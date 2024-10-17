

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The Australian dollar rose to 2-day highs of 0.6711 against the U.S. dollar, 100.22 against the yen and 1.6191 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6666, 99.74 and 1.6288, respectively.



Against the Canada and the New Zealand dollars, the aussie edged up to 0.9225 and 1.1046 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 0.9166 and 1.1002, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.69 against the greenback, 102.00 against the yen, 1.59 against the euro, 0.93 against the loonie and 1.11 against the kiwi.



