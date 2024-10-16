RIVERWOODS, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS):

Third Quarter 2024 Results 2024(1) 2023 YOY Change Total loans, end of period (in billions) $127.0 $122.7 4% Total revenue net of interest expense (in millions) $4,453 $4,044 10% Total net charge-off rate 4.86% 3.52% 134 bps Net income (in millions) $965 $683 41% Diluted EPS $3.69 $2.59 42% Note(s) 1. Private student loans were classified as held-for-sale effective June 30, 2024. The charge-offs related to private student loans are through June 30, 2024, the date the loans were transferred to held-for-sale classification

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) today reported net income of $965 million or $3.69 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2024, as compared to a net income of $683 million or $2.59 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2023.

"Discover's financial performance remained strong in the third quarter, benefiting from increased net interest margin, modest loan growth, and some credit improvement," said Michael Shepherd, Discover's Interim CEO and President. "We are pleased to have completed the first of four student loan sale closings, which will simplify our business. Additionally, we continued to make good progress on our risk management and compliance capabilities."

Segment Results

Digital Banking

Digital Banking pretax income of $1.2 billion for the quarter was $401 million higher than the prior year period reflecting increased revenue net of interest expense and a lower provision for credit losses partially offset by increased operating expenses.

Total loans ended the quarter at $127.0 billion, up 4% year-over-year, down 1% sequentially. Credit card loans ended the quarter at $100.5 billion, up 3% year-over-year. Personal loans increased $879 million, or 9%. Private student loans were down 19% driven by the first closing of the private student loan portfolio sale.

Net interest income for the quarter increased $333 million, or 10% year-over-year, driven by higher average receivables and net interest margin expansion. Net interest margin was 11.38%, up 43 basis points versus the prior year. Card yield was 16.23%, up 80 basis points from the prior year primarily driven by a lower promotional balance mix and lower payment rates, partially offset by higher interest charge-offs. Interest expense as a percent of total loans increased 30 basis points from the prior year period, primarily driven by higher funding costs.

Non-interest income increased $77 million, or 13% from the prior year period reflecting a $70 million gain from the loan sale.

The total net charge-off rate was 4.86%, up 134 basis points from the prior year period and up 3 basis points from the prior quarter reflecting continued seasoning of recent vintages and the student loan accounting classification change. The credit card net charge-off rate was 5.28%, up 125 basis points from the prior year period and down 27 basis points from the prior quarter. The 30+ day delinquency rate for credit card loans was 3.84%, up 43 basis points year-over-year and up 15 basis points from the prior quarter. The Personal loan net charge-off rate of 4.01% was up 138 basis points from the prior year and up 3 basis points from the prior quarter.

Provision for credit losses of $1.5 billion decreased $229 million from the prior year quarter driven by a $570 million lower reserve build, partially offset by a $372 million increase in net charge-offs.

Total operating expenses were up $238 million year-over-year, or 17%. Employee compensation increased due to higher wage rates and employee retention awards. Information processing increased due to technology investments and accelerated private student loan software depreciation. Professional fees were up from higher recovery fees and merger and integration costs. Other expenses increased due to the recognition of private student loan net charge-off expenses in this line, following last quarter's reclassification to held-for-sale.

Payment Services

Payment Services pretax income of $84 million was largely flat year-over-year. Payment Services volume was $100.5 billion, up 9% from the prior year period. Discover Network volume was down 4% reflecting a slowdown in Discover card sales volume. PULSE dollar volume was up 14% driven by increased debit transaction volume. Diners Club volume was up 7% year-over-year reflecting strength across most regions and Network Partners volume decreased 24% from the prior year due to lower AribaPay volume.

Regulatory Matters

As part of its review of the joint proxy statement and prospectus, the Staff of the SEC has indicated that they disagree with certain aspects of Discover's accounting approach for the card misclassification matter. Management is working diligently to resolve their comments, which largely focus on the allocation of previously incurred card misclassification charges between revenue and expense. Resolution of the matter is not expected to impact cumulative historical earnings, capital, or the counterparty restitution plan liability.

Dividend Declaration

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per share of common stock payable on December 5, 2024, to holders of record at the close of business on November 21, 2024.

