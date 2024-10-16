WALLA WALLA, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Banner Corporation (NASDAQ: BANR) ("Banner"), the parent company of Banner Bank, today reported net income of $45.2 million, or $1.30 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $39.8 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, for the preceding quarter and $45.9 million, or $1.33 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023. Net interest income was $135.7 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $132.5 million in the preceding quarter and $141.8 million in the third quarter a year ago. The increase in net interest income compared to the preceding quarter reflects an increase in interest-earning assets and net interest margin. The decrease in net interest income compared to the prior year quarter reflects an increase in funding costs, partially offset by an increase in yields on earning assets. Banner's results for the preceding quarter included a $562,000 net loss on the sale of securities and for the third quarter a year ago a $2.7 million net loss recorded on the sale of securities, compared to no gain or loss during the current quarter as no securities were sold during the third quarter of 2024. Third quarter 2024 results included a $1.7 million provision for credit losses, down from $2.4 million in the preceding quarter and $2.0 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Net income was $122.5 million, or $3.54 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $141.0 million, or $4.09 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Results for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 included a $4.6 million provision for credit losses, a $5.5 million net loss on the sale of securities and a $1.1 million net decrease in the fair value adjustments on financial instruments carried at fair value, compared to an $8.3 million provision for credit losses, a $14.4 million net loss on the sale of securities and a $4.4 million net decrease in the fair value adjustments on financial instruments carried at fair value during the same period in 2023.

Banner announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.48 per share payable November 15, 2024, to common shareholders of record on November 5, 2024.

"Banner's third quarter operating results reflect the continued successful execution of our super community bank strategy, which emphasizes growing new client relationships, maintaining our core funding position, promoting client loyalty and advocacy through our responsive service model, and sustaining a moderate risk profile," said Mark Grescovich, President and CEO. "Our earnings for the third quarter of 2024 benefited from our solid year over year loan growth coupled with our expanded net interest margin. Additionally, Banner's credit metrics continue to be strong, our reserve for loan losses remained solid, and our capital base continues to be robust. We continue to benefit from a strong core deposit base that has been resilient in a highly competitive environment, with core deposits representing 89% of total deposits at quarter end. Banner has upheld its core values for the past 133 years, which are to do the right thing for our clients, communities, colleagues, company and shareholders; and to provide consistent and reliable strength through all economic cycles and change events."

At September 30, 2024, Banner, on a consolidated basis, had $16.19 billion in assets, $11.07 billion in net loans and $13.54 billion in deposits. Banner operates 135 full-service branch offices, including branches located in eight of the top 20 largest western Metropolitan Statistical Areas by population.

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights

Revenue was $153.7 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $149.7 million in the preceding quarter and $154.4 million in the third quarter a year ago.

Adjusted revenue* (the total of net interest income and total non-interest income adjusted for the net gain or loss on the sale of securities and the net change in valuation of financial instruments) was $153.7 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $150.5 million in the preceding quarter and $157.7 million in the third quarter a year ago.

Net interest income was $135.7 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $132.5 million in the preceding quarter and $141.8 million in the third quarter a year ago.

Net interest margin, on a tax equivalent basis, was 3.72%, compared to 3.70% in the preceding quarter and 3.93% in the third quarter a year ago.

Mortgage banking operations revenue was $3.2 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $3.0 million in the preceding quarter and $2.0 million in the third quarter a year ago.

Return on average assets was 1.13%, compared to 1.02% in the preceding quarter and 1.17% in the third quarter a year ago.

Net loans receivable increased 1% to $11.07 billion at September 30, 2024, compared to $10.99 billion at June 30, 2024, and increased 6% compared to $10.46 billion at September 30, 2023.

Non-performing assets were $45.2 million, or 0.28% of total assets, at September 30, 2024, compared to $33.3 million, or 0.21% of total assets, at June 30, 2024 and $26.8 million, or 0.17% of total assets, at September 30, 2023.

The allowance for credit losses - loans was $154.6 million, or 1.38% of total loans receivable, as of September 30, 2024, compared to $152.8 million, or 1.37% of total loans receivable, as of June 30, 2024 and $147.0 million, or 1.38% of total loans receivable, as of September 30, 2023.

Total deposits increased to $13.54 billion at September 30, 2024, compared to $13.08 billion at June 30, 2024 and $13.17 billion at September 30, 2023.

Core deposits represented 89% of total deposits at September 30, 2024.

Dividends paid to shareholders were $0.48 per share in the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Common shareholders' equity per share increased 6% to $52.06 at September 30, 2024, compared to $49.07 at the preceding quarter end, and increased 18% from $44.27 at September 30, 2023.

Tangible common shareholders' equity per share* increased 8% to $41.12 at September 30, 2024, compared to $38.12 at the preceding quarter end, and increased 24% from $33.22 at September 30, 2023.

*Non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measure; See, "Additional Financial Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures" on the final two pages of this press release for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.

Income Statement Review

Net interest income was $135.7 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $132.5 million in the preceding quarter and $141.8 million in the third quarter a year ago. Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis increased two basis points to 3.72% for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 3.70% in the preceding quarter, and decreased compared to 3.93% in the third quarter a year ago. Net interest margin for the current quarter benefited from increased yields on loans due to new loans being originated at higher interest rates and adjustable rate loans repricing higher, partially offset by increased funding costs. On September 18, 2024, the Federal Open Market Committee of the Federal Reserve System decreased the target range for the federal funds rate by 50 basis points, and as the change occurred late in the third quarter of 2024, it had minimal impact on our current quarter net interest margin.

Average yields on interest-earning assets increased eight basis points to 5.33% for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 5.25% for the preceding quarter, and increased compared to 4.94% in the third quarter a year ago. Average loan yields increased eight basis points to 6.04%, compared to 5.96% in the preceding quarter, and increased compared to 5.65% in the third quarter a year ago. The increase in average yields, especially loans, during the current quarter reflects the benefit of originating new loans at higher interest rates as well as adjustable rate loans repricing higher.

