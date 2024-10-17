COLUMBUS, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) today reported financial results for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024.

"Our third quarter earnings results demonstrate strong fundamental trends. We posted an adjusted return on average assets of 1.3% and adjusted return on tangible common equity of 17.1% while managing down our adjusted tangible efficiency ratio to 53%. As we move to a more favorable environment, I remain optimistic about our ability to accelerate growth given increased loan production and sustained strong core fee generation. Additionally, we have further de-risked our balance sheet this quarter, as evidenced by lower net charge-offs, a reduction in brokered deposits and a preliminary Common Equity Tier 1 ratio at its highest in nine years.

Our thoughts are with those affected by the recent hurricanes across our markets and the broader southeast. We're committed to supporting recovery and rebuilding efforts. Together, we'll overcome these challenges and build a brighter future," said Synovus Chairman, CEO and President Kevin Blair.

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights

Net income (loss) available to common shareholders was $169.6 million, or $1.18 per diluted share, compared to $(23.7) million or $(0.16) in second quarter 2024 and $87.4 million or $0.60 in third quarter 2023. Earnings were impacted by an $8.7 million valuation adjustment to Visa derivative.

Adjusted net income available to common shareholders was $177.1 million, or $1.23 per diluted share, compared to $169.6 million or $1.16 in second quarter 2024 and $122.8 million or $0.84 in third quarter 2023.

Pre-provision net revenue was $251.0 million, which was up sharply as a result of a $257 million securities loss in second quarter 2024 and up 28% compared to third quarter 2023. Adjusted pre-provision net revenue of $262.3 million was stable sequentially and increased $17.7 million, or 7%, compared to third quarter 2023.

Net interest income increased $5.7 million, or 1%, compared to the prior quarter and was down $2.4 million, or 1%, compared to third quarter 2023. The net interest margin expanded 2 basis points to 3.22% as a result of the May 2024 securities repositioning and higher asset yields somewhat offset by larger average cash balances and a deposit mix shift.

Period-end loans rose $27.3 million from second quarter 2024 as stronger loan production and core commercial lending growth was offset by higher loan paydowns and strategic declines in certain loan categories such as non-relationship syndicated lending and third-party consumer lending.

Period-end core deposits (excluding brokered deposits) were $45.1 billion, an increase of $294.6 million sequentially, primarily as a result of growth in money market and interest-bearing demand deposits, offset by a decline in non-interest-bearing deposits, savings and time deposits. Total deposit costs increased 4 basis points from second quarter 2024 to 2.72%, primarily due to a shift in the deposit mix.

Non-interest revenue of $124.0 million increased $252.8 million sequentially and was up $16.8 million, or 16%, compared to third quarter 2023. Adjusted non-interest revenue of $121.9 million declined $5.3 million, or 4%, sequentially and increased $15.7 million, or 15%, compared to third quarter 2023. The sequential decline in adjusted non-interest revenue was largely from lower capital markets income partially offset by higher treasury and payment solutions and wealth revenue. Year-over-year growth came primarily from higher commercial treasury and payment solutions fees and capital markets income as well as greater commercial sponsorship income.

On a sequential basis, non-interest expense was $313.7 million, impacted by an $8.7 million valuation adjustment to Visa derivative. Adjusted non-interest expense was flat sequentially and declined 1% year over year due to disciplined expense control and a 4% reduction in total headcount.

Provision for credit losses of $23.4 million declined 11% sequentially from $26.4 million in second quarter 2024 and fell 68% year over year compared to $72.6 million in third quarter 2023. The allowance for credit losses ratio (to loans) of 1.24% was down 1 basis point from the prior quarter.

The non-performing loan and asset ratios were both higher sequentially at 0.73%; the net charge-off ratio for the third quarter 2024 was 0.25%, down from 0.32% in prior quarter while total past dues were 0.23% of total loans outstanding.

The preliminary CET1 ratio rose sequentially to 10.65% as core earnings accretion more than offset the impact of $100 million in common stock repurchases.

Third Quarter Summary Reported Adjusted (dollars in thousands) 3Q24 2Q24 3Q23 3Q24 2Q24 3Q23 Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 169,628 $ (23,741 ) $ 87,423 $ 177,120 $ 169,617 $ 122,770 Diluted earnings (loss) per share(1) 1.18 (0.16 ) 0.60 1.23 1.16 0.84 Total revenue 564,720 306,147 550,298 564,051 563,597 550,552 Total loans 43,120,674 43,093,397 43,679,910 NA NA NA Total deposits 50,193,740 50,195,778 50,203,890 NA NA NA Return on avg assets(2) 1.2 % (0.1 )% 0.6 % 1.3 % 1.2 % 0.9 % Return on avg common equity(2) 14.4 (2.1 ) 8.2 15.0 15.3 11.5 Return on avg tangible common equity(2) 16.4 (2.2 ) 9.7 17.1 17.6 13.5 Net interest margin(3) 3.22 % 3.20 % 3.11 % NA NA NA Efficiency ratio-TE(3)(4) 55.41 98.15 64.11 52.97 53.05 55.01 NCO ratio-QTD 0.25 0.32 0.61 NA NA NA NPA ratio 0.73 0.60 0.64 NA NA NA

(1) Diluted shares of 146,034 (in thousands) used to calculate 2Q24 adjusted diluted earnings per share. (2) Annualized (3) Taxable equivalent (4) Adjusted tangible efficiency ratio NA - not applicable

