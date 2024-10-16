Orchid Island Capital, Inc.: Orchid Island Capital Announces Estimated Third Quarter 2024 Results, October 2024 Monthly Dividend and September 30, 2024 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

October 2024 Monthly Dividend of $0.12 Per Share of Common Stock

Estimated Book Value Per Share as of September 30, 2024 of $8.40

Estimated GAAP net income of $0.24 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, including an estimated $0.29 per share of net realized and unrealized gains on RMBS and derivative instruments

Estimated 2.1% total return on equity for the quarter ended September 30, 2024

Estimated book value, net income and total return on equity amounts are preliminary, subject to change, and subject to review by the Company's independent registered public accounting firm

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of September 30, 2024

Next Dividend Announcement Expected November 13, 2024

VERO BEACH, Fla., Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors of the Company declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of October 2024. The dividend of $0.12 per share will be paid November 27, 2024 to holders of record of the Company's common stock on October 31, 2024, with an ex-dividend date of October 31, 2024. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend on November 13, 2024.

The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.

As of October 16, 2024, the Company had 78,414,645 shares of common stock outstanding. As of September 30, 2024, the Company had 78,082,645 shares of common stock outstanding. As of June 30, 2024, the Company had 64,824,374 shares of common stock outstanding.

Estimated September 30, 2024 Book Value Per Share

The Company's estimated book value per share as of September 30, 2024 was $8.40. The Company computes book value per share by dividing total stockholders' equity by the total number of outstanding shares of common stock. At September 30, 2024, the Company's preliminary estimated total stockholders' equity was approximately $656.0 million with 78,082,645 shares of common stock outstanding. These figures and the resulting estimated book value per share are preliminary, subject to change, and subject to review by the Company's independent registered public accounting firm.

Estimated Net Income Per Share and Realized and Unrealized Gains and Losses on RMBS and Derivative Instruments

The Company estimates it generated a net income per share of $0.24 for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, which includes an estimated $0.29 per share of net realized and unrealized gains on RMBS and derivative instruments. These amounts compare to total dividends declared during the quarter of $0.36 per share. Net income per common share calculated under generally accepted accounting principles can, and does, differ from our REIT taxable income. The Company views REIT taxable income as a better indication of income to be paid in the form of a dividend rather than net income. Many components of REIT taxable income can only be estimated at this time and our monthly dividends declared are based on both estimates of REIT taxable income to be earned over the course of the current quarter and calendar year and a longer-term estimate of the REIT taxable income of the Company. These figures are preliminary, subject to change, and subject to review by the Company's independent registered public accounting firm.

Estimated Total Return on Equity

The Company's estimated total return on equity for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was 2.1%. The Company calculates total return on equity as the sum of dividends declared and paid during the quarter plus changes in book value during the quarter, divided by the Company's stockholders' equity at the beginning of the quarter. The total return was $0.18 per share, comprised of dividends per share of $0.36 and a decrease in book value per share of $0.18 from June 30, 2024.

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

Details of the RMBS portfolio as of September 30, 2024 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change and, with respect to figures that will appear in the Company's financial statements and associated footnotes as of and for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, are subject to review by the Company's independent registered public accounting firm:

RMBS Valuation Characteristics

RMBS Assets by Agency

Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results

Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty

RMBS Risk Measures

About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company's distributions. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.'s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.

RMBS Valuation Characteristics ($ in thousands) Realized Realized Jul -24 - Sep-24 Sep-24 Net Weighted CPR CPR Weighted Average (1-Month) (3-Month) Modeled Interest Current Fair % of Current Average Maturity (Reported (Reported Rate Sensitivity (1) Type Face Value Portfolio Price Coupon GWAC Age (Months) in Oct) in Oct) (-50 BPS) (+50 BPS) Fixed Rate RMBS 30yr 3.0 1,313,569 1,192,650 21.91 % 90.79 3.00 % 3.46 % 42 312 4.9 % 6.4 % 36,156 (37,050 ) 30yr 3.5 180,159 170,463 3.13 % 94.62 3.50 % 4.04 % 55 293 7.3 % 8.6 % 4,631 (4,728 ) 30yr 4.0 534,812 515,427 9.47 % 96.38 4.00 % 4.64 % 68 285 3.2 % 4.6 % 11,715 (12,733 ) 30yr 4.5 312,192 308,236 5.66 % 98.73 4.50 % 5.44 % 27 330 5.5 % 6.8 % 5,377 (6,191 ) 30yr 5.0 517,497 518,746 9.53 % 100.24 5.00 % 5.93 % 25 330 7.9 % 7.0 % 7,905 (9,531 ) 30yr 5.5 259,123 265,083 4.87 % 102.30 5.50 % 6.43 % 18 338 3.3 % 5.8 % 3,498 (4,475 ) 30yr 6.0 1,248,052 1,287,954 23.66 % 103.20 6.00 % 6.98 % 9 347 11.7 % 9.5 % 8,892 (12,035 ) 30yr 6.5 776,146 806,065 14.81 % 103.85 6.50 % 7.43 % 9 348 15.8 % 11.9 % 5,418 (7,020 ) 30yr 7.0 346,282 362,445 6.66 % 104.67 7.00 % 7.94 % 11 343 22.4 % 22.7 % 2,291 (2,777 ) 30yr Total 5,487,832 5,427,069 99.71 % 98.89 4.94 % 5.72 % 27 327 9.3 % 8.8 % 85,883 (96,540 ) Total Pass Through RMBS 5,487,832 5,427,069 99.71 % 98.89 4.94 % 5.72 % 27 327 9.3 % 8.8 % 85,883 (96,540 ) Structured RMBS IO 20yr 4.0 7,414 693 0.01 % 9.35 4.00 % 4.57 % 153 81 11.0 % 11.5 % 3 (4 ) IO 30yr 3.0 2,690 376 0.01 % 13.98 3.00 % 3.64 % 116 234 0.9 % 1.2 % (2 ) - IO 30yr 4.0 73,719 13,339 0.25 % 18.09 4.00 % 4.60 % 121 230 5.8 % 6.3 % (424 ) 302 IO 30yr 4.5 3,218 620 0.01 % 19.26 4.50 % 4.99 % 171 176 8.6 % 7.8 % (11 ) 7 IO 30yr 5.0 1,733 354 0.01 % 20.45 5.00 % 5.37 % 171 177 1.1 % 4.4 % (10 ) 7 IO Total 88,774 15,382 0.28 % 17.33 4.01 % 4.60 % 126 214 6.1 % 6.6 % (444 ) 312 IIO 30yr 4.0 23,450 353 0.01 % 1.50 0.00 % 4.40 % 84 264 0.6 % 5.7 % 121 (99 ) Total Structured RMBS 112,224 15,735 0.29 % 14.02 3.17 % 4.55 % 117 225 4.9 % 6.4 % (323 ) 213 Total Mortgage Assets $ 5,600,056 $ 5,442,804 100.00 % 4.90 % 5.70 % 29 325 9.2 % 8.8 % $ 85,560 $ (96,327 )

