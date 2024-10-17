MEDFORD, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PBCO Financial Corporation (OTCPK: "PBCO"), the holding company (Company) of People's Bank of Commerce (Bank), today reported net income of $1.9 million and earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to net income of $1.8 million and $0.33 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.
Highlights
- Net interest margin of 3.51% which expanded by 2 basis points compared to prior quarter and represents the fourth consecutive quarter of margin expansion
- 2.2% increase in total deposits compared to prior quarter
- Tangible book value per share increased to $15.67, compared to $14.56 in the prior quarter
- Return on Average Assets increased to 0.97% compared to 0.90% in the prior quarter
"The Bank continued to show positive momentum in third quarter with increasing earnings per share and expansion of the net interest margin," reported Julia Beattie, President & CEO. "We saw growth in core deposits and the Bank was able to pay off the remaining FHLB borrowings during the quarter, which helped improve our overall cost of funds. We continue to focus on risk management and driving improvement in profitability," noted Beattie.
Total deposits grew 2.2% during third quarter and 5.3% year-to-date. "The Bank's focus through the end of third quarter has been to retain and recapture deposit relationships with existing customers," added Beattie. In addition to noted on-balance sheet deposit growth during third quarter, the Bank also had $8.5 million in off-balance sheet deposits that are anticipated to be brought back on balance sheet during the fourth quarter.
The investment portfolio decreased 3.3% to $139.6 million during the third quarter of 2024 from $144.3 million at the end of the second quarter. The decrease is primarily the result of matured investments along with monthly principal reductions on the MBS portfolio. The average life of the portfolio was 3.8 years at the end of the third quarter, a slight decrease from the prior quarter-end. Due to improving market rates on investments during the quarter the Company's AOCI book loss decreased to $10.0 million at the end of the third quarter compared to $13.8 million at the end of the second quarter.
Non-interest income was $2.0 million in the third quarter, up $57 thousand from the second quarter of 2024. Factoring revenue was flat from the prior quarter, while other non-interest income was up $55 thousand, with $145 thousand recouped during the quarter on prior-year expenses of a non-performing loan that paid off in third quarter.
Non-interest expenses totaled $5.6 million in the third quarter, down $71 thousand from the previous quarter. The decrease in non-interest expense during the quarter is largely attributed to a reduction in personnel expenses of $154 thousand due to employee retirements and continued focus on personnel expense containment. Occupancy and equipment expense also improved by $106 thousand from the prior quarter with the sale and lease-back of the bank's Lebanon branch and bringing a portion of the bank's managed IT services in-house. These decreases in non-interest expense were offset by a significant increase in other operating expenses attributed to a $269 thousand provision for unfunded loan commitments.
As of September 30th, the Tier 1 Capital Ratio for PBCO Financial Corporation was 11.88% with total shareholder equity of $86.9 million, versus a Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 11.62% and total shareholder equity of $81.0 million as of June 30, 2024. The Tier 1 Capital Ratio for the Bank was 13.71% at quarter-end, up from 13.44% as of June 30, 2024. Tangible Capital was $83.0 million, or 10.55% as of September 30, 2024, versus second quarter of 2024 at $77.3 million, or 9.80%.
About PBCO Financial Corporation
PBCO Financial Corporation's stock trades on the over-the-counter market under the symbol PBCO. Additional information about the Company is available in the investor section of the Company's website at: www.peoplesbank.bank.
Founded in 1998, People's Bank of Commerce is a full-service, commercial bank headquartered in Medford, Oregon with branches in Albany, Ashland, Central Point, Eugene, Grants Pass, Jacksonville, Klamath Falls, Lebanon, Medford, and Salem.