Balance Sheet Loans* (dollars in millions) 3Q24 2Q24 Linked Quarter Change Linked Quarter % Change 3Q23 Year/Year Change Year/Year % Change Commercial & industrial $ 22,664.0 $ 22,536.6 $ 127.4 1 % $ 22,781.0 $ (117.0 ) (1 )% Commercial real estate 12,177.5 12,215.5 (38.0 ) - 12,394.9 (217.4 ) (2 ) Consumer 8,279.2 8,341.3 (62.1 ) (1 ) 8,504.1 (224.9 ) (3 ) Total loans $ 43,120.7 $ 43,093.4 $ 27.3 - % $ 43,679.9 $ (559.3 ) (1 )% *Amounts may not total due to rounding

Deposits* (dollars in millions) 3Q24 2Q24 Linked Quarter Change Linked Quarter % Change 3Q23 Year/Year Change Year/Year % Change Non-interest-bearing DDA $ 11,129.1 $ 11,177.7 $ (48.6 ) - % $ 12,395.1 $ (1,266.0 ) (10 )% Interest-bearing DDA 6,821.3 6,621.2 200.1 3 6,276.1 545.2 9 Money market 11,031.5 10,747.9 283.6 3 10,786.3 245.2 2 Savings 983.2 1,009.8 (26.7 ) (3 ) 1,132.5 (149.3 ) (13 ) Public funds 7,047.6 7,111.9 (64.3 ) (1 ) 6,885.7 161.9 2 Time deposits 8,075.7 8,125.2 (49.5 ) (1 ) 6,506.4 1,569.3 24 Brokered deposits 5,105.4 5,402.0 (296.6 ) (5 ) 6,221.8 (1,116.3 ) (18 ) Total deposits $ 50,193.7 $ 50,195.8 $ (2.0 ) - % $ 50,203.9 $ (10.2 ) - % *Amounts may not total due to rounding

Income Statement Summary** (in thousands, except per share data) 3Q24 2Q24 Linked Quarter Change Linked Quarter % Change 3Q23 Year/Year Change Year/Year % Change Net interest income $ 440,740 $ 434,998 $ 5,742 1 % $ 443,159 $ (2,419 ) (1 )% Non-interest revenue 123,980 (128,851 ) 252,831 NM 107,139 16,841 16 Non-interest expense 313,690 301,801 11,889 4 353,532 (39,842 ) (11 ) Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 23,434 26,404 (2,970 ) (11 ) 72,572 (49,138 ) (68 ) Income (loss) before taxes $ 227,596 $ (22,058 ) $ 249,654 NM $ 124,194 $ 103,402 83 % Income tax expense (benefit) 46,912 (7,378 ) 54,290 NM 27,729 19,183 69 Net income (loss) 180,684 (14,680 ) 195,364 NM 96,465 84,219 87 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (871 ) (652 ) (219 ) (34 ) (630 ) (241 ) (38 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Synovus Financial Corp. 181,555 (14,028 ) 195,583 NM 97,095 84,460 87 Less: Preferred stock dividends 11,927 9,713 2,214 23 9,672 2,255 23 Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 169,628 $ (23,741 ) $ 193,369 NM $ 87,423 $ 82,205 94 % Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 143,979 145,565 (1,586 ) (1 )% 146,740 (2,761 ) (2 )% Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 1.18 $ (0.16 ) $ 1.34 NM $ 0.60 $ 0.58 97 Adjusted diluted earnings per share(1) 1.23 1.16 0.07 6 0.84 0.39 46 Effective tax rate 20.61 % 33.45 % 22.33 %

(1) Diluted shares of 146,034 (in thousands) used to calculate 2Q24 adjusted diluted earnings per share. ** Amounts may not total due to rounding NM - not meaningful

Capital Ratios 3Q24 2Q24 3Q23 Common Equity Tier 1 capital (CET1) ratio 10.65 % (1) 10.60 % 10.13 % Tier 1 capital ratio 11.77 (1) 11.72 11.18 Total risk-based capital ratio 13.62 (1) 13.56 13.12 Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.55 (1) 9.44 9.38 Tangible common equity ratio 7.28 6.76 5.90 (1) Ratios are preliminary.

Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Synovus will host an earnings highlights conference call with an accompanying slide presentation at 8:30 a.m. ET on Oct. 17, 2024. The earnings call can be accessed with the listen-only dial-in phone number: 833-470-1428 (code: 952762). Shareholders and other interested parties may also listen to this conference call via simultaneous internet broadcast. For a link to the webcast, go to investor.synovus.com/event. The replay will be archived for at least 12 months and will be available approximately one hour after the call.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company based in Columbus, Georgia, with approximately $60 billion in assets. Synovus provides commercial and consumer banking and a full suite of specialized products and services, including wealth services, treasury management, mortgage services, premium finance, asset-based lending, structured lending, capital markets and international banking. As of Sept. 30, 2024, Synovus has 247 branches in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, South Carolina and Tennessee. Synovus is a Great Place to Work-Certified Company. Learn more about Synovus at synovus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and certain of our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission contain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of, and subject to the protections of, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements through Synovus' use of words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "may," "will," "assumes," "should," "predicts," "could," "would," "intends," "targets," "estimates," "projects," "plans," "potential" and other similar words and expressions of the future or otherwise regarding the outlook for Synovus' future business and financial performance and/or the performance of the banking industry and economy in general. These forward-looking statements include, among others, our expectations regarding our future operating and financial performance; expectations on our growth strategy, expense and revenue initiatives, capital management, balance sheet management, and future profitability; expectations on credit quality and performance; and the assumptions underlying our expectations. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Synovus to be materially different from the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the information known to, and current beliefs and expectations of, Synovus' management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements in this press release. Many of these factors are beyond Synovus' ability to control or predict.

