WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
17.10.24
08:18 Uhr
2,045 Euro
-0,095
-4,44 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
Dow Jones News
17.10.2024 08:31 Uhr
107 Leser
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
17-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
17 October 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 16 October 2024 it purchased a total of 180,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           140,000     40,000 
                            EUR2.1200 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)                 GBP1.7600 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR2.0950     GBP1.7500 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.1045     GBP1.7561

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 629,839882 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
2,062      2.1200        XDUB     08:31:30      00029317027TRDU1 
127       2.1150        XDUB     08:37:57      00029317063TRDU1 
3,638      2.1150        XDUB     08:56:39      00029317266TRDU1 
1,914      2.1150        XDUB     08:56:39      00029317267TRDU1 
1,937      2.1100        XDUB     09:07:43      00029317386TRDU1 
634       2.1100        XDUB     09:16:44      00029317435TRDU1 
89        2.1100        XDUB     09:19:48      00029317442TRDU1 
1,750      2.1100        XDUB     09:20:17      00029317451TRDU1 
996       2.1100        XDUB     09:28:01      00029317504TRDU1 
758       2.1100        XDUB     09:28:01      00029317505TRDU1 
1,711      2.1100        XDUB     09:40:41      00029317583TRDU1 
1,000      2.1100        XDUB     09:43:38      00029317585TRDU1 
1,000      2.1100        XDUB     09:47:59      00029317591TRDU1 
759       2.1100        XDUB     09:52:46      00029317625TRDU1 
1,000      2.1100        XDUB     09:52:46      00029317626TRDU1 
1,701      2.1050        XDUB     09:59:27      00029317687TRDU1 
1,000      2.1050        XDUB     09:59:27      00029317688TRDU1 
1,792      2.1050        XDUB     10:56:46      00029318063TRDU1 
8,645      2.1050        XDUB     10:56:46      00029318064TRDU1 
1,792      2.1050        XDUB     10:56:46      00029318065TRDU1 
1,715      2.1050        XDUB     10:56:46      00029318066TRDU1 
1,819      2.1100        XDUB     11:25:13      00029318171TRDU1 
160       2.1100        XDUB     11:25:13      00029318172TRDU1 
2,059      2.1050        XDUB     11:30:36      00029318173TRDU1 
3,399      2.1050        XDUB     11:30:36      00029318174TRDU1 
1,000      2.0950        XDUB     11:57:02      00029318284TRDU1 
918       2.0950        XDUB     11:57:02      00029318285TRDU1 
99        2.0950        XDUB     11:57:02      00029318286TRDU1 
1,951      2.0950        XDUB     12:04:25      00029318303TRDU1 
594       2.1000        XDUB     12:14:03      00029318326TRDU1 
8,899      2.1100        XDUB     13:21:07      00029318651TRDU1 
1,649      2.1100        XDUB     13:21:07      00029318652TRDU1 
3,662      2.1100        XDUB     13:21:07      00029318653TRDU1 
1,846      2.1100        XDUB     13:26:44      00029318681TRDU1 
2,060      2.1050        XDUB     13:31:14      00029318716TRDU1 
719       2.1050        XDUB     13:31:14      00029318717TRDU1 
1,787      2.1050        XDUB     13:31:14      00029318718TRDU1 
1,060      2.1050        XDUB     13:44:43      00029318773TRDU1 
1,881      2.1050        XDUB     13:44:43      00029318774TRDU1 
2,065      2.1050        XDUB     14:01:41      00029318982TRDU1 
2,003      2.1050        XDUB     14:09:40      00029319116TRDU1 
1,859      2.1050        XDUB     14:16:30      00029319195TRDU1 
1,731      2.1050        XDUB     14:22:37      00029319230TRDU1 
1,884      2.1000        XDUB     14:26:12      00029319240TRDU1 
1,866      2.1000        XDUB     14:26:12      00029319241TRDU1 
1,787      2.1000        XDUB     14:26:12      00029319242TRDU1 
1,772      2.0950        XDUB     14:34:12      00029319430TRDU1 
1,733      2.0950        XDUB     14:34:12      00029319431TRDU1 
1,262      2.1050        XDUB     14:48:03      00029319863TRDU1 
