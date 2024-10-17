Anzeige
5 Millionen Unzen und steigend: NexGold Mining's unerschlossene Goldstraße
Kindred Group announces third quarter revenue as part of tender offer by La Française des Jeux

SLIEMA, Malta, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Group announces third quarter total revenue in connection with La Française des Jeux's (FDJ) tender offer to acquire Kindred Group. In its 9 months revenue press release to be published after the market closes on 17 October, FDJ will disclose combined group revenue with Kindred revenue estimated on the basis of the scope that would effectively be retained by FDJ. Kindred's revenue and share of locally regulated Gross winnings revenue for the third quarter 2024 are in line with expectations and Kindred remains on track towards its full-year EBITDA guidance.

Kindred Group plc (Kindred) announces third quarter total revenue figures (unaudited) as part of FDJ's public tender offer to acquire the entire outstanding share capital of Kindred.

During the third quarter of 2024, Kindred saw continued solid growth across its diversified market footprint with total revenue (B2C and B2B) reaching GBP 294.5 million. The Gross winnings revenue for the third quarter amounted to GBP 283.1 million and the share of Gross winnings revenue from locally regulated markets amounted to 83 per cent.

The above figures are unaudited and have been shared with FDJ which will report combined revenue figures per third quarter end, including Kindred in connection with FDJ's 9 months revenue press release to be published after market closure on 17 October. For this purpose, FDJ has estimated Kindred revenue on the basis of the scope that would effectively be retained by FDJ. This scope was announced on 22 January 2024, with the planned exit of Norway and other.com sites, unless there is a clear path towards a local licence.

Kindred's estimated revenue and share of locally regulated revenue for the third quarter 2024 are in line with expectations and the Group remains on track towards its communicated full-year EBITDA guidance. Kindred will report final figures for the third quarter 2024 in its interim report on 25 October 2024.

For more information, please contact:
Patrick Kortman, Interim CFO
[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kindred-group/r/kindred-group-announces-third-quarter-revenue-as-part-of-tender-offer-by-la-francaise-des-jeux,c4052405

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/824/4052405/3058702.pdf

Press release: Kindred Group announces third quarter revenue as part of tender offer by La Française des Jeux

