTCs were then analysed using a range of molecular techniques which enabled multiple biomarkers to be simultaneously analysed.

The study demonstrated the highly effective capture of CTCs using the Parsortix system, with 67% of localised prostate cancer patients positive for CTC biomarker(s) at baseline and 77% positive for CTC biomarker(s) after treatment.

The findings indicated a strong correlation between specific CTC biomarkers and clinical parameters, such as tumour grade and stage, suggesting that multi-marker CTC analysis could aid in risk stratification for patients. This adds to the body of evidence supporting ANGLE's large pharma strategy, highlighting the potential to inform patient selection for clinical trials in the development of targeted therapies.

Chief Scientific Officer, Karen Miller, commented:

"This study supports our pharma services business by demonstrating how a Parsortix-enriched, CTC-based multi-marker approach can enhance the development of targeted therapies and improve patient stratification in clinical trials. This approach could ultimately lead to the development of new classes of drugs which are more targeted and provide better outcomes for patients, all of which may require a Parsortix-based companion diagnostic to support regulatory clearance."

The research, published as a peer-reviewed publication in the journal Clinical and Experimental Metastasis, is available online at https://angleplc.com/resources/publications/.

About ANGLE plc

ANGLE is a world-leading liquid biopsy company with innovative circulating tumour cell (CTC) solutions for use in research, drug development and clinical oncology using a simple blood sample. ANGLE's FDA cleared and patent protected CTC harvesting technology known as the Parsortix® PC1 System enables complete downstream analysis of the sample including whole cell imaging and proteomic analysis and full genomic and transcriptomic molecular analysis.

ANGLE's commercial businesses are focusing on diagnostic products and clinical services. Products include the Parsortix system, associated consumables and assays. The clinical services business is offered through ANGLE's GCLP-compliant laboratories. Services include custom made assay development and clinical trial testing for pharma.

Over 100 peer-reviewed publications have demonstrated the performance of the Parsortix system. For more information, visit www.angleplc.com

Any reference to regulatory authorisations such as FDA clearance, CE marking or UK MHRA registration shall be read in conjunction with the full intended use of the product:

The Parsortix® PC1 system is an in vitro diagnostic device intended to enrich circulating tumor cells (CTCs) from peripheral blood collected in K2EDTA tubes from patients diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer. The system employs a microfluidic chamber (a Parsortix cell separation cassette) to capture cells of a certain size and deformability from the population of cells present in blood. The cells retained in the cassette are harvested by the Parsortix PC1 system for use in subsequent downstream assays. The end user is responsible for the validation of any downstream assay. The standalone device, as indicated, does not identify, enumerate or characterize CTCs and cannot be used to make any diagnostic/prognostic claims for CTCs, including monitoring indications or as an aid in any disease management and/or treatment decisions.

All results reported in this announcement and any other products and services are for research use only and not for use in diagnostic procedures.