These forward-looking statements are based upon information presently known to Synovus' management and are inherently subjective, uncertain and subject to change due to any number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the risks and other factors set forth in Synovus' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2023, under the captions "Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" and in Synovus' quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. We believe these forward-looking statements are reasonable; however, undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations and speak only as of the date that they are made. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as otherwise may be required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The measures entitled adjusted non-interest revenue, non-interest expense; adjusted revenue taxable equivalent (TE); adjusted tangible efficiency ratio; adjusted pre-provision net revenue (PPNR); adjusted return on average assets; adjusted net income available to common shareholders; adjusted diluted earnings per share; adjusted return on average common equity; return on average tangible common equity; adjusted return on average tangible common equity; and tangible common equity ratio are not measures recognized under GAAP and therefore are considered non-GAAP financial measures. The most comparable GAAP measures to these measures are total non-interest revenue; total non-interest expense; total revenue; efficiency ratio-TE; PPNR; return on average assets; net income (loss) available to common shareholders; diluted earnings (loss) per share; return on average common equity; and the ratio of total Synovus Financial Corp. shareholders' equity to total assets, respectively.

Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful additional information about Synovus to assist management and investors in evaluating Synovus' operating results, financial strength, the performance of its business, and the strength of its capital position. However, these non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analyses of operating results or capital position as reported under GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as additional views of the way our financial measures are affected by significant items and other factors, and since they are not required to be uniformly applied, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures at other companies. Adjusted non-interest revenue and adjusted revenue (TE) are measures used by management to evaluate non-interest revenue and total revenue exclusive of net investment securities gains (losses), fair value adjustments on non-qualified deferred compensation and other items not indicative of ongoing operations that could impact period-to-period comparisons. Adjusted non-interest expense and the adjusted tangible efficiency ratio are measures utilized by management to measure the success of expense management initiatives focused on reducing recurring controllable operating costs. Adjusted net income available to common shareholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, and adjusted return on average common equity are measures used by management to evaluate operating results exclusive of items that are not indicative of ongoing operations and impact period-to-period comparisons. Return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity are measures used by management to compare Synovus' performance with other financial institutions because it calculates the return available to common shareholders without the impact of intangible assets and their related amortization, thereby allowing management to evaluate the performance of the business consistently. Adjusted PPNR is used by management to evaluate PPNR exclusive of items that management believes are not indicative of ongoing operations and impact period-to-period comparisons. The tangible common equity ratio is used by stakeholders to assess our capital position. The computations of these measures are set forth in the tables below.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (dollars in thousands) 3Q24 2Q24 3Q23 Adjusted non-interest revenue Total non-interest revenue $ 123,980 $ (128,851 ) $ 107,139 Investment securities (gains) losses, net - 256,660 - Gain on sale of GLOBALT - - (1,929 ) Fair value adjustment on non-qualified deferred compensation (2,062 ) (561 ) 1,035 Adjusted non-interest revenue $ 121,918 $ 127,248 $ 106,245 Adjusted non-interest expense Total non-interest expense $ 313,690 $ 301,801 $ 353,532 (Loss) gain on other loans held for sale - - (30,954 ) Gain (loss) on early extinguishment of debt - - 526 Restructuring (charges) reversals (1,219 ) 658 (17,319 ) Valuation adjustment to Visa derivative (8,700 ) - (900 ) Fair value adjustment on non-qualified deferred compensation (2,062 ) (561 ) 1,035 Adjusted non-interest expense $ 301,709 $ 301,898 $ 305,920 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, continued (dollars in thousands) 3Q24 2Q24 3Q23 Adjusted revenue (TE) and tangible efficiency ratio Adjusted non-interest expense $ 301,709 $ 301,898 $ 305,920 Amortization of intangibles (2,907 ) (2,907 ) (3,042 ) Adjusted tangible non-interest expense $ 298,802 $ 298,991 $ 302,878 Net interest income $ 440,740 $ 434,998 $ 443,159 Tax equivalent adjustment 1,393 1,351 1,148 Net interest income (TE) 442,133 436,349 444,307 Net interest income $ 440,740 $ 434,998 $ 443,159 Total non-interest revenue 123,980 (128,851 ) 107,139 Total revenue $ 564,720 $ 306,147 $ 550,298 Tax equivalent adjustment 1,393 1,351 1,148 Total TE revenue 566,113 307,498 551,446 Investment securities losses (gains), net - 256,660 - Gain on sale of GLOBALT - - (1,929 ) Fair value adjustment on non-qualified deferred compensation (2,062 ) (561 ) 1,035 Adjusted revenue (TE) $ 564,051 $ 563,597 $ 550,552 Efficiency ratio-TE 55.41 % 98.15 % 64.11 % Adjusted tangible efficiency ratio 52.97 53.05 55.01 Adjusted pre-provision net revenue Net interest income $ 440,740 $ 434,998 $ 443,159 Total non-interest revenue 123,980 (128,851 ) 107,139 Total non-interest expense (313,690 ) (301,801 ) (353,532 ) Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) $ 251,030 $ 4,346 $ 196,766 Adjusted revenue (TE) 564,051 563,597 550,552 Adjusted non-interest expense (301,709 ) (301,898 ) (305,920 ) Adjusted PPNR $ 262,342 $ 261,699 $ 244,632

