RED BLUFF, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cornerstone Community Bancorp (OTC Pink: CRSB) announced today its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

The Company reported a net loss of $5,431,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to net income of $1,920,000 for the same period last year. Diluted loss per share was $(3.56) for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to diluted earnings per share of $1.26 for the same period last year.

During the third quarter, the Company charged-off three related agricultural loans in the aggregate amount of $9.4 million due to the deteriorating financial condition of the borrowers. This represented 100% of the Company's exposure. Although two of the loans were secured by certain equipment and all three loans have guarantors, any future recoveries cannot be reasonably predicted. As a result of these charge-offs, the Company recorded a $9.4 million provision for credit losses on loans for the third quarter.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Company reported a net loss of $2,594,000 compared to net income of $5,479,000 for the same period last year. Diluted loss per share was $(1.70) for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 compared to earnings per share of $3.60 for the same period last year.

President and CEO Matt Moseley stated, "On August 1st, the bank charged off an agricultural loan relationship which negatively impacted net income by approximately $7 million or $4.60 per share and reversed the associated interest accrual for that relationship totaling $558 thousand; both of which reduced net income and the latter reduced net interest margin for the quarter. We expect some level of recovery from the bank's collateral but the timing and amount is still unknown. Core earnings, absent of the charge off, were approximately $1.6 million or $1.04 per share. The bank is well positioned to generate solid earnings going forward and did not have any past due or non-accrual loans as of 9/30/24."

Net Interest Income

Net interest income decreased to $4,420,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 compared to $5,646,000 for the same quarter last year. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, net interest income decreased to $14,412,000 compared to $16,366,000 for the same period last year.

The tax-equivalent net interest margin was 2.75% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 compared to 3.68% for the same quarter of last year. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.04% compared to 3.69% for the same period last year. The tax-equivalent net interest margin was negatively impacted during the third quarter by the reversal of accrued interest income on the three charged-off loans mentioned above and the acceleration of interest expense as a result of a call by the Company on one of its callable time deposits. The tax-equivalent net interest margin would have been 3.16% for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 3.18% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 without the impact from these two items.

Provision for credit losses on loans

The Company recorded a $9.4 million provision for credit losses on loans for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to $200,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Company recorded a $9.7 million provision for credit losses on loans compared to $530,000 for the same period last year.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was $354,000 compared to $369,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, noninterest income was $1,077,000 compared to $1,031,000 for the same period last year.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense was $3,085,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 compared to $3,168,000 for the same period last year. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, non-interest expense was $9,598,000 compared to $9,276,000 for the same period last year.

Balance Sheet

Total loans, net of unearned income, at September 30, 2024 were $487.1 million compared to $470.1 million at September 30, 2023.

Total deposits were $589.1 million at September 30, 2024 compared to total deposits of $575.7 million at September 30, 2023.

Credit Quality

The allowance for credit losses on loans was $6,164,000, or 1.27% of loans, net of unearned income, at September 30, 2024, compared to $5,813,000, or 1.24% of loans, net of unearned income, at September 30, 2023. There were no nonperforming assets at September 30, 2024 compared to $229,000 at September 30, 2023.

Capital

At September 30, 2024, shareholders' equity totaled $40.9 million compared to $38.5 million at September 30, 2023. At September 30, 2024, the Company's book value per common share was $27.44 compared to $26.01 at September 30, 2023.

At September 30, 2024, the Bank's estimated total risk-based capital ratio was 12.01% and its tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets ratio was 10.88%. The Bank remains well capitalized under the regulatory framework for prompt corrective action.

About Cornerstone Community Bancorp

Cornerstone Community Bancorp, a bank holding company headquartered in Red Bluff, California, serves the Red Bluff, Redding and Anderson communities through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Cornerstone Community Bank with a headquarters office in Red Bluff, two banking offices in Redding and one in Anderson. The Bank provides commercial banking services to small and mid-size businesses, including professional service firms, real estate developers and investors and not-for-profit organizations and to their owners and other individuals. Additional information about the Bank is available on its website at www.bankcornerstone.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative, and regulatory issues that may impact Cornerstone Community Bancorp's earnings in future periods. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate" or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, natural disasters (such as wildfires and earthquakes), pandemics such as COVID-19 and the economic impact caused directly by the disease and by government responses thereto, general economic conditions, economic uncertainty in the United States and abroad, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, real estate values, costs or effects of acquisitions, competition, changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines, legislation or regulation (including the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act of 2023), interruptions of utility service in our markets for sustained periods, and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors (including external fraud and cybersecurity threats) affecting Cornerstone Community Bancorp's operations, pricing, products and services. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, Cornerstone Community Bancorp does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent circumstances or events.

