Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced a pair of leadership promotions, naming Lars Messutat to Head of General Property, DACH, and Juliane Klein-Walbeck to Head of Energy Construction, DACH.

"BHSI's strength in the DACH region rests not only on our strong balance sheet, underwriting acumen and CLAIMS IS OUR PRODUCT philosophy, but also on the excellence of our team," said Andreas Krause, Head of DACH, BHSI. "Lars and Juliane exemplify this excellence. I look forward to working with them in their expanded roles to continue to grow our business and our customer and broker relationships."

Lars joined BHSI in 2018 and was previously Head of Property, Corporate Customers. He has more than two decades of industry experience focused on property and spanning both the underwriting and brokerage sides of the business. He continues to be based in Munich and can be reached at Lars.Messutat@bhspecialty.com

Juliane, who was previously Head of Construction, joined BHSI in 2021. She comes to her expanded role with more than 20 years of industry experience. She continues to be based in Cologne and can be reached at Juliane.Klein-Walbeck@bhspecialty.com.