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, continued (dollars in thousands) 3Q24 2Q24 3Q23 Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) Net income (loss) $ 180,684 $ (14,680 ) $ 96,465 Loss (gain) on other loans held for sale - - 30,954 (Gain) loss on early extinguishment of debt - - (526 ) Gain on sale of GLOBALT - - (1,929 ) Restructuring charges (reversals) 1,219 (658 ) 17,319 Valuation adjustment to Visa derivative 8,700 - 900 Investment securities losses (gains), net - 256,660 - Tax effect of adjustments(1) (2,427 ) (62,644 ) (11,371 ) Adjusted net income $ 188,176 $ 178,678 $ 131,812 Net income (loss) annualized $ 718,808 $ (59,043 ) $ 382,714 Adjusted net income annualized $ 748,613 $ 718,639 $ 522,950 Total average assets $ 59,183,624 $ 59,246,849 $ 59,916,679 Return on average assets (annualized) 1.2 % (0.1 )% 0.6 % Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) 1.3 1.2 0.9 Adjusted net income available to common shareholders and adjusted diluted earnings per share Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 169,628 $ (23,741 ) $ 87,423 Gain on sale of GLOBALT - - (1,929 ) Loss (gain) on other loans held for sale - - 30,954 (Gain) loss on early extinguishment of debt - - (526 ) Restructuring charges (reversals) 1,219 (658 ) 17,319 Valuation adjustment to Visa derivative 8,700 - 900 Investment securities losses (gains), net - 256,660 - Tax effect of adjustments(1) (2,427 ) (62,644 ) (11,371 ) Adjusted net income available to common shareholders $ 177,120 $ 169,617 $ 122,770 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted(2) 143,979 145,565 146,740 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.18 $ (0.16 ) $ 0.60 Adjusted diluted earnings per share 1.23 1.16 0.84 (1) An assumed marginal tax rate of 24.5% for 3Q24 and 2Q24 and 24.3% for 3Q23 was applied. (2) Diluted shares of 146,034 (in thousands) used to calculate 2Q24 adjusted diluted earnings per share.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, continued (dollars in thousands) 3Q24 2Q24 3Q23 Adjusted return on average common equity, return on average tangible common equity, and adjusted return on average tangible common equity (annualized) Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 169,628 $ (23,741 ) $ 87,423 Loss (gain) on other loans held for sale - - 30,954 (Gain) loss on early extinguishment of debt - - (526 ) Gain on sale of GLOBALT - - (1,929 ) Restructuring charges (reversals) 1,219 (658 ) 17,319 Valuation adjustment to Visa derivative 8,700 - 900 Investment securities losses (gains), net - 256,660 - Tax effect of adjustments(1) (2,427 ) (62,644 ) (11,371 ) Adjusted net income available to common shareholders $ 177,120 $ 169,617 $ 122,770 Adjusted net income available to common shareholders annualized $ 704,630 $ 682,196 $ 487,077 Amortization of intangibles, tax effected, annualized 8,735 8,831 9,131 Adjusted net income available to common shareholders excluding amortization of intangibles annualized $ 713,365 $ 691,027 $ 496,208 Net income (loss) available to common shareholders annualized $ 674,824 $ (95,486 ) $ 346,841 Amortization of intangibles, tax effected, annualized 8,735 8,831 9,131 Net income (loss) available to common shareholders excluding amortization of intangibles annualized $ 683,559 $ (86,655 ) $ 355,972 Total average Synovus Financial Corp. shareholders' equity less preferred stock $ 4,692,722 $ 4,455,198 $ 4,223,422 Average goodwill (480,440 ) (480,902 ) (476,408 ) Average other intangible assets, net (38,793 ) (41,547 ) (59,016 ) Total average Synovus Financial Corp. tangible shareholders' equity less preferred stock $ 4,173,489 $ 3,932,749 $ 3,687,998 Return on average common equity (annualized) 14.4 % (2.1 )% 8.2 % Adjusted return on average common equity (annualized) 15.0 15.3 11.5 Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) 16.4 (2.2 ) 9.7 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (annualized) 17.1 17.6 13.5 (1) An assumed marginal tax rate of 24.5% for 3Q24 and 2Q24 and 24.3% for 3Q23 was applied.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, continued (dollars in thousands) September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 Tangible common equity ratio Total assets $ 59,589,628 $ 59,809,534 $ 59,342,930 Goodwill (480,440 ) (480,440 ) (479,851 ) Other intangible assets, net (37,207 ) (45,928 ) (49,096 ) Tangible assets $ 59,071,981 $ 59,283,166 $ 58,813,983 Total Synovus Financial Corp. shareholders' equity $ 5,355,976 $ 5,119,993 $ 4,536,958 Goodwill (480,440 ) (480,440 ) (479,851 ) Other intangible assets, net (37,207 ) (45,928 ) (49,096 ) Preferred Stock, no par value (537,145 ) (537,145 ) (537,145 ) Tangible common equity $ 4,301,184 $ 4,056,480 $ 3,470,866 Total Synovus Financial Corp. shareholders' equity to total assets ratio 8.99 % 8.56 % 7.65 % Tangible common equity ratio 7.28 6.84 5.90 Amounts may not total due to rounding

