

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Getlink SE reported that its Group revenue for the third quarter was 475 million euros, down 0.4% due to the normalisation of ElecLink's contribution. Eurotunnel's revenue was up 5% at 359 million euros, compared to the third quarter of 2023. Looking forward, the Group confirmed EBITDA target for 2024 of between 780 million euros and 830 million euros.



Yann Leriche, CEO of Getlink, said: 'Apart from the expected normalisation of ElecLink's contribution, the historical activities are growing in the third quarter of 2024, which is a real satisfaction. Based on a re-entry into service of ElecLink mid-November, the Group confirms its guidance.'