CORNERSTONE COMMUNITY BANCORP CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in Thousands) 09/30/24 06/30/24 03/31/24 12/31/23 09/30/23 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 9,127 $ 7,571 $ 6,389 $ 8,623 $ 5,492 Federal funds sold - - - - - Interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions 40,306 43,025 45,955 19,694 23,970 Available for sale debt securities, at fair value 90,616 89,089 90,767 93,065 90,086 Loans held for sale - - - - - Loans, net of unearned income 487,125 498,048 488,179 482,212 470,060 Allowance for credit losses on loans (6,164 ) (6,126 ) (5,957 ) (5,813 ) (5,813 ) Loans, net 480,962 491,922 482,222 476,399 464,247 Premises and equipment, net 14,405 14,418 14,433 14,326 14,437 Other assets 33,780 32,514 30,812 30,827 31,241 Total assets $ 669,197 $ 678,537 $ 670,578 $ 642,934 $ 629,472 LIABILITIES Deposits: Demand noninterest-bearing $ 91,936 $ 102,419 $ 99,278 $ 101,396 $ 100,791 Demand interest-bearing 166,505 167,720 159,542 166,221 190,645 Money market and savings 186,186 176,644 182,797 174,882 176,373 Time deposits 144,443 148,582 148,384 122,035 107,894 Total deposits 589,069 595,365 590,001 564,534 575,703 Borrowings and other obligations 20,000 20,000 20,000 20,000 - Subordinated debentures 11,788 11,781 11,775 11,769 11,762 Interest payable and other liabilities 7,409 5,637 4,252 3,464 3,512 Total liabilities 628,266 632,784 626,028 599,767 590,977 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock 15,337 15,268 15,231 15,163 15,130 Retained Earnings 35,045 40,476 39,033 37,639 35,747 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (9,452 ) (9,991 ) (9,714 ) (9,635 ) (12,382 ) Total shareholders' equity 40,930 45,754 44,550 43,167 38,495 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 669,197 $ 678,537 $ 670,578 $ 642,934 $ 629,472 Total equity / total assets 6.12 % 6.74 % 6.64 % 6.71 % 6.12 % Book value per share $ 27.44 $ 30.78 $ 29.99 $ 29.16 $ 26.01 Shares outstanding 1,491,692 1,486,692 1,485,472 1,480,472 1,479,862

CORNERSTONE COMMUNITY BANCORP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in Thousands) Three months ended Nine months ended 09/30/24 06/30/24 09/30/23 09/30/24 09/30/23 INTEREST INCOME Loans $ 6,795 $ 7,363 $ 6,517 $ 21,164 $ 18,023 Federal funds sold - - - - 3 Investment securities 819 792 739 2,339 2,197 Other 650 611 558 1,680 1,692 Total interest income 8,264 8,766 7,814 25,183 21,915 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits: Interest-bearing demand 378 331 289 1,010 745 Money market and savings 1,268 1,217 798 3,631 2,052 Time deposits 1,806 1,722 933 4,960 2,306 Other 392 389 148 1,170 446 Total interest expense 3,844 3,659 2,168 10,771 5,549 Net interest income 4,420 5,107 5,646 14,412 16,366 Provision for credit losses on loans 9,400 169 200 9,713 530 Net interest income after provision for credit losses (4,980) 4,938 5,446 4,699 15,836 NON-INTEREST INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 69 72 63 216 200 Gain on sale of loans - - - - - Gain (loss) on sale of other real estate owned - - - - - Gain (loss) on sale of securities - - - - - Other non-interest income 285 295 306 861 831 Total non-interest income 354 367 369 1,077 1,031 OPERATING EXPENSES Salaries and benefits 1,615 1,880 1,781 5,296 5,098 Premises and fixed assets 266 265 268 798 847 Other 1,204 1,165 1,119 3,504 3,331 Total operating expenses 3,085 3,310 3,168 9,598 9,276 Income (loss) before income taxes (7,711) 1,995 2,647 (3,822) 7,591 Income taxes (benefit) (2,280) 552 727 (1,228) 2,112 NET (LOSS) INCOME $ (5,431) $ 1,443 $ 1,920 $ (2,594) $ 5,479 EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE Basic earnings (loss) per share $ (3.65) $ 0.97 $ 1.30 $ (1.75) $ 3.70 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (3.56) $ 0.94 $ 1.26 $ (1.70) $ 3.60 Average common shares outstanding 1,487,344 1,486,370 1,479,862 1,486,016 1,479,862 Average common and equivalent shares outstanding 1,525,781 1,529,714 1,524,640 1,528,514 1,524,029 PERFORMANCE MEASURES Return on average assets -3.24% 0.86% 1.21% -0.52% 1.18% Return on average equity -51.59% 12.86% 19.58% -7.93% 19.51% Tax-equivalent net interest margin 2.75% 3.21% 3.68% 3.04% 3.69% Efficiency ratio 64.62% 60.47% 52.67% 61.97% 53.32%