Synovus Exhibit 99.2 INCOME STATEMENT DATA (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 '24 vs '23 % Change Interest income $ 2,394,459 $ 2,262,061 6 % Interest expense 1,099,876 882,619 25 Net interest income 1,294,583 1,379,442 (6 ) Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 103,818 143,607 (28 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 1,190,765 1,235,835 (4 ) Non-interest revenue: Service charges on deposit accounts 68,403 67,836 1 Fiduciary and asset management fees 58,455 59,928 (2 ) Card fees 57,343 51,485 11 Brokerage revenue 63,974 68,043 (6 ) Mortgage banking income 11,395 12,138 (6 ) Capital markets income 31,988 32,589 (2 ) Income from bank-owned life insurance 23,886 21,106 13 Investment securities gains (losses), net (256,660 ) 1,030 nm Recovery of NPA - 13,126 nm Other non-interest revenue 55,233 25,260 119 Total non-interest revenue 114,017 352,541 (68 ) Non-interest expense: Salaries and other personnel expense 552,742 551,667 - Net occupancy, equipment, and software expense 140,200 131,435 7 Third-party processing and other services 63,593 64,932 (2 ) Professional fees 34,140 28,707 19 FDIC insurance and other regulatory fees 37,694 33,266 13 Restructuring charges (reversals) 2,084 16,476 nm Loss on other loans held for sale - 50,064 nm Other operating expenses 107,779 106,019 2 Total non-interest expense 938,232 982,566 (5 ) Income before income taxes 366,550 605,810 (39 ) Income tax expense 76,476 133,242 (43 ) Net income 290,074 472,568 (39 ) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (1,960 ) (796 ) 146 Net income attributable to Synovus Financial Corp. 292,034 473,364 (38 ) Less: Preferred stock dividends 31,325 26,254 19 Net income available to common shareholders $ 260,709 $ 447,110 (42 )% Net income per common share, basic $ 1.80 $ 3.06 (41 )% Net income per common share, diluted 1.79 3.05 (41 ) Cash dividends declared per common share 1.14 1.14 - Return on average assets * 0.7 % 1.0 % (30) bps Return on average common equity * 7.6 14.2 nm Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 145,039 146,028 (1 )% Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 145,718 146,683 (1 ) nm - not meaningful bps - basis points * - ratios are annualized Amounts may not total due to rounding

Synovus INCOME STATEMENT DATA (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 Third Quarter Third Quarter Second Quarter First Quarter Fourth Quarter Third Quarter '24 vs '23 % Change Interest income $ 810,507 801,242 782,710 788,297 786,039 3 % Interest expense 369,767 366,244 363,864 351,083 342,880 8 Net interest income 440,740 434,998 418,846 437,214 443,159 (1 ) Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 23,434 26,404 53,980 45,472 72,572 (68 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 417,306 408,594 364,866 391,742 370,587 13 Non-interest revenue: Service charges on deposit accounts 23,683 22,907 21,813 22,260 21,385 11 Fiduciary and asset management fees 19,714 19,728 19,013 18,149 20,205 (2 ) Card fees 18,439 19,418 19,486 20,872 18,602 (1 ) Brokerage revenue 20,810 20,457 22,707 21,961 21,387 (3 ) Mortgage banking income 4,033 3,944 3,418 3,019 3,671 10 Capital markets income 10,284 15,077 6,627 6,456 7,980 29 Income from bank-owned life insurance 8,442 8,097 7,347 10,324 6,965 21 Investment securities gains (losses), net - (256,660 ) - (77,748 ) - nm Other non-interest revenue 18,575 18,181 18,477 26,175 6,944 167 Total non-interest revenue 123,980 (128,851 ) 118,888 51,468 107,139 16 Non-interest expense: Salaries and other personnel expense 184,814 179,407 188,521 176,712 179,741 3 Net occupancy, equipment, and software expense 46,977 46,415 46,808 48,146 45,790 3 Third-party processing and other services 21,552 21,783 20,258 21,717 21,439 1 Professional fees 10,854 15,655 7,631 11,147 10,147 7 FDIC insurance and other regulatory fees 7,382 6,493 23,819 61,470 11,837 (38 ) Restructuring charges (reversals) 1,219 (658 ) 1,524 1,231 17,319 nm Loss on other loans held for sale - - - - 30,954 nm Other operating expenses 40,892 32,706 34,180 32,435 36,305 13 Total non-interest expense 313,690 301,801 322,741 352,858 353,532 (11 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 227,596 (22,058 ) 161,013 90,352 124,194 83 Income tax expense (benefit) 46,912 (7,378 ) 36,943 20,779 27,729 69 Net income (loss) 180,684 (14,680 ) 124,070 69,573 96,465 87 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (871 ) (652 ) (437 ) (768 ) (630 ) 38 Net income (loss) attributable to Synovus Financial Corp. 181,555 (14,028 ) 124,507 70,341 97,095 87 Less: Preferred stock dividends 11,927 9,713 9,685 9,696 9,672 23 Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 169,628 (23,741 ) 114,822 60,645 87,423 94 % Net income (loss) per common share, basic $ 1.19 (0.16 ) 0.78 0.41 0.60 98 % Net income (loss) per common share, diluted 1.18 (0.16 ) 0.78 0.41 0.60 97 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.38 0.38 0.38 0.38 0.38 - Return on average assets * 1.2 % (0.1 ) 0.8 0.5 0.6 60 bps Return on average common equity * 14.4 (2.1 ) 10.2 5.9 8.2 nm Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 143,144 145,565 146,430 146,372 146,170 (2 )% Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 143,979 145,565 147,122 146,877 146,740 (2 ) nm - not meaningful bps - basis points * - ratios are annualized Amounts may not total due to rounding

