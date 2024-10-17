MEDFORD, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PBCO Financial Corporation (OTCPK: "PBCO"), the holding company (Company) of People's Bank of Commerce (Bank), today reported net income of $1.9 million and earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to net income of $1.8 million and $0.33 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Highlights

Net interest margin of 3.51% which expanded by 2 basis points compared to prior quarter and represents the fourth consecutive quarter of margin expansion

2.2% increase in total deposits compared to prior quarter

Tangible book value per share increased to $15.67, compared to $14.56 in the prior quarter

Return on Average Assets increased to 0.97% compared to 0.90% in the prior quarter

"The Bank continued to show positive momentum in third quarter with increasing earnings per share and expansion of the net interest margin," reported Julia Beattie, President & CEO. "We saw growth in core deposits and the Bank was able to pay off the remaining FHLB borrowings during the quarter, which helped improve our overall cost of funds. We continue to focus on risk management and driving improvement in profitability," noted Beattie.

Total deposits grew 2.2% during third quarter and 5.3% year-to-date. "The Bank's focus through the end of third quarter has been to retain and recapture deposit relationships with existing customers," added Beattie. In addition to noted on-balance sheet deposit growth during third quarter, the Bank also had $8.5 million in off-balance sheet deposits that are anticipated to be brought back on balance sheet during the fourth quarter.

The investment portfolio decreased 3.3% to $139.6 million during the third quarter of 2024 from $144.3 million at the end of the second quarter. The decrease is primarily the result of matured investments along with monthly principal reductions on the MBS portfolio. The average life of the portfolio was 3.8 years at the end of the third quarter, a slight decrease from the prior quarter-end. Due to improving market rates on investments during the quarter the Company's AOCI book loss decreased to $10.0 million at the end of the third quarter compared to $13.8 million at the end of the second quarter.

Non-interest income was $2.0 million in the third quarter, up $57 thousand from the second quarter of 2024. Factoring revenue was flat from the prior quarter, while other non-interest income was up $55 thousand, with $145 thousand recouped during the quarter on prior-year expenses of a non-performing loan that paid off in third quarter.

Non-interest expenses totaled $5.6 million in the third quarter, down $71 thousand from the previous quarter. The decrease in non-interest expense during the quarter is largely attributed to a reduction in personnel expenses of $154 thousand due to employee retirements and continued focus on personnel expense containment. Occupancy and equipment expense also improved by $106 thousand from the prior quarter with the sale and lease-back of the bank's Lebanon branch and bringing a portion of the bank's managed IT services in-house. These decreases in non-interest expense were offset by a significant increase in other operating expenses attributed to a $269 thousand provision for unfunded loan commitments.

As of September 30th, the Tier 1 Capital Ratio for PBCO Financial Corporation was 11.88% with total shareholder equity of $86.9 million, versus a Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 11.62% and total shareholder equity of $81.0 million as of June 30, 2024. The Tier 1 Capital Ratio for the Bank was 13.71% at quarter-end, up from 13.44% as of June 30, 2024. Tangible Capital was $83.0 million, or 10.55% as of September 30, 2024, versus second quarter of 2024 at $77.3 million, or 9.80%.

About PBCO Financial Corporation

PBCO Financial Corporation's stock trades on the over-the-counter market under the symbol PBCO. Additional information about the Company is available in the investor section of the Company's website at: www.peoplesbank.bank.

