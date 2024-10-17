Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 17.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
5 Millionen Unzen und steigend: NexGold Mining's unerschlossene Goldstraße
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.10.2024 10:22 Uhr
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Capsa Healthcare Announces New Interface to EMIS ProScript Connect for RoboWall Prescription Pickup Efficiency

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 17, 2024a leading United Kingdom pharmacy patient medication record (PMR) software. This milestone underscores Capsa Healthcare's dedication to enhancing medication delivery efficiency and patient care worldwide.

RoboPharma

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

RoboWall,part of Capsa Healthcare's RoboPharma pharmacy automation group, is a fully automated prescription pickup center designed to give pharmacies unparalleled convenience for around-the-clock prescription retrieval. The new integration gives thousands of community pharmacies across the UK operating EMIS' ProScript Connect access to RoboWall's business-changing potential. The RoboWall Application Programming Interface (API) seamlessly integrates with ProScript Connect, eliminating additional steps for pharmacy staff to complete and store filled orders for patient pickup. Pharmacies now have a comprehensive solution for prescription management, enabling patients to retrieve medications according to their preferences, day or night. RoboWall's efficiency saves time and labor for pharmacy staff, and also reduces congestion during peak hours, resulting in shorter wait times and better customer satisfaction.

Oriol Orti, Business Development Director for Capsa Healthcare's RoboPharma group, commented on the significance of the integration. "We are thrilled with the successful completion of RoboWall's integration with EMIS ProScript Connect as it provides our United Kingdom-based pharmacy customers with even more patient-centric technology options," Orti stated. "Customers will choose the pharmacy that caters to their preferences, and RoboWall delivers precisely that."

Earlier this week at The Pharmacy Showin Birmingham, England, RoboWall received tremendous reception among UK-based pharmacies operating ProScript Connect. These pharmacies anticipate a seamless implementation and installation process starting in mid-Q4, satisfying a growing market demand for more customer-accommodating solutions.

About Capsa Healthcare and RoboPharma:
Across the healthcare continuum, Capsa stands out as the leader in purposefully designed, integrated solutions for pharmacy automation, medication management, and point-of-care technologies. Capsa's RoboPharma group delivers custom-engineered pharmacy automation systems for central fill, mail order, hospital and retail pharmacies. Capsa has partnered with healthcare providers for more than 60 years to engineer innovative answers for complex challenges. Capsa's solutions optimize workflows, streamline repetitive tasks, and improve clinical efficiency. From automating pharmacy operations to enhancing patient engagement, Capsa is engineering a path to better care.

Media Contact:
Mike Stotz, Senior Marketing Manager
mstotz@capsahealthcare.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.