Synovus BALANCE SHEET DATA September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data) ASSETS Interest-earning deposits with banks and other cash and cash equivalents $ 1,807,641 $ 2,414,103 $ 2,101,455 Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 45,971 37,323 36,176 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 1,853,612 2,451,426 2,137,631 Investment securities held to maturity 2,622,457 - - Investment securities available for sale 7,554,168 9,788,662 9,237,191 Loans held for sale (includes $36,943, $47,338 and $48,994 measured at fair value, respectively) 121,470 52,768 66,558 Loans, net of deferred fees and costs 43,120,674 43,404,490 43,679,910 Allowance for loan losses (484,985 ) (479,385 ) (477,532 ) Loans, net 42,635,689 42,925,105 43,202,378 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 1,133,652 1,112,030 1,107,092 Premises, equipment, and software, net 380,267 365,851 364,054 Goodwill 480,440 480,440 479,851 Other intangible assets, net 37,207 45,928 49,096 Other assets 2,770,666 2,587,324 2,699,079 Total assets $ 59,589,628 $ 59,809,534 $ 59,342,930 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 11,561,626 $ 12,507,616 $ 12,976,574 Interest-bearing deposits 38,632,114 38,231,569 37,227,316 Total deposits 50,193,740 50,739,185 50,203,890 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements 94,055 189,074 98,270 Other short-term borrowings - 3,496 2,362 Long-term debt 2,021,050 1,932,534 2,704,701 Other liabilities 1,902,612 1,801,097 1,772,139 Total liabilities 54,211,457 54,665,386 54,781,362 Equity: Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock - no par value. Authorized 100,000,000 shares; issued 22,000,000 537,145 537,145 537,145 Common stock - $1.00 par value. Authorized 342,857,142 shares; issued 172,077,277, 171,360,188 and 170,859,506 respectively; outstanding 141,997,383, 146,705,330 and 146,204,648 respectively 172,077 171,360 170,860 Additional paid-in capital 3,976,706 3,955,819 3,940,507 Treasury stock, at cost; 30,079,894, 24,654,858 and 24,654,858 shares, respectively (1,167,130 ) (944,484 ) (944,484 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net (773,786 ) (1,117,073 ) (1,679,404 ) Retained earnings 2,610,964 2,517,226 2,512,334 Total Synovus Financial Corp. shareholders' equity 5,355,976 5,119,993 4,536,958 Noncontrolling interest in subsidiary 22,195 24,155 24,610 Total equity 5,378,171 5,144,148 4,561,568 Total liabilities and equity $ 59,589,628 $ 59,809,534 $ 59,342,930

Synovus AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST, AND YIELDS/RATES (Unaudited) Third Quarter 2024 Second Quarter 2024 Third Quarter 2023 (dollars in thousands) Average Balance Interest Yield/ Rate Average Balance Interest Yield/ Rate Average Balance Interest Yield/ Rate Assets Interest earning assets: Commercial loans (1) (2) (3) $ 34,610,296 $ 592,142 6.81 % $ 35,006,497 $ 593,715 6.82 % $ 34,990,459 $ 579,177 6.57 % Consumer loans (1) (2) 8,298,130 109,908 5.28 8,358,325 109,206 5.23 8,509,757 108,065 5.06 Less: Allowance for loan losses (482,863 ) - - (492,640 ) - - (461,385 ) - - Loans, net 42,425,563 702,050 6.59 42,872,182 702,921 6.59 43,038,831 687,242 6.34 Total investment securities(4) 10,420,665 87,643 3.36 10,373,792 78,891 3.04 11,194,291 61,642 2.20 Trading account assets 14,392 246 6.84 8,809 162 7.37 16,186 237 5.86 Other earning assets(5) 1,408,415 18,803 5.24 1,271,953 16,800 5.23 1,237,445 16,369 5.17 FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stock 170,977 2,113 4.94 189,706 2,687 5.67 244,906 3,783 6.18 Mortgage loans held for sale 34,890 612 7.01 37,364 666 7.13 53,904 879 6.52 Other loans held for sale 83,492 433 2.03 96,180 466 1.92 881,067 17,035 7.57 Total interest earning assets 54,558,394 811,900 5.92 % 54,849,986 802,593 5.89 % 56,666,630 787,187 5.51 % Cash and due from banks 476,443 531,604 509,511 Premises and equipment 380,003 376,293 365,568 Other real estate 666 18,003 - Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 1,128,877 1,121,764 1,102,626 Other assets(6) 2,639,241 2,349,199 1,272,344 Total assets $ 59,183,624 $ 59,246,849 $ 59,916,679 Liabilities and Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 10,834,829 71,786 2.64 % $ 10,789,288 68,809 2.57 % $ 10,114,171 52,983 2.08 % Money market accounts 13,058,527 104,514 3.18 12,617,120 99,380 3.17 13,147,465 95,339 2.88 Savings deposits 1,007,962 355 0.14 1,036,321 304 0.12 1,178,322 280 0.09 Time deposits 8,437,861 93,052 4.39 8,382,774 93,431 4.48 6,180,584 59,972 3.85 Brokered deposits 5,476,231 75,607 5.49 5,483,298 73,830 5.42 6,442,690 83,486 5.14 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements 94,629 369 1.53 114,595 570 1.97 73,344 296 1.58 Other short-term borrowings 2,209 29 5.20 108,946 1,530 5.55 1,722 - - Long-term debt 1,385,836 24,055 6.93 1,666,731 28,390 6.79 3,230,374 50,524 6.18 Total interest-bearing liabilities 40,298,084 369,767 3.65 % 40,199,073 366,244 3.66 % 40,368,672 342,880 3.37 % Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 11,665,661 12,099,256 13,049,343 Other liabilities 1,967,351 1,932,822 1,713,131 Total equity 5,252,528 5,015,698 4,785,533 Total liabilities and equity $ 59,183,624 $ 59,246,849 $ 59,916,679 Net interest income and net interest margin, taxable equivalent (7) $ 442,133 3.22 % $ 436,349 3.20 % $ 444,307 3.11 % Less: taxable-equivalent adjustment 1,393 1,351 1,148 Net interest income $ 440,740 $ 434,998 $ 443,159