Total deposit costs increased 11 basis points to 1.61% in the third quarter of 2024, compared to 1.50% in the preceding quarter, and increased compared to 0.94% in the third quarter a year ago. The increase in deposit costs was due to a larger percentage of growth in higher costing deposits during the quarter. The average rate paid on borrowings increased one basis-point to 5.08% in the third quarter of 2024, compared to 5.07% in the preceding quarter, and increased compared to 4.64% in the third quarter a year ago. The total cost of funding liabilities increased seven basis points to 1.73% during the third quarter of 2024, compared to 1.66% in the preceding quarter, and increased compared to 1.08% in the third quarter a year ago.

A $1.7 million provision for credit losses was recorded in the current quarter (comprised of a $2.0 million provision for credit losses - loans, a $262,000 recapture of provision for credit losses - unfunded loan commitments and a $13,000 recapture of provision for credit losses - held-to-maturity debt securities). This compares to a $2.4 million provision for credit losses in the prior quarter (comprised of a $2.0 million provision for credit losses - loans, a $430,000 provision for credit losses - unfunded loan commitments and a $14,000 recapture of provision for credit losses - held-to-maturity debt securities) and a $2.0 million provision for credit losses in the third quarter a year ago (comprised of a $2.9 million provision for credit losses - loans, a $346,000 provision for credit losses - unfunded loan commitments, a $1.3 million recapture of provision for credit losses - available for sale securities and a $12,000 recapture of provision for credit losses - held-to-maturity debt securities). The provision for credit losses for the current quarter primarily reflected an increase in the reserve for non-performing collateral dependent loans.

Total non-interest income was $18.1 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $17.2 million in the preceding quarter and $12.7 million in the third quarter a year ago. The increase in non-interest income during the current quarter compared to the preceding quarter was primarily due to a $562,000 decrease in the net loss recognized on the sale of securities. The increase in non-interest income during the current quarter compared to the prior year quarter was primarily due to a $1.1 million increase in mortgage banking operations revenue, a $2.7 million decrease in the net loss recognized on the sale of securities and a $693,000 decrease in the net loss recognized for fair value adjustments on financial instruments carried at fair value. Total non-interest income was $46.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $30.4 million for the same period a year earlier.

Mortgage banking operations revenue was $3.2 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $3.0 million in the preceding quarter and $2.0 million in the third quarter a year ago. The volume of one- to four-family loans sold during the current quarter increased compared to the preceding and prior year quarters, although overall volumes remained low due to reduced refinancing and purchase activity in the current rate environment. The increase in mortgage banking operations revenue from the preceding quarter was also impacted by increases in the pricing on the one- to four-family loans sold during the current quarter. Home purchase activity accounted for 88% of one- to four-family mortgage loan originations in the third quarter of 2024, 89% in the preceding quarter and 90% in the third quarter of 2023.

Total non-interest expense was $96.3 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $98.1 million in the preceding quarter and $95.9 million in the third quarter of 2023. The decrease in non-interest expense for the current quarter compared to the prior quarter reflects a $2.0 million decrease in salary and employee benefits, primarily resulting from decreased medical premiums expense and unemployment and workers compensation expense. The increase in non-interest expense for the current quarter compared to the same quarter a year ago primarily reflects increases in salary and employee benefits and real estate operations, net expenses, partially offset by a decrease in professional and legal expenses. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, total non-interest expense was $292.1 million, compared to $285.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Banner's efficiency ratio was 62.63% for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 65.53% in the preceding quarter and 62.10% in the same quarter a year ago. Banner's adjusted efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP financial measure, was 61.27% for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 63.60% in the preceding quarter and 59.00% in the year ago quarter. See, "Additional Financial Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures" on the final two pages of this press release for a discussion and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets increased to $16.19 billion at September 30, 2024, compared to $15.82 billion at June 30, 2024, and $15.51 billion at September 30, 2023. Securities and interest-bearing deposits held at other banks totaled $3.50 billion at September 30, 2024, compared to $3.27 billion at June 30, 2024 and $3.44 billion at September 30, 2023. The increase compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to an increase in interest-bearing deposit balances. The average effective duration of the securities portfolio was approximately 6.3 years at September 30, 2024, compared to 6.8 years at September 30, 2023.

Total loans receivable increased to $11.22 billion at September 30, 2024, compared to $11.14 billion at June 30, 2024, and $10.61 billion at September 30, 2023. One- to four-family residential loans decreased 2% to $1.58 billion at September 30, 2024, compared to $1.60 billion at June 30, 2024, and increased 9% compared to $1.44 billion at September 30, 2023. The decrease in one- to four-family residential loans from the prior quarter was primarily the result of the transfer of $47.5 million of one- to four-family residential loans from portfolio to held for sale. The increase in one- to four-family residential loans from the prior year was primarily the result of one- to four-family construction loans converting to one- to four-family portfolio loans upon the completion of the construction phase and new loan production. Multifamily real estate loans increased 24% to $889.9 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $717.1 million at June 30, 2024, and increased 16% compared to $766.6 million at September 30, 2023. The increase in multifamily real estate loans from June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023 was primarily the result of the conversion of multifamily construction loans to the multifamily portfolio upon the completion of the construction phase. The increase from the prior year also reflects the transfer of $43.5 million of multifamily loans held for sale to the held for investment loan portfolio in the fourth quarter of 2023, partially offset by the transfer of certain affordable housing loans to small balance commercial real estate loans. Construction, land and land development loans decreased 9% to $1.53 billion at September 30, 2024, compared to $1.68 billion at June 30, 2024, and increased 1% compared to $1.50 billion at September 30, 2023. The decrease in construction, land and land development loans was primarily the result of multifamily construction loans converting to multifamily portfolio loans upon the completion of the construction phase. Agricultural business loans increased 4% to $346.7 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $334.6 million at June 30, 2024 and increased 4% compared to $334.6 million at September 30, 2023, primarily due to advances on agricultural lines of credit.

