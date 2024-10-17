DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 17-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17 October 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 16 October 2024 it purchased a total of 180,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 140,000 40,000 EUR2.1200 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) GBP1.7600 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.0950 GBP1.7500 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.1045 GBP1.7561

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 629,839882 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,062 2.1200 XDUB 08:31:30 00029317027TRDU1 127 2.1150 XDUB 08:37:57 00029317063TRDU1 3,638 2.1150 XDUB 08:56:39 00029317266TRDU1 1,914 2.1150 XDUB 08:56:39 00029317267TRDU1 1,937 2.1100 XDUB 09:07:43 00029317386TRDU1 634 2.1100 XDUB 09:16:44 00029317435TRDU1 89 2.1100 XDUB 09:19:48 00029317442TRDU1 1,750 2.1100 XDUB 09:20:17 00029317451TRDU1 996 2.1100 XDUB 09:28:01 00029317504TRDU1 758 2.1100 XDUB 09:28:01 00029317505TRDU1 1,711 2.1100 XDUB 09:40:41 00029317583TRDU1 1,000 2.1100 XDUB 09:43:38 00029317585TRDU1 1,000 2.1100 XDUB 09:47:59 00029317591TRDU1 759 2.1100 XDUB 09:52:46 00029317625TRDU1 1,000 2.1100 XDUB 09:52:46 00029317626TRDU1 1,701 2.1050 XDUB 09:59:27 00029317687TRDU1 1,000 2.1050 XDUB 09:59:27 00029317688TRDU1 1,792 2.1050 XDUB 10:56:46 00029318063TRDU1 8,645 2.1050 XDUB 10:56:46 00029318064TRDU1 1,792 2.1050 XDUB 10:56:46 00029318065TRDU1 1,715 2.1050 XDUB 10:56:46 00029318066TRDU1 1,819 2.1100 XDUB 11:25:13 00029318171TRDU1 160 2.1100 XDUB 11:25:13 00029318172TRDU1 2,059 2.1050 XDUB 11:30:36 00029318173TRDU1 3,399 2.1050 XDUB 11:30:36 00029318174TRDU1 1,000 2.0950 XDUB 11:57:02 00029318284TRDU1 918 2.0950 XDUB 11:57:02 00029318285TRDU1 99 2.0950 XDUB 11:57:02 00029318286TRDU1 1,951 2.0950 XDUB 12:04:25 00029318303TRDU1 594 2.1000 XDUB 12:14:03 00029318326TRDU1 8,899 2.1100 XDUB 13:21:07 00029318651TRDU1 1,649 2.1100 XDUB 13:21:07 00029318652TRDU1 3,662 2.1100 XDUB 13:21:07 00029318653TRDU1 1,846 2.1100 XDUB 13:26:44 00029318681TRDU1 2,060 2.1050 XDUB 13:31:14 00029318716TRDU1 719 2.1050 XDUB 13:31:14 00029318717TRDU1 1,787 2.1050 XDUB 13:31:14 00029318718TRDU1 1,060 2.1050 XDUB 13:44:43 00029318773TRDU1 1,881 2.1050 XDUB 13:44:43 00029318774TRDU1 2,065 2.1050 XDUB 14:01:41 00029318982TRDU1 2,003 2.1050 XDUB 14:09:40 00029319116TRDU1 1,859 2.1050 XDUB 14:16:30 00029319195TRDU1 1,731 2.1050 XDUB 14:22:37 00029319230TRDU1 1,884 2.1000 XDUB 14:26:12 00029319240TRDU1 1,866 2.1000 XDUB 14:26:12 00029319241TRDU1 1,787 2.1000 XDUB 14:26:12 