671       2.1050        XDUB     14:48:03      00029319864TRDU1 
5,596      2.1000        XDUB     14:50:18      00029319880TRDU1 
1,988      2.1000        XDUB     15:00:44      00029320009TRDU1 
1,717      2.1000        XDUB     15:00:44      00029320010TRDU1 
1,961      2.1000        XDUB     15:07:53      00029320045TRDU1 
1,941      2.1000        XDUB     15:07:53      00029320046TRDU1 
1,700      2.1050        XDUB     15:19:23      00029320119TRDU1 
278       2.1050        XDUB     15:19:23      00029320120TRDU1 
1,771      2.1050        XDUB     15:25:15      00029320142TRDU1 
1,771      2.1050        XDUB     15:25:15      00029320143TRDU1 
1,716      2.1050        XDUB     15:25:15      00029320144TRDU1 
1,715      2.1050        XDUB     15:25:15      00029320145TRDU1 
1,816      2.1000        XDUB     15:30:04      00029320245TRDU1 
1,781      2.1000        XDUB     15:44:38      00029320328TRDU1 
1,845      2.1000        XDUB     15:44:38      00029320329TRDU1 
1,833      2.1000        XDUB     15:44:38      00029320330TRDU1 
1,797      2.1000        XDUB     15:52:30      00029320548TRDU1 
379       2.1000        XDUB     15:52:30      00029320549TRDU1 
1,393      2.1000        XDUB     15:52:30      00029320550TRDU1 
2,042      2.1000        XDUB     16:00:34      00029320629TRDU1 
1,849      2.1000        XDUB     16:00:34      00029320630TRDU1 
5,618      2.1000        XDUB     16:21:54      00029321073TRDU1 
1,000      2.1000        XDUB     16:21:54      00029321074TRDU1 
414       2.1000        XDUB     16:21:54      00029321075TRDU1 
297       2.1000        XDUB     16:22:50      00029321095TRDU1 
217       2.1000        XDUB     16:22:50      00029321096TRDU1 
1,388      2.1000        XDUB     16:22:50      00029321097TRDU1 
1,997      2.1000        XDUB     16:25:33      00029321106TRDU1 
509       2.1000        XDUB     16:27:15      00029321111TRDU1 
1,004      2.1000        XDUB     16:27:15      00029321112TRDU1 
452       2.1000        XDUB     16:27:15      00029321113TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
838       1.7600        XLON     11:13:39      00029318136TRDU1 
1,985      1.7600        XLON     11:35:28      00029318179TRDU1 
2,246      1.7600        XLON     12:56:53      00029318463TRDU1 
2,770      1.7600        XLON     13:44:46      00029318778TRDU1 
1,200      1.7600        XLON     13:44:46      00029318777TRDU1 
1,657      1.7600        XLON     13:44:46      00029318776TRDU1 
1,943      1.7600        XLON     13:44:46      00029318775TRDU1 
128       1.7560        XLON     14:26:12      00029319245TRDU1 
2,109      1.7560        XLON     14:26:12      00029319244TRDU1 
1,998      1.7560        XLON     14:26:12      00029319243TRDU1 
511       1.7500        XLON     14:36:00      00029319489TRDU1 
4,701      1.7560        XLON     15:08:15      00029320059TRDU1 
98        1.7540        XLON     16:00:39      00029320638TRDU1 
1,200      1.7540        XLON     16:00:39      00029320637TRDU1 
2,538      1.7540        XLON     16:00:39      00029320636TRDU1 
560       1.7540        XLON     16:00:39      00029320635TRDU1 
1,555      1.7540        XLON     16:00:39      00029320634TRDU1 
1,419      1.7540        XLON     16:00:39      00029320633TRDU1 
437       1.7540        XLON     16:00:39      00029320632TRDU1 
2,163      1.7540        XLON     16:00:39      00029320631TRDU1 
503       1.7540        XLON     16:24:03      00029321100TRDU1 
754       1.7540        XLON     16:24:03      00029321104TRDU1 
1,200      1.7540        XLON     16:24:03      00029321103TRDU1 
1,200      1.7540        XLON     16:24:03      00029321102TRDU1 
1,200      1.7540        XLON     16:24:03      00029321101TRDU1 
417       1.7520        XLON     16:24:03      00029321105TRDU1 
2,670      1.7520        XLON     16:29:46      00029321124TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  353363 
EQS News ID:  2010027 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2010027&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 17, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
