

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.



The Swiss franc fell to nearly a 2-week low of 172.39 against the yen and nearly a 2-month low of 0.8670 against the U.S. dollar, from early highs of 172.81 and 0.8653, respectively.



Against the euro and the pound, the franc edged down to 0.9412 and 1.1260 from early highs of 0.9396 and 1.1240, respectively.



If the franc extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 169.00 against the yen, 0.88 against the greenback, 0.95 against the euro and 1.13 against the pound.