Loans held for sale were $78.8 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $13.4 million at June 30, 2024 and $54.2 million at September 30, 2023. One- to four-family residential mortgage held for sale loans sold in the current quarter totaled $95.0 million, compared to $75.0 million in the preceding quarter and $87.3 million in the third quarter a year ago. The increase in loans held for sale was primarily the result of the transfer of $47.5 million of one- to four-family residential loans from portfolio to held for sale during the current quarter. The increase from the prior year was partially offset by the previously mentioned transfer of multifamily loans held for sale to the held for investment loan portfolio in the fourth quarter of 2023. There were no multifamily loans held for sale at September 30, 2024 or June 30, 2024.

Total deposits increased to $13.54 billion at September 30, 2024, compared to $13.08 billion at June 30, 2024 and $13.17 billion a year ago. Core deposits increased 4% to $12.02 billion at September 30, 2024, compared to $11.55 billion at June 30, 2024, and increased 3% compared to $11.72 billion at September 30, 2023. The increase in core deposits compared to the prior quarter primarily reflects normal seasonal increases primarily from agricultural clients. The increase in core deposits compared to the prior year quarter primarily reflects an increase in third-party insured sweep accounts. Core deposits were 89% of total deposits at September 30, 2024, compared to 88% of total deposits at June 30, 2024 and 89% of total deposits at September 30, 2023. Certificates of deposit decreased slightly to $1.52 billion at September 30, 2024, compared to $1.53 billion at June 30, 2024, and increased 4% compared to $1.46 billion a year earlier. The decrease in certificates of deposit during the current quarter compared to the preceding quarter was principally due to a $55.0 million decrease in brokered deposits. The increase in certificates of deposit during the current quarter compared to the third quarter a year ago was principally due to clients seeking higher yields moving funds from core deposit accounts to higher yielding certificates of deposits, partially offset by a $112.5 million decrease in brokered deposits.

FHLB advances were $230.0 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $398.0 million at June 30, 2024 and $140.0 million a year ago. At September 30, 2024, off-balance sheet liquidity included additional borrowing capacity of $3.23 billion at the FHLB and $1.53 billion at the Federal Reserve as well as federal funds line of credit agreements with other financial institutions of $125.0 million.

At September 30, 2024, total common shareholders' equity was $1.79 billion, or 11.08% of total assets, compared to $1.69 billion or 10.69% of total assets at June 30, 2024, and $1.52 billion or 9.81% of total assets at September 30, 2023. The increase in total common shareholders' equity at September 30, 2024 compared to June 30, 2024 was due to a $28.4 million increase in retained earnings as a result of $45.2 million in net income, partially offset by the accrual of $16.7 million of cash dividends during the third quarter of 2024, as well as a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $72.0 million as the result of an increase in the fair value of the security portfolio. At September 30, 2024, tangible common shareholders' equity, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $1.42 billion, or 8.96% of tangible assets, compared to $1.31 billion, or 8.51% of tangible assets, at June 30, 2024, and $1.14 billion, or 7.54% of tangible assets, a year ago. See, "Additional Financial Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures" on the final two pages of this press release for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.

Banner and Banner Bank continue to maintain capital levels in excess of the requirements to be categorized as "well-capitalized." At September 30, 2024, Banner's estimated common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 12.30%, its estimated Tier 1 leverage capital to average assets ratio was 10.91%, and its estimated total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio was 14.92%. These regulatory capital ratios are estimates, pending completion and filing of Banner's regulatory reports.

Credit Quality

The allowance for credit losses - loans was $154.6 million, or 1.38% of total loans receivable and 359% of non-performing loans, at September 30, 2024, compared to $152.8 million, or 1.37% of total loans receivable and 498% of non-performing loans, at June 30, 2024, and $147.0 million, or 1.38% of total loans receivable and 560% of non-performing loans, at September 30, 2023. In addition to the allowance for credit losses - loans, Banner maintains an allowance for credit losses - unfunded loan commitments, which was $13.8 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $14.0 million at June 30, 2024, and $15.0 million at September 30, 2023. Net loan charge-offs totaled $230,000 in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $245,000 in the preceding quarter and $663,000 in the third quarter a year ago. Non-performing loans were $43.0 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $30.7 million at June 30, 2024, and $26.3 million a year ago.

An increase in adversely classified loans, offset in part by payoffs and paydowns, resulted in total substandard loans of $150.1 million as of September 30, 2024. This compares to $122.0 million as of June 30, 2024 and $124.5 million a year ago.

Total non-performing assets were $45.2 million, or 0.28% of total assets, at September 30, 2024, compared to $33.3 million, or 0.21% of total assets, at June 30, 2024, and $26.8 million, or 0.17% of total assets, a year ago.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS Quarters Ended Nine Months Ended (in thousands except shares and per share data) Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2023 Sep 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2023 INTEREST INCOME: Loans receivable $ 168,338 $ 161,191 $ 149,254 $ 486,004 $ 423,359 Mortgage-backed securities 16,357 16,708 17,691 49,999 54,954 Securities and cash equivalents 11,146 11,239 12,119 33,664 39,521 Total interest income 195,841 189,138 179,064 569,667 517,834 INTEREST EXPENSE: Deposits 53,785 48,850 31,001 147,248 60,784 Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances 2,263 3,621 2,233 8,856 8,654 Other borrowings 1,147 1,160 1,099 3,482 2,251 Subordinated debt 2,971 2,961 2,965 8,901 8,549 Total interest expense 60,166 56,592 37,298 168,487 80,238 Net interest income 135,675 132,546 141,766 401,180 437,596 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 1,692 2,369 2,027 4,581 8,267 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 133,983 130,177 139,739 396,599 429,329 NON-INTEREST INCOME: Deposit fees and other service charges 10,741 10,590 10,916 32,353 32,078 Mortgage banking operations 3,180 3,006 2,049 8,521 6,426 Bank-owned life insurance 2,445 2,367 2,062 7,049 6,636 Miscellaneous 1,658 1,988 942 5,538 4,010 18,024 17,951 15,969 53,461 49,150 Net loss on sale of securities - (562 ) (2,657 ) (5,465 ) (14,436 ) Net change in valuation of financial instruments carried at fair value 39 (190 ) (654 ) (1,143 ) (4,357 ) Total non-interest income 18,063 17,199 12,658 46,853 30,357 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Salary and employee benefits 61,832 63,831 61,091 188,032 184,452 Less capitalized loan origination costs (4,354 ) (4,639 ) (4,498 ) (12,669 ) (12,386 ) Occupancy and equipment 12,040 12,128 11,722 36,630 35,686 Information and computer data services 7,134 7,240 7,118 21,694 21,347 Payment and card processing services 5,346 5,691 5,172 16,747 14,459 Professional and legal expenses 2,102 1,201 3,042 4,833 7,563 Advertising and marketing 1,161 1,198 1,362 3,438 3,108 Deposit insurance 2,874 2,858 2,874 8,541 7,603 State and municipal business and use taxes 1,432 1,394 1,359 4,130 3,888 Real estate operations, net 103 297 (383 ) 180 (585 ) Amortization of core deposit intangibles 590 724 857 2,037 2,898 Miscellaneous 6,031 6,205 6,175 18,467 17,884 Total non-interest expense 96,291 98,128 95,891 292,060 285,917 Income before provision for income taxes 55,755 49,248 56,506 151,392 173,769 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 10,602 9,453 10,652 28,885 32,769 NET INCOME $ 45,153 $ 39,795 $ 45,854 $ 122,507 $ 141,000 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 1.31 $ 1.15 $ 1.33 $ 3.56 $ 4.11 Diluted $ 1.30 $ 1.15 $ 1.33 $ 3.54 $ 4.09 Cumulative dividends declared per common share $ 0.48 $ 0.48 $ 0.48 $ 1.44 $ 1.44 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 34,498,830 34,488,163 34,379,865 34,459,662 34,331,458 Diluted 34,650,322 34,537,012 34,429,726 34,575,498 34,439,214 Increase in common shares outstanding 936 60,531 1,322 108,319 151,931