About Discover

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a digital banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover® card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers personal loans, home loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network® comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchants and cash access locations; PULSE®, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International®, a global payments network with acceptance around the world. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements, which speak to our expected business and financial performance, among other matters, contain words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "aim," "will," "may," "should," "could," "would," "likely," "forecast," and similar expressions. Such statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and there is no undertaking to update or revise them as more information becomes available. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: changes in economic variables, such as the availability of consumer credit, the housing market, energy costs, the number and size of personal bankruptcy filings, the rate of unemployment, the levels of consumer confidence and consumer debt and investor sentiment; the impact of current, pending and future legislation, regulation, supervisory guidance and regulatory and legal actions, including, but not limited to, those related to accounting guidance, tax reform, financial regulatory reform, consumer financial services practices, anti-corruption and funding, capital and liquidity; risks related to the proposed merger with Capital One Financial Corporation ("Capital One") including, among others, (i) failure to complete the merger with Capital One or unexpected delays related to the merger or the inability of the parties to obtain regulatory approvals or satisfy other closing conditions required to complete the merger, (ii) regulatory approvals resulting in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the transaction, (iii) diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities, (iv) cost and revenue synergies from the merger may not be fully realized or may take longer than anticipated to be realized, (v) the integration of each party's management, personnel and operations will not be successfully achieved or may be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected, (vi) deposit attrition, customer or employee loss and/or revenue loss as a result of the announcement of the proposed merger, (vii) expenses related to the proposed merger being greater than expected, and (viii) shareholder litigation that could prevent or delay the closing of the proposed merger or otherwise negatively impact our business and operations; the actions and initiatives of current and potential competitors; our ability to manage our expenses; our ability to successfully achieve card acceptance across our networks and maintain relationships with network participants and merchants; our ability to sustain our card and personal loan growth; our ability to timely complete the sale of the our private student loan portfolio, including due to the failure of a closing condition in the agreement to be satisfied, or any unexpected delay in closing the transaction or the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the agreement; our ability to increase or sustain Discover card usage or attract new customers; difficulty obtaining regulatory approval for, financing, closing, transitioning, integrating or managing the expenses of acquisitions of or investments in new businesses, products or technologies; our ability to manage our credit risk, market risk, liquidity risk, operational risk, compliance and legal risk and strategic risk; the availability and cost of funding and capital; access to deposit, securitization, equity, debt and credit markets; the impact of rating agency actions; the level and volatility of equity prices, commodity prices and interest rates, currency values, investments, other market fluctuations and other market indices; losses in our investment portfolio; limits on our ability to pay dividends and repurchase our common stock; limits on our ability to receive payments from our subsidiaries; fraudulent activities or material security breaches of our or others' key systems; our ability to remain organizationally effective; our ability to maintain relationships with merchants; the effect of political, economic and market conditions, geopolitical events, climate change, pandemics and unforeseen or catastrophic events; our ability to introduce new products and services; our ability to manage our relationships with third-party vendors, as well as those with which we have no direct relationship such as our employees' internet service providers; our ability to maintain current technology and integrate new and acquired systems and technology; our ability to collect amounts for disputed transactions from merchants and merchant acquirers; our ability to attract and retain employees; our ability to protect our reputation and our intellectual property; our ability to comply with regulatory requirements; and new lawsuits, investigations or similar matters or unanticipated developments related to current matters. We routinely evaluate and may pursue acquisitions of, investments in or divestitures from businesses, products, technologies, loan portfolios or deposits, which may involve payment in cash or our debt or equity securities.

Additional factors that could cause the company's results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found under "Risk Factors," "Business - Competition," "Business - Supervision and Regulation" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, which is filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's internet site (http://www.sec.gov) and subsequent reports on Forms 8-K and 10-Q, including the company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed today with the SEC.

DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES (unaudited, in millions, except per share statistics) Quarter Ended Sep 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2024 Sep 30,

