DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 17-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction in Own Shares ISE: DHG LSE: DAL Dublin and London: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Company"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, announces that on Wednesday, 16 October 2024, it purchased a total of 140,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin through Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, London Branch ("Berenberg"), in accordance with the terms of the share buyback programme announced on 15 October 2024 (the "Share Buyback Programme"). Date of purchase: 16/10/2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 140,000 Lowest price paid per share (EUR): 4.14 Highest price paid per share (EUR): 4.21 Volume weighted average price paid per share (EUR): 4.1909

The Group intends to cancel all of the repurchased shares.

Total voting rights:

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the Ordinary Shares purchased, the Company will have 216,936,950 Ordinary Shares in issue, each with one voting right. The Company holds no Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company will therefore be 216,936,950 The above figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Dalata Hotel Group plc under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Individual transactions:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (EUR Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading Venue purchased share) Time) number 214 4.1350 08:02:00 1J4X9XOWW Euronext Dublin 924 4.1750 08:40:57 1J4X9XQNH Euronext Dublin 799 4.1750 08:40:57 1J4X9XQNJ Euronext Dublin 3,068 4.1700 08:41:51 1J4X9XQPR Euronext Dublin 3,400 4.1650 08:42:30 1J4X9XQRJ Euronext Dublin 1,734 4.1650 08:42:40 1J4X9XQRR Euronext Dublin 3,843 4.1600 08:45:06 1J4X9XQTU Euronext Dublin 2,790 4.1600 08:45:10 1J4X9XQTY Euronext Dublin 2,735 4.1550 08:45:52 1J4X9XQVD Euronext Dublin 1,941 4.1550 08:45:54 1J4X9XQVK Euronext Dublin 5,210 4.1600 08:47:00 1J4X9XQWR Euronext Dublin 5,462 4.1950 09:01:54 1J4X9XRFD Euronext Dublin 5,401 4.2000 09:03:31 1J4X9XRGN Euronext Dublin 5,401 4.2000 09:03:38 1J4X9XRGW Euronext Dublin 4,208 4.2000 09:03:49 1J4X9XRH7 Euronext Dublin 1,145 4.2000 09:03:49 1J4X9XRH8 Euronext Dublin 241 4.1950 09:05:06 1J4X9XRIC Euronext Dublin 241 4.1950 09:06:05 1J4X9XRJ2 Euronext Dublin 577 4.1900 09:25:09 1J4X9XRWI Euronext Dublin 241 4.1850 09:25:11 1J4X9XRWM Euronext Dublin 384 4.1800 09:26:23 1J4X9XRXP Euronext Dublin 448 4.1800 09:26:23 1J4X9XRXQ Euronext Dublin 241 4.1650 09:31:59 1J4X9XS2R Euronext Dublin 6,013 4.1950 09:42:52 1J4X9XS9L Euronext Dublin 5,903 4.1950 09:42:54 1J4X9XS9P Euronext Dublin 278 4.1950 09:42:57 1J4X9XS9U Euronext Dublin 1,503 4.2000 11:39:25 1J4X9XUBC Euronext Dublin 955 4.2000 11:39:25 1J4X9XUBF Euronext Dublin 590 4.2000 11:39:31 1J4X9XUBI Euronext Dublin 545 4.2000 11:40:59 1J4X9XUDD Euronext Dublin 640 4.2000 11:56:31 1J4X9XUKN Euronext Dublin 473 4.2000 12:01:48 1J4X9XUNH Euronext Dublin 238 4.2000 12:27:45 1J4X9XUZ1 Euronext Dublin 242 4.2000 12:45:41 1J4X9XV9Q Euronext Dublin 2,113 4.2050 13:14:23 1J4X9XVNZ Euronext