FINANCIAL CONDITION Percentage Change (in thousands except shares and per share data) Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Prior Qtr Prior Yr Qtr ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 226,568 $ 195,163 $ 209,634 $ 207,171 16 % 9 % Interest-bearing deposits 252,227 52,295 44,830 44,535 382 % 466 % Total cash and cash equivalents 478,795 247,458 254,464 251,706 93 % 90 % Securities - trading - - - 25,268 nm (100 )% Securities - available for sale, amortized cost $2,523,968, $2,572,544, $2,729,980 and $2,774,972, respectively 2,237,939 2,197,693 2,373,783 2,287,993 2 % (2 )% Securities - held to maturity, fair value $879,278, $852,709, $907,514 and $853,653, respectively 1,013,903 1,023,028 1,059,055 1,082,156 (1 )% (6 )% Total securities 3,251,842 3,220,721 3,432,838 3,395,417 1 % (4 )% FHLB stock 19,751 27,311 24,028 15,600 (28 )% 27 % Loans held for sale 78,841 13,421 11,170 54,158 487 % 46 % Loans receivable 11,224,606 11,143,848 10,810,455 10,611,417 1 % 6 % Allowance for credit losses - loans (154,585 ) (152,848 ) (149,643 ) (146,960 ) 1 % 5 % Net loans receivable 11,070,021 10,991,000 10,660,812 10,464,457 1 % 6 % Accrued interest receivable 66,981 67,520 63,100 61,040 (1 )% 10 % Property and equipment, net 125,256 126,465 132,231 136,504 (1 )% (8 )% Goodwill 373,121 373,121 373,121 373,121 - % - % Other intangibles, net 3,647 4,237 5,684 6,542 (14 )% (44 )% Bank-owned life insurance 310,400 307,948 304,366 303,347 1 % 2 % Operating lease right-of-use assets 38,192 39,628 43,731 43,447 (4 )% (12 )% Other assets 371,829 397,364 364,846 402,541 (6 )% (8 )% Total assets $ 16,188,676 $ 15,816,194 $ 15,670,391 $ 15,507,880 2 % 4 % LIABILITIES Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 4,688,244 $ 4,537,803 $ 4,792,369 $ 5,197,854 3 % (10 )% Interest-bearing transaction and savings accounts 7,328,051 7,016,327 6,759,661 6,518,385 4 % 12 % Interest-bearing certificates 1,521,853 1,525,133 1,477,467 1,458,313 - % 4 % Total deposits 13,538,148 13,079,263 13,029,497 13,174,552 4 % 3 % Advances from FHLB 230,000 398,000 323,000 140,000 (42 )% 64 % Other borrowings 154,533 165,956 182,877 188,440 (7 )% (18 )% Subordinated notes, net 80,170 89,561 92,851 92,748 (10 )% (14 )% Junior subordinated debentures at fair value 66,257 66,831 66,413 66,284 (1 )% - % Operating lease liabilities 42,318 44,056 48,659 48,642 (4 )% (13 )% Accrued expenses and other liabilities 237,128 235,515 228,428 231,478 1 % 2 % Deferred compensation 46,401 46,246 45,975 45,129 - % 3 % Total liabilities 14,394,955 14,125,428 14,017,700 13,987,273 2 % 3 % SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock 1,304,792 1,302,236 1,299,651 1,297,307 - % 1 % Retained earnings 714,472 686,079 642,175 616,215 4 % 16 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss (225,543 ) (297,549 ) (289,135 ) (392,915 ) (24 )% (43 )% Total shareholders' equity 1,793,721 1,690,766 1,652,691 1,520,607 6 % 18 % Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 16,188,676 $ 15,816,194 $ 15,670,391 $ 15,507,880 2 % 4 % Common Shares Issued: Shares outstanding at end of period 34,456,688 34,455,752 34,348,369 34,345,949 Common shareholders' equity per share (1) $ 52.06 $ 49.07 $ 48.12 $ 44.27 Common shareholders' tangible equity per share (1) (2) $ 41.12 $ 38.12 $ 37.09 $ 33.22 Common shareholders' equity to total assets 11.08 % 10.69 % 10.55 % 9.81 % Common shareholders' tangible equity to tangible assets (2) 8.96 % 8.51 % 8.33 % 7.54 % Consolidated Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 10.91 % 10.80 % 10.56 % 10.40 %

nm Not meaningful (1) Calculation is based on number of common shares outstanding at the end of the period rather than weighted average shares outstanding. (2) Common shareholders' tangible equity and tangible assets exclude goodwill and other intangible assets. These ratios represent non-GAAP financial measures. See, "Additional Financial Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures" on the final two pages of this press release for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.

ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands) Percentage Change LOANS Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Prior Qtr Prior Yr Qtr Commercial real estate (CRE): Owner-occupied $ 990,516 $ 950,922 $ 915,897 $ 911,540 4 % 9 % Investment properties 1,583,863 1,536,142 1,541,344 1,530,087 3 % 4 % Small balance CRE 1,218,822 1,234,302 1,178,500 1,169,828 (1 )% 4 % Multifamily real estate 889,866 717,089 811,232 766,571 24 % 16 % Construction, land and land development: Commercial construction 124,051 173,296 170,011 168,061 (28 )% (26 )% Multifamily construction 524,108 663,989 503,993 453,129 (21 )% 16 % One- to four-family construction 507,350 490,237 526,432 536,349 3 % (5 )% Land and land development 370,690 352,184 336,639 346,362 5 % 7 % Commercial business: Commercial business 1,281,615 1,298,134 1,255,734 1,263,747 (1 )% 1 % Small business scored 1,087,714 1,074,465 1,022,154 1,000,714 1 % 9 % Agricultural business, including secured by farmland: Agricultural business, including secured by farmland 346,686 334,583 331,089 334,626 4 % 4 % One- to four-family residential 1,575,164 1,603,266 1,518,046 1,438,694 (2 )% 9 % Consumer: Consumer-home equity revolving lines of credit 622,615 611,739 588,703 579,836 2 % 7 % Consumer-other 101,546 103,500 110,681 111,873 (2 )% (9 )% Total loans receivable $ 11,224,606 $ 11,143,848 $ 10,810,455 $ 10,611,417 1 % 6 % Loans 30 - 89 days past due and on accrual $ 13,030 $ 11,850 $ 19,744 $ 6,108 Total delinquent loans (including loans on non-accrual), net $ 44,656 $ 32,081 $ 43,164 $ 28,312 Total delinquent loans / Total loans receivable 0.40 % 0.29 % 0.40 % 0.27 %

LOANS BY GEOGRAPHIC LOCATION Percentage Change Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Prior Qtr Prior Yr Qtr Amount Percentage Amount Amount Amount Washington $ 5,203,637 46 % $ 5,182,378 $ 5,095,602 $ 5,046,028 - % 3 % California 2,796,965 25 % 2,787,190 2,670,923 2,570,175 - % 9 % Oregon 2,108,229 19 % 2,072,153 1,974,001 1,929,531 2 % 9 % Idaho 652,148 6 % 641,209 610,064 600,648 2 % 9 % Utah 85,316 1 % 80,295 68,931 57,711 6 % 48 % Other 378,311 3 % 380,623 390,934 407,324 (1 )% (7 )% Total loans receivable $ 11,224,606 100 % $ 11,143,848 $ 10,810,455 $ 10,611,417 1 % 6 %

ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands) LOAN ORIGINATIONS Quarters Ended Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2023 Commercial real estate $ 114,372 $ 102,258 $ 62,337 Multifamily real estate 314 2,774 12,725 Construction and land 472,506 546,675 421,656 Commercial business 179,871 167,168 157,833 Agricultural business 5,877 22,255 17,466 One- to four-family residential 24,488 34,498 43,622 Consumer 96,137 120,470 70,043 Total loan originations (excluding loans held for sale) $ 893,565 $ 996,098 $ 785,682

ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands) Quarters Ended CHANGE IN THE ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES - LOANS Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2023 Balance, beginning of period $ 152,848 $ 151,140 $ 144,680 Provision for credit losses - loans 1,967 1,953 2,943 Recoveries of loans previously charged off: Commercial real estate 65 98 170 Construction and land - - 29 One- to four-family real estate 14 17 59 Commercial business 613 324 403 Agricultural business, including secured by farmland 1 195 19 Consumer 41 112 126 734 746 806 Loans charged off: Commercial real estate - (347 ) - Construction and land (145 ) - - Commercial business (414 ) (137 ) (616 ) Agricultural business, including secured by farmland - - (564 ) Consumer (405 ) (507 ) (289 ) (964 ) (991 ) (1,469 ) Net charge-offs (230 ) (245 ) (663 ) Balance, end of period $ 154,585 $ 152,848 $ 146,960 Net charge-offs / Average loans receivable (0.002 )% (0.002 )% (0.006 )%

ALLOCATION OF ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES - LOANS Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2023 Commercial real estate $ 40,040 $ 39,064 $ 44,016 Multifamily real estate 10,233 8,253 8,804 Construction and land 28,322 31,597 29,389 One- to four-family real estate 20,463 20,906 17,925 Commercial business 39,779 38,835 34,065 Agricultural business, including secured by farmland 5,340 4,045 3,718 Consumer 10,408 10,148 9,043 Total allowance for credit losses - loans $ 154,585 $ 152,848 $ 146,960 Allowance for credit losses - loans / Total loans receivable 1.38 % 1.37 % 1.38 % Allowance for credit losses - loans / Non-performing loans 359 % 498 % 560 %

Quarters Ended CHANGE IN THE ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES - UNFUNDED LOAN COMMITMENTS Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2023 Balance, beginning of period $ 14,027 $ 13,597 $ 14,664 (Recapture) provision for credit losses - unfunded loan commitments (262 ) 430 346 Balance, end of period $ 13,765 $ 14,027 $ 15,010

ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands) NON-PERFORMING ASSETS Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Loans on non-accrual status: Secured by real estate: Commercial $ 2,127 $ 2,326 $ 2,677 $ 1,365 Construction and land 4,286 3,999 3,105 5,538 One- to four-family 9,592 8,184 5,702 5,480 Commercial business 10,705 8,694 9,002 5,289 Agricultural business, including secured by farmland 7,703 1,586 3,167 3,170 Consumer 4,636 3,380 3,204 3,378 39,049 28,169 26,857 24,220 Loans more than 90 days delinquent, still on accrual: Secured by real estate: Commercial 2,258 - - - Construction and land 380 - 1,138 - One- to four-family 961 1,861 1,205 1,799 Commercial business - - 1 - Consumer 359 692 401 245 3,958 2,553 2,745 2,044 Total non-performing loans 43,007 30,722 29,602 26,264 REO 2,221 2,564 526 546 Total non-performing assets $ 45,228 $ 33,286 $ 30,128 $ 26,810 Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.28 % 0.21 % 0.19 % 0.17 %

LOANS BY CREDIT RISK RATING Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Pass $ 11,022,014 $ 10,971,850 $ 10,671,281 $ 10,467,498 Special Mention 52,497 50,027 13,732 19,394 Substandard 150,095 121,971 125,442 124,525 Total $ 11,224,606 $ 11,143,848 $ 10,810,455 $ 10,611,417

ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands) DEPOSIT COMPOSITION Percentage Change Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Prior Qtr Prior Yr Qtr Non-interest-bearing $ 4,688,244 $ 4,537,803 $ 4,792,369 $ 5,197,854 3 % (10 )% Interest-bearing checking 2,344,561 2,208,742 2,098,526 2,006,866 6 % 17 % Regular savings accounts 3,339,859 3,192,036 2,980,530 2,751,453 5 % 21 % Money market accounts 1,643,631 1,615,549 1,680,605 1,760,066 2 % (7 )% Total interest-bearing transaction and savings accounts 7,328,051 7,016,327 6,759,661 6,518,385 4 % 12 % Total core deposits 12,016,295 11,554,130 11,552,030 11,716,239 4 % 3 % Interest-bearing certificates 1,521,853 1,525,133 1,477,467 1,458,313 - % 4 % Total deposits $ 13,538,148 $ 13,079,263 $ 13,029,497 $ 13,174,552 4 % 3 %

GEOGRAPHIC CONCENTRATION OF DEPOSITS Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Percentage Change Amount Percentage Amount Amount Amount Prior Qtr Prior Yr Qtr Washington $ 7,413,414 55 % $ 7,171,699 $ 7,247,392 $ 7,241,341 3 % 2 % Oregon 2,997,843 22 % 2,909,838 2,852,677 2,918,446 3 % 3 % California 2,423,295 18 % 2,331,793 2,269,557 2,342,345 4 % 3 % Idaho 703,596 5 % 665,933 659,871 672,420 6 % 5 % Total deposits $ 13,538,148 100 % $ 13,079,263 $ 13,029,497 $ 13,174,552 4 % 3 %

INCLUDED IN TOTAL DEPOSITS Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2023 Public non-interest-bearing accounts $ 141,541 $ 149,012 $ 169,058 Public interest-bearing transaction & savings accounts 246,332 250,136 188,831 Public interest-bearing certificates 28,144 29,101 46,349 Total public deposits $ 416,017 $ 428,249 $ 404,238 Collateralized public deposits $ 317,960 $ 326,524 $ 300,189 Total brokered deposits $ 50,333 $ 105,309 $ 162,856 AVERAGE ACCOUNT BALANCE PER DEPOSIT ACCOUNT Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2023 Number of deposit accounts 459,127 460,107 466,159 Average account balance per account $ 30 $ 29 $ 28

ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands) ESTIMATED REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 Actual Minimum to be categorized as "Adequately Capitalized" Minimum to be categorized as "Well Capitalized" Amount Ratio Amount Ratio Amount Ratio Banner Corporation-consolidated: Total capital to risk-weighted assets $ 1,988,948 14.92 % $ 1,066,549 8.00 % $ 1,333,186 10.00 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 1,725,690 12.94 % 799,912 6.00 % 799,912 6.00 % Tier 1 leverage capital to average assets 1,725,690 10.91 % 632,760 4.00 % n/a n/a Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 1,639,190 12.30 % 599,934 4.50 % n/a n/a Banner Bank: Total capital to risk-weighted assets 1,862,242 13.95 % 1,067,758 8.00 % 1,334,697 10.00 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 1,698,984 12.73 % 800,818 6.00 % 1,067,758 8.00 % Tier 1 leverage capital to average assets 1,698,984 10.74 % 632,851 4.00 % 791,063 5.00 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 1,698,984 12.73 % 600,614 4.50 % 867,553 6.50 % These regulatory capital ratios are estimates, pending completion and filing of Banner's regulatory reports.

ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands) (rates / ratios annualized) ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST SPREAD Quarters Ended Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2023 Average Balance Interest and Dividends Yield / Cost (3) Average Balance Interest and Dividends Yield / Cost (3) Average Balance Interest and Dividends Yield / Cost (3) Interest-earning assets: Held for sale loans $ 26,954 $ 453 6.69 % $ 11,665 $ 206 7.10 % $ 56,697 $ 765 5.35 % Mortgage loans 9,207,468 135,497 5.85 % 9,006,857 129,230 5.77 % 8,596,705 118,285 5.46 % Commercial/agricultural loans 1,879,215 32,547 6.89 % 1,874,039 31,761 6.82 % 1,826,907 29,894 6.49 % Consumer and other loans 128,548 2,154 6.67 % 132,661 2,156 6.54 % 138,723 2,226 6.37 % Total loans (1) 11,242,185 170,651 6.04 % 11,025,222 163,353 5.96 % 10,619,032 151,170 5.65 % Mortgage-backed securities 2,623,399 16,498 2.50 % 2,672,187 16,850 2.54 % 2,863,345 17,834 2.47 % Other securities 943,310 11,120 4.69 % 958,809 11,181 4.69 % 1,071,389 12,128 4.49 % Interest-bearing deposits with banks 51,604 493 3.80 % 58,022 578 4.01 % 43,594 529 4.81 % FHLB stock 16,664 412 9.84 % 21,080 365 6.96 % 16,443 385 9.29 % Total investment securities 3,634,977 28,523 3.12 % 3,710,098 28,974 3.14 % 3,994,771 30,876 3.07 % Total interest-earning assets 14,877,162 199,174 5.33 % 14,735,320 192,327 5.25 % 14,613,803 182,046 4.94 % Non-interest-earning assets 981,290 926,411 932,364 Total assets $ 15,858,452 $ 15,661,731 $ 15,546,167 Deposits: Interest-bearing checking accounts $ 2,295,723 9,497 1.65 % $ 2,156,214 7,621 1.42 % $ 1,971,179 4,190 0.84 % Savings accounts 3,268,647 19,299 2.35 % 3,147,522 17,200 2.20 % 2,659,890 8,400 1.25 % Money market accounts 1,611,543 9,184 2.27 % 1,659,327 9,124 2.21 % 1,793,953 6,639 1.47 % Certificates of deposit 1,540,637 15,805 4.08 % 1,503,597 14,905 3.99 % 1,412,542 11,772 3.31 % Total interest-bearing deposits 8,716,550 53,785 2.45 % 8,466,660 48,850 2.32 % 7,837,564 31,001 1.57 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 4,601,755 - - % 4,634,738 - - % 5,316,023 - - % Total deposits 13,318,305 53,785 1.61 % 13,101,398 48,850 1.50 % 13,153,587 31,001 0.94 % Other interest-bearing liabilities: FHLB advances 161,413 2,263 5.58 % 259,549 3,621 5.61 % 161,087 2,233 5.50 % Other borrowings 159,439 1,147 2.86 % 175,518 1,160 2.66 % 194,659 1,099 2.24 % Junior subordinated debentures and subordinated notes 179,075 2,971 6.60 % 179,178 2,961 6.65 % 182,678 2,965 6.44 % Total borrowings 499,927 6,381 5.08 % 614,245 7,742 5.07 % 538,424 6,297 4.64 % Total funding liabilities 13,818,232 60,166 1.73 % 13,715,643 56,592 1.66 % 13,692,011 37,298 1.08 % Other non-interest-bearing liabilities (2) 311,803 294,794 296,578 Total liabilities 14,130,035 14,010,437 13,988,589 Shareholders' equity 1,728,417 1,651,294 1,557,578 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 15,858,452 $ 15,661,731 $ 15,546,167 Net interest income/rate spread (tax equivalent) $ 139,008 3.60 % $ 135,735 3.59 % $ 144,748 3.86 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.72 % 3.70 % 3.93 % Reconciliation to reported net interest income: Adjustments for taxable equivalent basis (3,333 ) (3,189 ) (2,982 ) Net interest income and margin, as reported $ 135,675 3.63 % $ 132,546 3.62 % $ 141,766 3.85 % Additional Key Financial Ratios: Return on average assets 1.13 % 1.02 % 1.17 % Adjusted return on average assets (4) 1.13 % 1.04 % 1.25 % Return on average equity 10.39 % 9.69 % 11.68 % Adjusted return on average equity (4) 10.39 % 9.83 % 12.51 % Average equity/average assets 10.90 % 10.54 % 10.02 % Average interest-earning assets/average interest-bearing liabilities 161.42 % 162.27 % 174.47 % Average interest-earning assets/average funding liabilities 107.66 % 107.43 % 106.73 % Non-interest income/average assets 0.45 % 0.44 % 0.32 % Non-interest expense/average assets 2.42 % 2.52 % 2.45 % Efficiency ratio 62.63 % 65.53 % 62.10 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (4) 61.27 % 63.60 % 59.00 %

(1) Average balances include loans accounted for on a nonaccrual basis and accruing loans 90 days or more past due. Amortization of net deferred loan fees/costs is included with interest on loans. (2) Average other non-interest-bearing liabilities include fair value adjustments related to junior subordinated debentures. (3) Tax-exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on loans was $2.3 million, $2.2 million and $1.9 million for the quarters ended September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on tax exempt securities was $1.0 million for both the quarters ended September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024 and $1.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. (4) Represent non-GAAP financial measures. See, "Additional Financial Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures" on the final two pages of this press release for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.

ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands) (rates / ratios annualized) ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST SPREAD Nine Months Ended Sep 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2023 Average Balance Interest and Dividends Yield/Cost (3) Average Balance Interest and Dividends Yield/Cost (3) Interest-earning assets: Held for sale loans $ 16,225 $ 826 6.80 % $ 55,157 $ 2,174 5.27 % Mortgage loans 9,036,256 390,011 5.77 % 8,427,034 337,282 5.35 % Commercial/agricultural loans 1,861,182 95,155 6.83 % 1,768,685 82,803 6.26 % Consumer and other loans 131,676 6,506 6.60 % 138,246 6,478 6.26 % Total loans (1) 11,045,339 492,498 5.96 % 10,389,122 428,737 5.52 % Mortgage-backed securities 2,674,555 50,424 2.52 % 2,971,124 55,386 2.49 % Other securities 962,183 33,802 4.69 % 1,220,074 40,155 4.40 % Interest-bearing deposits with banks 51,630 1,530 3.96 % 47,330 1,694 4.79 % FHLB stock 18,931 986 6.96 % 18,772 632 4.50 % Total investment securities 3,707,299 86,742 3.13 % 4,257,300 97,867 3.07 % Total interest-earning assets 14,752,638 579,240 5.24 % 14,646,422 526,604 4.81 % Non-interest-earning assets 950,588 930,934 Total assets $ 15,703,226 $ 15,577,356 Deposits: Interest-bearing checking accounts $ 2,185,796 23,834 1.46 % $ 1,874,518 7,427 0.53 % Savings accounts 3,161,266 51,778 2.19 % 2,604,089 15,179 0.78 % Money market accounts 1,648,208 26,696 2.16 % 1,971,514 16,445 1.12 % Certificates of deposit 1,514,982 44,940 3.96 % 1,118,874 21,733 2.60 % Total interest-bearing deposits 8,510,252 147,248 2.31 % 7,568,995 60,784 1.07 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 4,649,297 - - % 5,571,896 - - % Total deposits 13,159,549 147,248 1.49 % 13,140,891 60,784 0.62 % Other interest-bearing liabilities: FHLB advances 211,135 8,856 5.60 % 219,461 8,654 5.27 % Other borrowings 171,838 3,482 2.71 % 203,932 2,251 1.48 % Junior subordinated debentures and subordinated notes 179,941 8,901 6.61 % 186,964 8,549 6.11 % Total borrowings 562,914 21,239 5.04 % 610,357 19,454 4.26 % Total funding liabilities 13,722,463 168,487 1.64 % 13,751,248 80,238 0.78 % Other non-interest-bearing liabilities (2) 303,367 289,558 Total liabilities 14,025,830 14,040,806 Shareholders' equity 1,677,396 1,536,550 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 15,703,226 $ 15,577,356 Net interest income/rate spread (tax equivalent) $ 410,753 3.60 % $ 446,366 4.03 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.72 % 4.07 % Reconciliation to reported net interest income: Adjustments for taxable equivalent basis (9,573 ) (8,770 ) Net interest income and margin, as reported $ 401,180 3.63 % $ 437,596 3.99 % Additional Key Financial Ratios: Return on average assets 1.04 % 1.21 % Adjusted return on average assets (4) 1.08 % 1.34 % Return on average equity 9.76 % 12.27 % Adjusted return on average equity (4) 10.16 % 13.60 % Average equity/average assets 10.68 % 9.86 % Average interest-earning assets/average interest-bearing liabilities 162.60 % 179.07 % Average interest-earning assets/average funding liabilities 107.51 % 106.51 % Non-interest income/average assets 0.40 % 0.26 % Non-interest expense/average assets 2.48 % 2.45 % Efficiency ratio 65.19 % 61.10 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (4) 62.84 % 57.19 %

