

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Netherlands' unemployment rate remained stable in September after rising slightly in the previous month, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The seasonally adjusted ILO jobless rate stood at 3.7 percent in September, the same as in August.



In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was also 3.7 percent.



There were 377,000 unemployed people in September, up from 374,000 a month ago.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15-25 age groups, increased slightly to 9.0 percent in September from 8.9 percent in August.



