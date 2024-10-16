Anzeige
Donnerstag, 17.10.2024

WKN: A2H5PR | ISIN: US68404V1008 | Ticker-Symbol: 0OP
Frankfurt
17.10.24
08:46 Uhr
0,680 Euro
+0,030
+4,62 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OPTINOSE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OPTINOSE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,6600,70011:31
0,6600,70010:58
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.10.2024 22:12 Uhr
Optinose, Inc.: Optinose Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

YARDLEY, Pa., Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN), a pharmaceutical company focused on patients treated by ear, nose and throat (ENT) and allergy specialists, today announced that the company has granted a non-qualified stock option awards to purchase an aggregate of 185,000 shares of its common stock to eight new employees as an inducement material for accepting employment with OptiNose. The stock option awards were granted outside of the OptiNose, Inc. 2010 Stock Incentive Plan in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The stock options were granted to the new employees on their respective hire dates (October 7, 2024, and October 14, 2024) with an exercise price equal to the closing price of the company's common stock as reported by Nasdaq on the grant date ($0.71 per share, on both dates).

The stock options have a 10-year term and vest over four years, with one-fourth of the shares underlying the stock option vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date and the remainder vesting in thirty-six equal monthly installments thereafter. Vesting of the stock options is subject to continued service with the company through the applicable vesting date.

About Optinose
Optinose is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on serving the needs of patients cared for by ear, nose and throat (ENT) and allergy specialists. To learn more, please visit www.optinose.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Optinose Investor Contact
Jonathan Neely
jonathan.neely@optinose.com
267.521.0531