(1) Average loans are shown net of unearned income. NPLs are included. (2) Interest income includes fees as follows: Third Quarter 2024 - $12.7 million, Second Quarter 2024 - $12.3 million, and Third Quarter 2023 - $11.8 million. (3) Reflects taxable-equivalent adjustments, using the statutory federal tax rate of 21%, in adjusting interest on tax-exempt loans to a taxable-equivalent basis. (4) Securities are included on an amortized cost basis with yield and net interest margin calculated accordingly. (5) Includes interest-bearing funds with Federal Reserve Bank, interest earning deposits with banks, and federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements. (6) Includes average net unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities available for sale of $(424.6) million, $(727.6) million, and $(1.60) billion for the Third Quarter 2024, Second Quarter 2024, and Third Quarter 2023, respectively. (7) The net interest margin is calculated by dividing annualized net interest income- TE by average total interest earning assets.

Synovus AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST, AND YIELDS/RATES (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 (dollars in thousands) Average Balance Interest Yield/ Rate Average Balance Interest Yield/ Rate Assets Interest earning assets: Commercial loans (1) (2) (3) $ 34,852,642 $ 1,769,316 6.78 % $ 35,216,487 $ 1,672,529 6.35 % Consumer loans (1) (2) 8,363,281 328,681 5.24 8,580,029 316,757 4.92 Less: Allowance for loan losses (485,540 ) - - (457,818 ) - - Loans, net 42,730,383 2,097,997 6.56 43,338,698 1,989,286 6.14 Total investment securities(4) 10,646,738 238,440 2.99 11,229,290 183,118 2.17 Trading account assets 11,600 473 5.44 16,302 671 5.49 Other earning assets(5) 1,302,499 51,776 5.23 1,398,211 51,660 4.87 FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stock 182,793 7,073 5.16 277,136 11,439 5.50 Mortgage loans held for sale 34,012 1,773 6.95 48,398 2,297 6.33 Other loans held for sale 66,109 982 1.95 625,262 26,995 5.69 Total interest earning assets 54,974,134 $ 2,398,514 5.83 % 56,933,297 $ 2,265,466 5.32 % Cash and due from banks 510,807 593,023 Premises and equipment 375,574 367,332 Other real estate 6,223 - Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 1,121,807 1,096,567 Other assets(6) 2,162,476 1,187,026 Total assets $ 59,151,021 $ 60,177,245 Liabilities and Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 10,738,505 $ 206,010 2.56 % $ 9,702,651 $ 118,007 1.63 % Money market accounts 12,834,830 307,024 3.20 13,665,672 253,351 2.48 Savings deposits 1,033,696 946 0.12 1,274,142 771 0.08 Time deposits 8,241,879 272,976 4.42 4,892,146 121,019 3.31 Brokered deposits 5,565,332 226,778 5.44 6,116,392 214,627 4.69 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements 107,546 1,587 1.94 98,212 1,317 1.77 Other short-term borrowings 60,763 2,514 5.44 705,292 24,559 4.59 Long-term debt 1,604,966 82,041 6.80 3,400,156 148,968 5.80 Total interest-bearing liabilities 40,187,517 $ 1,099,876 3.66 % 39,854,663 $ 882,619 2.96 % Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 11,944,508 13,972,152 Other liabilities 1,894,545 1,592,230 Total equity 5,124,451 4,758,200 Total liabilities and equity $ 59,151,021 $ 60,177,245 Net interest income, taxable equivalent net interest margin (7) $ 1,298,638 3.16 % $ 1,382,847 3.25 % Less: taxable-equivalent adjustment 4,055 3,405 Net interest income $ 1,294,583 $ 1,379,442

(1) Average loans are shown net of unearned income. NPLs are included. (2) Interest income includes fees as follows: 2024 - $35.7 million and 2023 - $34.6 million. (3) Reflects taxable-equivalent adjustments, using the statutory federal tax rate of 21%, in adjusting interest on tax-exempt loans to a taxable-equivalent basis. (4) Securities are included on an amortized cost basis with yield and net interest margin calculated accordingly. (5) Includes interest-bearing funds with Federal Reserve Bank, interest earning deposits with banks, and federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements. (6) Includes average net unrealized gains/(losses) on investment securities available for sale of $(836.6) million and $(1.53) billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. (7) The net interest margin is calculated by dividing annualized net interest income - TE by average total interest earning assets.