Hedge Modeled Interest Notional Period Rate Sensitivity (1) Hedge Balance End (-50 BPS) (+50 BPS) 3-Month SOFR Futures(2) $ (455,900 ) Oct-25 $ (5,699 ) $ 5,699 10-Year Treasury Future(3) (12,500 ) Dec-24 (410 ) 397 Swaps (3,486,800 ) Jun-30 (91,274 ) 88,057 TBA (300,000 ) Oct-24 (8,387 ) 8,827 Swaptions - Jan-00 - - Hedge Total $ (4,255,200 ) $ (105,770 ) $ 102,980 Rate Shock Grand Total $ (20,210 ) $ 6,653

(1) Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant SOFR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially. (2) Amounts for SOFR futures contracts represents the average quarterly notional amount. (3) Ten-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $114.28 at September 30, 2024. The market value of the short position was $14.3 million.

RMBS Assets by Agency ($ in thousands) Percentage Fair of Asset Category Value Portfolio As of September 30, 2024 Fannie Mae $ 3,692,047 67.8 % Freddie Mac 1,750,757 32.2 % Total Mortgage Assets $ 5,442,804 100.0 %

Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test ($ in thousands) Percentage Fair of Asset Category Value Portfolio As of September 30, 2024 Non-Whole Pool Assets $ 161,835 3.0 % Whole Pool Assets 5,280,969 97.0 % Total Mortgage Assets $ 5,442,804 100.0 %

Borrowings By Counterparty ($ in thousands) Weighted Weighted % of Average Average Total Total Repo Maturity Longest As of September 30, 2024 Borrowings Debt Rate in Days Maturity ABN AMRO Bank N.V. $ 381,192 7.3 % 5.37 % 15 10/15/2024 Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith 379,748 7.3 % 5.20 % 35 11/15/2024 ASL Capital Markets Inc. 346,397 6.6 % 5.35 % 31 11/15/2024 Cantor Fitzgerald & Co 289,468 5.5 % 5.30 % 11 10/18/2024 DV Securities, LLC Repo 274,284 5.2 % 5.24 % 19 10/28/2024 Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc 263,580 5.0 % 5.35 % 23 10/28/2024 J.P. Morgan Securities LLC 254,798 4.9 % 5.33 % 9 10/25/2024 Banco Santander SA 248,472 4.8 % 5.33 % 49 11/18/2024 Daiwa Securities America Inc. 247,191 4.7 % 5.04 % 28 11/19/2024 Citigroup Global Markets Inc 244,746 4.7 % 5.04 % 25 10/25/2024 Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. 241,641 4.6 % 5.29 % 16 10/16/2024 ING Financial Markets LLC 225,593 4.3 % 5.01 % 39 11/8/2024 Marex Capital Markets Inc. 223,192 4.3 % 5.00 % 21 10/21/2024 Goldman, Sachs & Co 208,485 4.0 % 5.32 % 16 10/16/2024 Bank of Montreal 204,522 3.9 % 5.31 % 15 10/15/2024 South Street Securities, LLC 194,516 3.7 % 5.20 % 19 10/24/2024 Clear Street LLC 193,535 3.7 % 5.21 % 48 11/20/2024 Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc. 193,120 3.7 % 5.26 % 26 11/18/2024 StoneX Financial Inc. 159,098 3.0 % 5.03 % 21 10/21/2024 The Bank of Nova Scotia 149,958 2.9 % 5.29 % 15 10/15/2024 RBC Capital Markets, LLC 143,225 2.7 % 5.31 % 45 11/14/2024 Nomura Securities International, Inc. 75,278 1.4 % 5.31 % 15 10/15/2024 Lucid Prime Fund, LLC 48,322 0.9 % 5.29 % 17 10/17/2024 Wells Fargo Securities, LLC 23,004 0.4 % 5.06 % 25 10/25/2024 Lucid Cash Fund USG LLC 17,506 0.3 % 5.31 % 17 10/17/2024 Total Borrowings $ 5,230,871 100.0 % 5.24 % 25 11/20/2024