Founded in 1998, People's Bank of Commerce is a full-service, commercial bank headquartered in Medford, Oregon with branches in Albany, Ashland, Central Point, Eugene, Grants Pass, Jacksonville, Klamath Falls, Lebanon, Medford, and Salem.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This release includes forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as People's Bank or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe People's Bank's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in 000's) 9/30/2024 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 BALANCE SHEET ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 5,563 $ 4,679 $ 5,592 $ 6,926 $ 4,502 Federal funds sold - - - - - Interest bearing deposits 21,015 16,125 13,303 13,127 15,732 Investment securities 139,564 144,321 148,601 154,228 200,941 Loans held for sale - - - - 449 Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 552,307 552,014 547,229 516,697 511,374 Total Loans, net of deferred fees and costs 552,307 552,014 547,229 516,697 511,823 Allowance for loan losses (6,190 ) (6,066 ) (6,029 ) (5,863 ) (5,656 ) Premises and equipment, net 28,626 27,752 29,727 30,001 30,334 Bank owned life insurance 17,082 16,911 16,777 16,637 16,479 Other Assets 29,162 32,301 33,550 31,524 36,961 Total assets $ 787,129 $ 788,037 $ 788,750 $ 763,277 $ 811,116 LIABILITIES Deposits Demand - non-interest bearing $ 275,838 $ 269,634 $ 256,558 $ 272,945 $ 292,230 Demand - interest bearing 170,685 167,421 165,547 142,043 131,603 Money market and savings 201,703 195,359 187,329 186,875 187,952 Time deposits of less than $250,000 10,392 10,282 16,697 16,771 20,530 Time deposits of more than $250,000 4,631 5,991 9,420 11,147 9,685 Total deposits $ 663,249 $ 648,687 $ 635,551 $ 629,781 $ 642,000 Borrowed funds 28,980 50,426 67,517 49,756 86,190 Other liabilities 8,140 7,929 7,067 6,151 11,545 Total liabilities $ 700,369 $ 707,042 $ 710,135 $ 685,688 $ 739,735 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, surplus & retained earnings $ 96,769 $ 94,837 $ 93,076 $ 91,399 $ 95,516 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax (10,009 ) (13,842 ) (14,461 ) (13,810 ) (24,135 ) Total stockholders' equity $ 86,760 $ 80,995 $ 78,615 $ 77,589 $ 71,381 Total liabilities & stockholders' equity $ 787,129 $ 788,037 $ 788,750 $ 763,277 $ 811,116

Consolidated Statements of Income (Dollars in 000's) 3rd Quarter

2024 2nd Quarter

2024 1st Quarter

2024 4th Quarter

2023 3rd Quarter

2023 INCOME STATEMENT INTEREST INCOME Loans $ 8,397 $ 8,271 $ 7,907 $ 7,399 $ 7,071 Investments 557 584 621 766 880 Federal funds sold and due from banks 292 181 133 195 312 Total interest income 9,246 9,036 8,661 8,360 8,263 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 2,582 2,276 2,121 1,885 1,580 Borrowed funds 342 575 676 794 997 Total interest expense 2,924 2,851 2,797 2,679 2,577 NET INTEREST INCOME 6,322 6,185 5,864 5,681 5,686 Provision for loan losses 149 52 175 286 252 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 6,173 6,133 5,689 5,395 5,434 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges 113 118 124 115 119 Mortgage lending income - - - 183 252 Steelhead finance income 1,185 1,181 1,202 1,192 1,224 BOLI Income 137 134 134 155 124 Other non-interest income 572 517 503 633 523 Total noninterest income 2,007 1,950 1,963 2,278 2,242 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 3,220 3,374 3,374 3,804 3,332 Occupancy & equipment expense 800 906 881 899 902 Advertising expense 92 118 86 115 118 Professional expenses 175 260 234 206 194 Data processing expense 336 338 316 355 322 Loss on sale of investments - - - 6,814 - Other operating expenses 1,003 701 493 724 706 Total noninterest expense 5,626 5,697 5,384 12,917 5,574 Income before taxes 2,554 2,386 2,268 (5,244 ) 2,102 Provision for income taxes 622 625 590 (1,338 ) 544 NET INCOME $ 1,932 $ 1,761 $ 1,678 $ (3,906 ) $ 1,558 Shares Outstanding End of Quarter 5,298,464 5,307,057 5,328,535 5,327,035 5,325,535 Average shares outstanding 5,304,193 5,321,376 5,328,035 5,326,035 5,325,535 Earnings per share $ 0.36 $ 0.33 $ 0.31 $ (0.73 ) $ 0.29