00029319242TRDU1 1,772 2.0950 XDUB 14:34:12 00029319430TRDU1 1,733 2.0950 XDUB 14:34:12 00029319431TRDU1 1,262 2.1050 XDUB 14:48:03 00029319863TRDU1 671 2.1050 XDUB 14:48:03 00029319864TRDU1 5,596 2.1000 XDUB 14:50:18 00029319880TRDU1 1,988 2.1000 XDUB 15:00:44 00029320009TRDU1 1,717 2.1000 XDUB 15:00:44 00029320010TRDU1 1,961 2.1000 XDUB 15:07:53 00029320045TRDU1 1,941 2.1000 XDUB 15:07:53 00029320046TRDU1 1,700 2.1050 XDUB 15:19:23 00029320119TRDU1 278 2.1050 XDUB 15:19:23 00029320120TRDU1 1,771 2.1050 XDUB 15:25:15 00029320142TRDU1 1,771 2.1050 XDUB 15:25:15 00029320143TRDU1 1,716 2.1050 XDUB 15:25:15 00029320144TRDU1 1,715 2.1050 XDUB 15:25:15 00029320145TRDU1 1,816 2.1000 XDUB 15:30:04 00029320245TRDU1 1,781 2.1000 XDUB 15:44:38 00029320328TRDU1 1,845 2.1000 XDUB 15:44:38 00029320329TRDU1 1,833 2.1000 XDUB 15:44:38 00029320330TRDU1 1,797 2.1000 XDUB 15:52:30 00029320548TRDU1 379 2.1000 XDUB 15:52:30 00029320549TRDU1 1,393 2.1000 XDUB 15:52:30 00029320550TRDU1 2,042 2.1000 XDUB 16:00:34 00029320629TRDU1 1,849 2.1000 XDUB 16:00:34 00029320630TRDU1 5,618 2.1000 XDUB 16:21:54 00029321073TRDU1 1,000 2.1000 XDUB 16:21:54 00029321074TRDU1 414 2.1000 XDUB 16:21:54 00029321075TRDU1 297 2.1000 XDUB 16:22:50 00029321095TRDU1 217 2.1000 XDUB 16:22:50 00029321096TRDU1 1,388 2.1000 XDUB 16:22:50 00029321097TRDU1 1,997 2.1000 XDUB 16:25:33 00029321106TRDU1 509 2.1000 XDUB 16:27:15 00029321111TRDU1 1,004 2.1000 XDUB 16:27:15 00029321112TRDU1 452 2.1000 XDUB 16:27:15 00029321113TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 838 1.7600 XLON 11:13:39 00029318136TRDU1 1,985 1.7600 XLON 11:35:28 00029318179TRDU1 2,246 1.7600 XLON 12:56:53 00029318463TRDU1 2,770 1.7600 XLON 13:44:46 00029318778TRDU1 1,200 1.7600 XLON 13:44:46 00029318777TRDU1 1,657 1.7600 XLON 13:44:46 00029318776TRDU1 1,943 1.7600 XLON 13:44:46 00029318775TRDU1 128 1.7560 XLON 14:26:12 00029319245TRDU1 2,109 1.7560 XLON 14:26:12 00029319244TRDU1 1,998 1.7560 XLON 14:26:12 00029319243TRDU1 511 1.7500 XLON 14:36:00 00029319489TRDU1 4,701 1.7560 XLON 15:08:15 00029320059TRDU1 98 1.7540 XLON 16:00:39 00029320638TRDU1 1,200 1.7540 XLON 16:00:39 00029320637TRDU1 2,538 1.7540 XLON 16:00:39 00029320636TRDU1 560 1.7540 XLON 16:00:39 00029320635TRDU1 1,555 1.7540 XLON 16:00:39 00029320634TRDU1 1,419 1.7540 XLON 16:00:39 00029320633TRDU1 437 1.7540 XLON 16:00:39 00029320632TRDU1 2,163 1.7540 XLON 16:00:39 00029320631TRDU1 503 1.7540 XLON 16:24:03 00029321100TRDU1 754 1.7540 XLON 16:24:03 00029321104TRDU1 1,200 1.7540 XLON 16:24:03 00029321103TRDU1 1,200 1.7540 XLON 16:24:03 00029321102TRDU1 1,200 1.7540 XLON 16:24:03 00029321101TRDU1 417 1.7520 XLON 16:24:03 00029321105TRDU1 2,670 1.7520 XLON 16:29:46 00029321124TRDU1