Synovus LOANS OUTSTANDING BY TYPE (Unaudited) Total Loans Total Loans Linked Quarter Total Loans Year/Year (Dollars in thousands) Loan Type September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 % Change September 30, 2023 % Change Commercial, Financial, and Agricultural $ 14,563,913 $ 14,519,608 - % $ 14,498,966 - % Owner-Occupied 8,100,084 8,017,004 1 8,281,988 (2 ) Total Commercial & Industrial 22,663,997 22,536,612 1 22,780,954 (1 ) Multi-Family 4,379,459 4,288,436 2 3,930,617 11 Hotels 1,738,068 1,802,076 (4 ) 1,790,094 (3 ) Office Buildings 1,778,698 1,801,945 (1 ) 1,911,095 (7 ) Shopping Centers 1,260,460 1,298,967 (3 ) 1,327,770 (5 ) Warehouses 837,145 865,359 (3 ) 985,723 (15 ) Other Investment Property 1,352,719 1,271,266 6 1,432,456 (6 ) Total Investment Properties 11,346,549 11,328,049 - 11,377,755 - 1-4 Family Construction 190,705 171,335 11 224,091 (15 ) 1-4 Family Investment Mortgage 337,425 381,212 (11 ) 396,813 (15 ) Total 1-4 Family Properties 528,130 552,547 (4 ) 620,904 (15 ) Commercial Development 48,948 65,994 (26 ) 64,212 (24 ) Residential Development 67,525 67,231 - 92,209 (27 ) Land Acquisition 186,332 201,666 (8 ) 239,773 (22 ) Land and Development 302,805 334,891 (10 ) 396,194 (24 ) Total Commercial Real Estate 12,177,484 12,215,487 - 12,394,853 (2 ) Consumer Mortgages 5,323,443 5,371,164 (1 ) 5,391,282 (1 ) Home Equity 1,809,286 1,812,940 - 1,784,356 1 Credit Cards 181,386 178,889 1 191,046 (5 ) Other Consumer Loans 965,078 978,305 (1 ) 1,137,419 (15 ) Total Consumer 8,279,193 8,341,298 (1 ) 8,504,103 (3 ) Total $ 43,120,674 $ 43,093,397 - % $ 43,679,910 (1 )% NON-PERFORMING LOANS COMPOSITION (Unaudited) Total Non-performing Loans Total Non-performing Loans Linked Quarter Total Non-performing Loans Year/Year (Dollars in thousands) Loan Type September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 % Change September 30, 2023 % Change Commercial, Financial, and Agricultural $ 107,004 $ 120,107 (11 )% $ 97,468 10 % Owner-Occupied 48,390 50,977 (5 ) 84,505 (43 ) Total Commercial & Industrial 155,394 171,084 (9 ) 181,973 (15 ) Multi-Family 1,692 1,718 (2 ) 1,702 (1 ) Office Buildings 78,281 7,350 nm 27,810 181 Shopping Centers 523 541 (3 ) 653 (20 ) Warehouses 163 177 (8 ) 207 (21 ) Other Investment Property 1,612 1,782 (10 ) 572 182 Total Investment Properties 82,271 11,568 nm 30,944 166 1-4 Family Construction 311 311 - - nm 1-4 Family Investment Mortgage 2,533 2,749 (8 ) 3,386 (25 ) Total 1-4 Family Properties 2,844 3,060 (7 ) 3,386 (16 ) Residential Development 268 303 (12 ) 267 - Land Acquisition 1,422 606 135 538 164 Land and Development 1,690 909 86 805 110 Total Commercial Real Estate 86,805 15,537 459 35,135 147 Consumer Mortgages 48,956 48,352 1 43,863 12 Home Equity 15,837 14,947 6 11,620 36 Other Consumer Loans 5,972 6,186 (3 ) 7,941 (25 ) Total Consumer 70,765 69,485 2 63,424 12 Total $ 312,964 $ 256,106 22 % $ 280,532 12 %

Synovus CREDIT QUALITY DATA (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 Third Quarter Third Second First Fourth Third '24 vs '23 Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter % Change Non-performing Loans (NPLs) $ 312,964 256,106 350,450 288,177 280,532 12 % Other Real Estate and Other Assets 386 823 21,210 - - nm Non-performing Assets (NPAs) 313,350 256,929 371,660 288,177 280,532 12 Allowance for Loan Losses (ALL) 484,985 485,101 492,661 479,385 477,532 2 Reserve for Unfunded Commitments 49,556 53,058 53,579 57,231 55,185 (10 ) Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL) 534,541 538,159 546,240 536,616 532,717 - Net Charge-Offs - Quarter 27,052 34,485 44,356 41,574 66,822 Net Charge-Offs - YTD 105,893 78,841 44,356 153,342 111,768 Net Charge-Offs / Average Loans - Quarter (1) 0.25 % 0.32 0.41 0.38 0.61 Net Charge-Offs / Average Loans - YTD (1) 0.33 0.36 0.41 0.35 0.34 NPLs / Loans 0.73 0.59 0.81 0.66 0.64 NPAs / Loans, ORE and specific other assets 0.73 0.60 0.86 0.66 0.64 ACL/Loans 1.24 1.25 1.26 1.24 1.22 ALL/Loans 1.12 1.13 1.14 1.10 1.09 ACL/NPLs 170.80 210.13 155.87 186.21 189.90 ALL/NPLs 154.96 189.41 140.58 166.35 170.22 Past Due Loans over 90 days and Still Accruing $ 4,359 4,460 3,748 5,053 3,792 15 As a Percentage of Loans Outstanding 0.01 % 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 Total Past Due Loans and Still Accruing $ 97,229 129,759 54,814 59,099 54,974 77 As a Percentage of Loans Outstanding 0.23 % 0.30 0.13 0.14 0.13 (1) Ratio is annualized. SELECTED CAPITAL INFORMATION (1) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 10.65 % 10.22 10.13 Tier 1 Capital Ratio 11.77 11.28 11.18 Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 13.62 13.07 13.12 Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 9.55 9.49 9.38 Total Synovus Financial Corp. shareholders' equity as a Percentage of Total Assets 8.99 8.56 7.65 Tangible Common Equity Ratio (2) (4) 7.28 6.84 5.90 Book Value Per Common Share (3) $ 33.94 31.24 27.36 Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (2) 30.29 27.65 23.74 (1) Current quarter regulatory capital information is preliminary. (2) Excludes the carrying value of goodwill and other intangible assets from common equity and total assets. (3) Book Value Per Common Share consists of Total Synovus Financial Corp. shareholders' equity less Preferred stock divided by total common shares outstanding. (4) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for applicable reconciliation.