"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:
This release includes forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as People's Bank or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe People's Bank's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in 000's)
9/30/2024
6/30/2024
3/31/2024
12/31/2023
9/30/2023
BALANCE SHEET
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
$
5,563
$
4,679
$
5,592
$
6,926
$
4,502
|Federal funds sold
-
-
-
-
-
|Interest bearing deposits
21,015
16,125
13,303
13,127
15,732
|Investment securities
139,564
144,321
148,601
154,228
200,941
|Loans held for sale
-
-
-
-
449
|Loans held for investment, net of unearned income
552,307
552,014
547,229
516,697
511,374
|Total Loans, net of deferred fees and costs
552,307
552,014
547,229
516,697
511,823
|Allowance for loan losses
(6,190
)
(6,066
)
(6,029
)
(5,863
)
(5,656
)
|Premises and equipment, net
28,626
27,752
29,727
30,001
30,334
|Bank owned life insurance
17,082
16,911
16,777
16,637
16,479
|Other Assets
29,162
32,301
33,550
31,524
36,961
|Total assets
$
787,129
$
788,037
$
788,750
$
763,277
$
811,116
|LIABILITIES
|Deposits
|Demand - non-interest bearing
$
275,838
$
269,634
$
256,558
$
272,945
$
292,230
|Demand - interest bearing
170,685
167,421
165,547
142,043
131,603
|Money market and savings
201,703
195,359
187,329
186,875
187,952
|Time deposits of less than $250,000
10,392
10,282
16,697
16,771
20,530
|Time deposits of more than $250,000
4,631
5,991
9,420
11,147
9,685
|Total deposits
$
663,249
$
648,687
$
635,551
$
629,781
$
642,000
|Borrowed funds
28,980
50,426
67,517
49,756
86,190
|Other liabilities
8,140
7,929
7,067
6,151
11,545
|Total liabilities
$
700,369
$
707,042
$
710,135
$
685,688
$
739,735
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Common stock, surplus & retained earnings
$
96,769
$
94,837
$
93,076
$
91,399
$
95,516
|Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax
(10,009
)
(13,842
)
(14,461
)
(13,810
)
(24,135
)
|Total stockholders' equity
$
86,760
$
80,995
$
78,615
$
77,589
$
71,381
|Total liabilities & stockholders' equity
$
787,129
$
788,037
$
788,750
$
763,277
$
811,116
Consolidated Statements of Income
|(Dollars in 000's)
3rd Quarter
2nd Quarter
1st Quarter
4th Quarter
3rd Quarter
INCOME STATEMENT
|INTEREST INCOME
|Loans
$
8,397
$
8,271
$
7,907
$
7,399
$
7,071
|Investments
557
584
621
766
880
|Federal funds sold and due from banks
292
181
133
195
312
|Total interest income
9,246
9,036
8,661
8,360
8,263
|INTEREST EXPENSE
|Deposits
2,582
2,276
2,121
1,885
1,580
|Borrowed funds
342
575
676
794
997
|Total interest expense
2,924
2,851
2,797
2,679
2,577
|NET INTEREST INCOME
6,322
6,185
5,864
5,681
5,686
|Provision for loan losses
149
52
175
286
252
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
6,173
6,133
5,689
5,395
5,434
|NONINTEREST INCOME
|Service charges
113
118
124
115
119
|Mortgage lending income
-
-
-
183
252
|Steelhead finance income
1,185
1,181
1,202
1,192
1,224
|BOLI Income
137
134
134
155
124
|Other non-interest income
572
517
503
633
523
|Total noninterest income
2,007
1,950
1,963
2,278
2,242
|NONINTEREST EXPENSE
|Salaries and employee benefits
3,220
3,374
3,374
3,804
3,332
|Occupancy & equipment expense
800
906
881
899
902
|Advertising expense
92
118
86
115
118
|Professional expenses
175
260
234
206
194
|Data processing expense
336
338
316
355
322
|Loss on sale of investments
-
-
-
6,814
-
|Other operating expenses
1,003
701
493
724
706
|Total noninterest expense
5,626
5,697
5,384
12,917
5,574
|Income before taxes
2,554
2,386
2,268
(5,244
)
2,102
|Provision for income taxes
622
625
590
(1,338
)
544
|NET INCOME
$
1,932
$
1,761
$
1,678
$
(3,906
)
$
1,558
|Shares Outstanding End of Quarter
5,298,464
5,307,057
5,328,535
5,327,035
5,325,535
|Average shares outstanding
5,304,193
5,321,376
