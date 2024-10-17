Anzeige
Donnerstag, 17.10.2024
5 Millionen Unzen und steigend: NexGold Mining's unerschlossene Goldstraße
PR Newswire
17.10.2024 08:06 Uhr
Treon Oy: Treon strengthens information security with ISO 27001 certification

TAMPERE, Finland, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Treon, a technology company specializing in connecting operational technology (OT) systems in massive IoT, is proud to announce that it has been granted ISO 27001 certification for its information security management system (ISMS). ISO 27001 is the world's best-known and internationally acknowledged standard for ISMS, issued by an accredited auditor.

Treon granted ISO 27001 certification

To achieve this certification, Treon's information security management system met strict requirements for confidentiality, integrity, and availability of information through the application of an effective risk management process. This accomplishment showcases Treon's commitment to information security management.

"In a rapidly evolving technological landscape, where AI development is accelerating and cybercrime is becoming increasingly sophisticated, it is essential for organizations to proactively address emerging threats," said Ismo Manninen, Chief Technical Officer at Treon. "Achieving ISO 27001 certification not only demonstrates our dedication to safeguarding our information assets but also ensures that we are well-prepared to handle the current trends in cybersecurity."

The ISO 27001 certification is just one of many certifications Treon has obtained to ensure consistently meeting the most-recognized standards, reflecting Treon's dedication to excellence and continuous improvement. With this certification, Treon is better positioned to identify and mitigate risks, ensuring that its operations remain secure and resilient against information security threats. This helps Treon build greater trust with its customers, reinforcing its position as a reliable and forward-thinking partner. With global leaders in their respective fields in Treon's portfolio, the company is committed to maintaining these standards and ensuring quality for its customers.

About Treon
Treon is a leading technology company that helps businesses enhance their physical operations through Treon Connect, a platform designed to improve operational efficiency. Treon Connect enables organizations to extend machine lifespan, monitor asset health, boost productivity, and ensure safety. Serving various industries, Treon empowers companies to leverage data-driven automation for better outcomes. With hundreds of customers globally, including tens of the world's leading companies, Treon is trusted to provide secure, customized products that integrate seamlessly into business solutions. Treon's mission is to help businesses achieve measurable outcomes by improving productivity, enhancing operational visibility, and reducing environmental impact across every process.

Press inquiries
Samah Zain, Senior Growth Manager
samah.zain@treon.fi
+358-505507331

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2532259/Treon_Oy_ISO_27001.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2519328/Treon_Logo.jpg

Treon Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/treon-strengthens-information-security-with-iso-27001-certification-302277885.html