2023 EARNINGS SUMMARY Interest Income $5,112 $4,971 $4,610 Interest Expense 1,457 1,447 1,288 Net Interest Income 3,655 3,524 3,322 Discount/Interchange Revenue 1,142 1,153 1,164 Rewards Cost 779 716 787 Discount and Interchange Revenue, net 363 437 377 Protection Products Revenue 42 42 42 Loan Fee Income 214 205 194 Transaction Processing Revenue 84 91 82 Other Income 95 239 27 Total Non-Interest Income 798 1,014 722 Revenue Net of Interest Expense 4,453 4,538 4,044 Provision for Credit Losses 1,473 739 1,702 Employee Compensation and Benefits 703 658 575 Marketing and Business Development 263 258 283 Information Processing & Communications 197 167 149 Professional Fees 323 296 281 Premises and Equipment 25 23 22 Other Expense 181 327 144 Total Operating Expense 1,692 1,729 1,454 Income Before Income Taxes 1,288 2,070 888 Tax Expense 323 540 205 Net Income $965 $1,530 $683 Net Income Allocated to Common Stockholders $928 $1,521 $647 PER SHARE STATISTICS Basic EPS $3.69 $6.06 $2.59 Diluted EPS $3.69 $6.06 $2.59 Common Stock Price (period end) $140.29 $130.81 $86.63 Book Value per share $68.71 $63.99 $56.93 BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY Total Assets $151,593 $150,867 $143,432 Total Liabilities 134,333 134,800 129,196 Total Equity 17,260 16,067 14,236 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $151,593 $150,867 $143,432 TOTAL LOAN RECEIVABLES Ending Loans 1 $126,993 $127,649 $122,676 Average Loans 1 $127,707 $126,983 $120,380 Interest Yield 1 15.06% 14.85% 14.44% Gross Principal Charge-off Rate 2 5.91% 5.77% 4.24% Net Principal Charge-off Rate 2 4.86% 4.83% 3.52% Delinquency Rate (30 or more days) 2 3.46% 3.33% 3.06% Delinquency Rate (90 or more days) 2 1.65% 1.62% 1.34% Gross Principal Charge-off Dollars 2 $1,756 $1,820 $1,287 Net Principal Charge-off Dollars 2 $1,442 $1,522 $1,070 Net Interest and Fee Charge-off Dollars 2 $335 $344 $223 Loans Delinquent 30 or more days 2 $4,105 $3,917 $3,756 Loans Delinquent 90 or more days 2 $1,960 $1,903 $1,637 Allowance for Credit Losses (period end) $8,512 $8,481 $8,665 Reserve Change Build/(Release) 3, 4 $31 ($777) $601 Reserve Rate 2 7.18% 7.22% 7.06% CREDIT CARD LOANS Ending Loans $100,489 $100,066 $97,389 Average Loans $100,290 $99,584 $95,796 Interest Yield 16.23% 15.99% 15.43% Gross Principal Charge-off Rate 6.46% 6.66% 4.85% Net Principal Charge-off Rate 5.28% 5.55% 4.03% Delinquency Rate (30 or more days) 3.84% 3.69% 3.41% Delinquency Rate (90 or more days) 1.87% 1.83% 1.57% Gross Principal Charge-off Dollars $1,629 $1,648 $1,171 Net Principal Charge-off Dollars $1,332 $1,373 $973 Loans Delinquent 30 or more days $3,857 $3,697 $3,324 Loans Delinquent 90 or more days $1,883 $1,834 $1,527 Allowance for Credit Losses (period end) $7,586 $7,591 $7,070 Reserve Change Build/(Release) 4 ($5) $50 $545 Reserve Rate 7.55% 7.59% 7.26% Total Discover Card Volume $56,593 $56,441 $58,965 Discover Card Sales Volume $53,380 $53,482 $54,952 Rewards Rate 1.44% 1.32% 1.42% SEGMENT- INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES Digital Banking $1,204 $1,793 $803 Payment Services 84 277 85 Total $1,288 $2,070 $888 NETWORK VOLUME PULSE Network $82,573 $81,749 $72,146 Network Partners 7,512 8,111 9,899 Diners Club International 5 10,388 9,421 9,723 Total Payment Services 100,473 99,281 91,768 Discover Network - Proprietary 55,184 55,351 57,228 Total $155,657 $154,632 $148,996 1 Total Loans includes private student loans, home equity and other loans 2 Excludes loans classified as held-for-sale as of June 30, 2024 3 Includes the adjustment to eliminate the allowance for credit losses upon classifying the private student loan portfolio as held-for-sale as of June 30, 2024 4 Excludes any build/release of the liability for expected credit losses on unfunded commitments as the offset is recorded in accrued expenses and other liabilities in the Company's condensed consolidated statements of financial condition 5 Volume is derived from data provided by licencees for Diners Club branded cards issued outside of North America and is subject to subsequent revision or amendment. Note: See Glossary for definitions of financial terms in the financial supplement which is available online at the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov) and the Company's website (http://investorrelations.discoverfinancial.com).