5,328,035
5,326,035
5,325,535
|Earnings per share
$
0.36
$
0.33
$
0.31
$
(0.73
)
$
0.29
|(Dollars in 000's)
9/30/2024
6/30/2024
3/31/2024
12/31/2023
9/30/2023
|Financial Highlights
|Total portfolio loans
$
552,307
$
552,014
$
547,229
$
516,697
$
511,374
|Total deposits
$
663,249
$
648,687
$
635,551
$
629,781
$
642,000
|Total assets
$
787,129
$
788,037
$
788,750
$
763,277
$
811,116
|Net income
$
1,932
$
1,761
$
1,678
$
(3,906
)
$
1,558
|Performance Ratios
|Return on average assets
0.97
%
0.90
%
0.85
%
-1.97
%
0.76
%
|Return on average equity
9.26
%
8.90
%
8.60
%
-22.02
%
8.53
%
|Net interest margin
3.51
%
3.49
%
3.31
%
3.19
%
3.07
%
|Yield on loans
6.17
%
6.05
%
5.83
%
5.68
%
5.55
%
|Cost of deposits
1.54
%
1.41
%
1.33
%
1.16
%
0.96
%
|Efficiency ratio
67.55
%
70.03
%
68.79
%
162.29
%
70.31
%
|Efficiency ratio excluding non-recurring expenses
67.55
%
70.03
%
68.79
%
72.40
%
70.31
%
|Full-time equivalent employees
134
132
132
132
148
|Capital
|Tier 1 Capital Ratio
11.88
%
11.62
%
11.38
%
11.54
%
11.36
%
|Community Bank Leverage Ratio
13.71
%
13.44
%
13.18
%
13.39
%
13.01
%
|Book value per share
$
16.37
$
15.26
$
14.75
$
14.57
$
13.40
|Tangible book value per share
$
15.67
$
14.56
$
14.05
$
13.86
$
12.70
|Asset Quality
|Allowance for loan losses (ALLL)
$
6,190
$
6,066
$
5,782
$
4,873
$
5,656
|Nonperforming loans (NPLs)
$
2,225
$
1,127
$
412
$
733
$
427
|Nonperforming assets (NPAs)
$
2,225
$
1,127
$
618
$
939
$
713
|Classified assets(2)
$
9,493
$
8,775
$
6,442
$
6,549
$
5,800
|ALLL as a percentage of net loans
1.12
%
1.10
%
1.06
%
0.94
%
1.11
%
|ALLL as a percentage of NPLs
278
%
538
%
1403
%
665
%
1325
%
|Net charge offs (recoveries) to average loans
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.01
%
0.01
%
|Net NPLs as a percentage of total loans
0.41
%
0.21
%
0.08
%
0.14
%
0.08
%
|Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets
0.28
%
0.14
%
0.08
%
0.12
%
0.09
%
|Classified Asset Ratio(3)
10.21
%
10.08
%
7.61
%
7.85
%
7.53
%
|Past due as a percentage of total loans
0.46
%
0.46
%
0.55
%
0.14
%
0.08
%
|End of period balances
|Total securities and short term deposits
$
160,579
$
160,446
$
161,904
$
167,355
$
216,673
|Total loans, net of allowance
$
546,117
$
545,948
$
541,200
$
510,834
$
506,167
|Total earning assets
$
712,886
$
712,460
$
709,133
$
684,052
$
728,496
|Intangible Assets
$
3,717
$
3,729
$
3,741
$
3,753
$
3,766
|Total assets
$
|
787,129
$
788,037
$
788,750
$
763,277
$
811,116
|Total noninterest bearing deposits
$
275,838
$
269,634
$
256,558
$
272,945
$
292,230
|Total deposits
$
663,249
$
648,687
$
635,551
$
629,781
$
642,000
|Average balances
|Total securities and short term deposits
$
170,092
$
159,413
$
165,584
$
201,788
$
241,049
|Total loans, net of allowance
$
544,610
$
547,139
$
536,255
$
504,002
$
493,314
|Total earning assets
$
714,702
$
706,552
$
701,839
$
705,790
$
734,363
|Total assets
$
796,086
$
785,232
$
787,127
$
794,196
$
821,162
|Total noninterest bearing deposits
$
266,179
$
254,771
$
255,204
$
273,413
$
291,470
|Total deposits
$
670,056
$
647,351
$
642,420
$
643,015
$
657,331
(1)
Effective March 31, 2020, People's Bank of Commerce opted into the Community Bank Leverage Ratio and is no longer calculating risk based capital ratios.
(2)
Classified assets are defined as the sum of all loan-related contingent liabilities and loans internally graded substandard or worse, impaired loans (net of government guarantees), adversely classified securities, and other real estate owned.
(3)
Classified asset ratio is defined as the sum of all loan related contingent liabilities and loans internally graded substandard or worse, impaired loans (net of government guarantees), adversely classified securities, and other real estate owned, divided by bank Tier 1 capital, plus the allowance for loan losses.
