DJ Amundi USD Corporate Bond PAB Net Zero Ambition UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi USD Corporate Bond PAB Net Zero Ambition UCITS ETF Dist (USIG LN) Amundi USD Corporate Bond PAB Net Zero Ambition UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Oct-2024 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi USD Corporate Bond PAB Net Zero Ambition UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 16-Oct-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 96.0257 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1630899 CODE: USIG LN ISIN: LU1285959703 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1285959703 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USIG LN Sequence No.: 353415 EQS News ID: 2010221 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

October 17, 2024 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)