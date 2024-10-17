

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's tertiary activity index decreased in August after rebounding in the previous month, according to data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry on Thursday.



The seasonally adjusted tertiary activity index dropped 1.1 percent month-on-month in August, reversing a 2.2 percent rise in July.



Among the individual components, medical, health care and welfare, transport and postal activities, information and communications, living and amusement-related services, wholesale trade, business-related services, retail trade, goods rental and leasing, and utilities decreased in August.



On the other side, finance and insurance showed a growth of 1.8 percent.



