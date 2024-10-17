Anzeige
Dow Jones News
17.10.2024 08:31 Uhr
102 Leser
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
17-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Transaction in Own Shares 
ISE: DHG  LSE: DAL 
Dublin and London: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Company"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a 
growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, announces that on Wednesday, 16 October 2024, it 
purchased a total of 140,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin through 
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, London Branch ("Berenberg"), in accordance with the terms of the share buyback 
programme announced on 15 October 2024 (the "Share Buyback Programme"). 
Date of purchase:                 16/10/2024 
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:   140,000 
Lowest price paid per share (EUR):          4.14 
Highest price paid per share (EUR):         4.21 
Volume weighted average price paid per share (EUR):  4.1909

The Group intends to cancel all of the repurchased shares.

Total voting rights:

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the Ordinary Shares purchased, the Company will have 216,936,950 Ordinary Shares in issue, each with one voting right. The Company holds no Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company will therefore be 216,936,950 The above figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Dalata Hotel Group plc under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Individual transactions: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (EUR  Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference  Trading Venue 
purchased           share)         Time)          number 
214              4.1350         08:02:00         1J4X9XOWW        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
924              4.1750         08:40:57         1J4X9XQNH        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
799              4.1750         08:40:57         1J4X9XQNJ        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
3,068             4.1700         08:41:51         1J4X9XQPR        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
3,400             4.1650         08:42:30         1J4X9XQRJ        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,734             4.1650         08:42:40         1J4X9XQRR        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
3,843             4.1600         08:45:06         1J4X9XQTU        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,790             4.1600         08:45:10         1J4X9XQTY        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,735             4.1550         08:45:52         1J4X9XQVD        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,941             4.1550         08:45:54         1J4X9XQVK        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
5,210             4.1600         08:47:00         1J4X9XQWR        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
5,462             4.1950         09:01:54         1J4X9XRFD        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
5,401             4.2000         09:03:31         1J4X9XRGN        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
5,401             4.2000         09:03:38         1J4X9XRGW        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
4,208             4.2000         09:03:49         1J4X9XRH7        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,145             4.2000         09:03:49         1J4X9XRH8        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
241              4.1950         09:05:06         1J4X9XRIC        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
241              4.1950         09:06:05         1J4X9XRJ2        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
577              4.1900         09:25:09         1J4X9XRWI        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
241              4.1850         09:25:11         1J4X9XRWM        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
384              4.1800         09:26:23         1J4X9XRXP        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
448              4.1800         09:26:23         1J4X9XRXQ        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
241              4.1650         09:31:59         1J4X9XS2R        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
6,013             4.1950         09:42:52         1J4X9XS9L        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
5,903             4.1950         09:42:54         1J4X9XS9P        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
278              4.1950         09:42:57         1J4X9XS9U        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,503             4.2000         11:39:25         1J4X9XUBC        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
955              4.2000         11:39:25         1J4X9XUBF        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
590              4.2000         11:39:31         1J4X9XUBI        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
545              4.2000         11:40:59         1J4X9XUDD        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
640              4.2000         11:56:31         1J4X9XUKN        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
473              4.2000         12:01:48         1J4X9XUNH        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
238              4.2000         12:27:45         1J4X9XUZ1        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
242              4.2000         12:45:41         1J4X9XV9Q        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,113             4.2050         13:14:23         1J4X9XVNZ        Euronext

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 17, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