(Dollars in 000's) 9/30/2024 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 Financial Highlights Total portfolio loans $ 552,307 $ 552,014 $ 547,229 $ 516,697 $ 511,374 Total deposits $ 663,249 $ 648,687 $ 635,551 $ 629,781 $ 642,000 Total assets $ 787,129 $ 788,037 $ 788,750 $ 763,277 $ 811,116 Net income $ 1,932 $ 1,761 $ 1,678 $ (3,906 ) $ 1,558 Performance Ratios Return on average assets 0.97 % 0.90 % 0.85 % -1.97 % 0.76 % Return on average equity 9.26 % 8.90 % 8.60 % -22.02 % 8.53 % Net interest margin 3.51 % 3.49 % 3.31 % 3.19 % 3.07 % Yield on loans 6.17 % 6.05 % 5.83 % 5.68 % 5.55 % Cost of deposits 1.54 % 1.41 % 1.33 % 1.16 % 0.96 % Efficiency ratio 67.55 % 70.03 % 68.79 % 162.29 % 70.31 % Efficiency ratio excluding non-recurring expenses 67.55 % 70.03 % 68.79 % 72.40 % 70.31 % Full-time equivalent employees 134 132 132 132 148 Capital Tier 1 Capital Ratio 11.88 % 11.62 % 11.38 % 11.54 % 11.36 % Community Bank Leverage Ratio 13.71 % 13.44 % 13.18 % 13.39 % 13.01 % Book value per share $ 16.37 $ 15.26 $ 14.75 $ 14.57 $ 13.40 Tangible book value per share $ 15.67 $ 14.56 $ 14.05 $ 13.86 $ 12.70 Asset Quality Allowance for loan losses (ALLL) $ 6,190 $ 6,066 $ 5,782 $ 4,873 $ 5,656 Nonperforming loans (NPLs) $ 2,225 $ 1,127 $ 412 $ 733 $ 427 Nonperforming assets (NPAs) $ 2,225 $ 1,127 $ 618 $ 939 $ 713 Classified assets(2) $ 9,493 $ 8,775 $ 6,442 $ 6,549 $ 5,800 ALLL as a percentage of net loans 1.12 % 1.10 % 1.06 % 0.94 % 1.11 % ALLL as a percentage of NPLs 278 % 538 % 1403 % 665 % 1325 % Net charge offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.01 % 0.01 % Net NPLs as a percentage of total loans 0.41 % 0.21 % 0.08 % 0.14 % 0.08 % Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 0.28 % 0.14 % 0.08 % 0.12 % 0.09 % Classified Asset Ratio(3) 10.21 % 10.08 % 7.61 % 7.85 % 7.53 % Past due as a percentage of total loans 0.46 % 0.46 % 0.55 % 0.14 % 0.08 % End of period balances Total securities and short term deposits $ 160,579 $ 160,446 $ 161,904 $ 167,355 $ 216,673 Total loans, net of allowance $ 546,117 $ 545,948 $ 541,200 $ 510,834 $ 506,167 Total earning assets $ 712,886 $ 712,460 $ 709,133 $ 684,052 $ 728,496 Intangible Assets $ 3,717 $ 3,729 $ 3,741 $ 3,753 $ 3,766 Total assets $ 787,129 $ 788,037 $ 788,750 $ 763,277 $ 811,116 Total noninterest bearing deposits $ 275,838 $ 269,634 $ 256,558 $ 272,945 $ 292,230 Total deposits $ 663,249 $ 648,687 $ 635,551 $ 629,781 $ 642,000 Average balances Total securities and short term deposits $ 170,092 $ 159,413 $ 165,584 $ 201,788 $ 241,049 Total loans, net of allowance $ 544,610 $ 547,139 $ 536,255 $ 504,002 $ 493,314 Total earning assets $ 714,702 $ 706,552 $ 701,839 $ 705,790 $ 734,363 Total assets $ 796,086 $ 785,232 $ 787,127 $ 794,196 $ 821,162 Total noninterest bearing deposits $ 266,179 $ 254,771 $ 255,204 $ 273,413 $ 291,470 Total deposits $ 670,056 $ 647,351 $ 642,420 $ 643,015 $ 657,331

(1) Effective March 31, 2020, People's Bank of Commerce opted into the Community Bank Leverage Ratio and is no longer calculating risk based capital ratios. (2) Classified assets are defined as the sum of all loan-related contingent liabilities and loans internally graded substandard or worse, impaired loans (net of government guarantees), adversely classified securities, and other real estate owned. (3) Classified asset ratio is defined as the sum of all loan related contingent liabilities and loans internally graded substandard or worse, impaired loans (net of government guarantees), adversely classified securities, and other real estate owned, divided by bank Tier 1 capital, plus the allowance for loan losses.