(1) Average balances include loans accounted for on a nonaccrual basis and loans 90 days or more past due. Amortization of net deferred loan fees/costs is included with interest on loans. (2) Average other non-interest-bearing liabilities include fair value adjustments related to junior subordinated debentures. (3) Tax-exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on loans was $6.5 million and $5.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on tax exempt securities was $3.1 million and $3.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively. (4) Represent non-GAAP financial measures. See, "Additional Financial Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures" on the final two pages of this press release for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.

ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands) * Non-GAAP Financial Measures In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), this earnings release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Tangible common shareholders' equity per share and the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets, and references to adjusted revenue, adjusted earnings, the adjusted return on average assets, the adjusted return on average equity and the adjusted efficiency ratio represent non-GAAP financial measures. Management has presented these non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release because it believes that they provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in Banner's core operations reflected in the current quarter's results and facilitate the comparison of our performance with the performance of our peers. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP. Where applicable, comparable earnings information using GAAP financial measures is also presented. Because not all companies use the same calculations, our presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as calculated by other companies. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures, see the tables below: ADJUSTED REVENUE Quarters Ended Nine Months Ended Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2023 Sep 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2023 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 135,675 $ 132,546 $ 141,766 $ 401,180 $ 437,596 Non-interest income (GAAP) 18,063 17,199 12,658 46,853 30,357 Total revenue (GAAP) 153,738 149,745 154,424 448,033 467,953 Exclude: Net loss on sale of securities - 562 2,657 5,465 14,436 Net change in valuation of financial instruments carried at fair value (39 ) 190 654 1,143 4,357 Adjusted revenue (non-GAAP) $ 153,699 $ 150,497 $ 157,735 $ 454,641 $ 486,746

ADJUSTED EARNINGS Quarters Ended Nine Months Ended Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2023 Sep 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2023 Net income (GAAP) $ 45,153 $ 39,795 $ 45,854 $ 122,507 $ 141,000 Exclude: Net loss on sale of securities - 562 2,657 5,465 14,436 Net change in valuation of financial instruments carried at fair value (39 ) 190 654 1,143 4,357 Banner Forward expenses (1) - - 996 - 1,334 Related net tax expense (benefit) 9 (180 ) (1,033 ) (1,586 ) (4,830 ) Total adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) $ 45,123 $ 40,367 $ 49,128 $ 127,529 $ 156,297 Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 1.30 $ 1.15 $ 1.33 $ 3.54 $ 4.09 Diluted adjusted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 1.30 $ 1.17 $ 1.43 $ 3.69 $ 4.54 Return on average assets 1.13 % 1.02 % 1.17 % 1.04 % 1.21 % Adjusted return on average assets (2) 1.13 % 1.04 % 1.25 % 1.08 % 1.34 % Return on average equity 10.39 % 9.69 % 11.68 % 9.76 % 12.27 % Adjusted return on average equity (3) 10.39 % 9.83 % 12.51 % 10.16 % 13.60 %

(1) Included in miscellaneous expenses in results of operations. (2) Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) divided by average assets. (3) Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) divided by average equity.

ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands) ADJUSTED EFFICIENCY RATIO Quarters Ended Nine Months Ended Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2023 Sep 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2023 Non-interest expense (GAAP) $ 96,291 $ 98,128 $ 95,891 $ 292,060 $ 285,917 Exclude: Banner Forward expenses (1) - - (996 ) - (1,334 ) CDI amortization (590 ) (724 ) (857 ) (2,037 ) (2,898 ) State/municipal tax expense (1,432 ) (1,394 ) (1,359 ) (4,130 ) (3,888 ) REO operations (103 ) (297 ) 383 (180 ) 585 Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 94,166 $ 95,713 $ 93,062 $ 285,713 $ 278,382 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 135,675 $ 132,546 $ 141,766 $ 401,180 $ 437,596 Non-interest income (GAAP) 18,063 17,199 12,658 46,853 30,357 Total revenue (GAAP) 153,738 149,745 154,424 448,033 467,953 Exclude: Net loss on sale of securities - 562 2,657 5,465 14,436 Net change in valuation of financial instruments carried at fair value (39 ) 190 654 1,143 4,357 Adjusted revenue (non-GAAP) $ 153,699 $ 150,497 $ 157,735 $ 454,641 $ 486,746 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 62.63 % 65.53 % 62.10 % 65.19 % 61.10 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (2) 61.27 % 63.60 % 59.00 % 62.84 % 57.19 %

(1) Included in miscellaneous expenses in results of operations. (2) Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP) divided by adjusted revenue.