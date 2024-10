BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Merck KGaA (MKGAY.PK) on Thursday reaffirmed its annual guidance for earnings per share pre of 8.20 euros to 9.30 euros.



Merck continues to project EBITDA pre of 5.8 billion euros to 6.4 billion euros, with organic growth of 4 percent to 10 percent.



The Group still expects sales of 20.7 billion euros to 22.1 billion euros, with organic growth of 2 percent to 5 percent.



