Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 17.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
5 Millionen Unzen und steigend: NexGold Mining's unerschlossene Goldstraße
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
17.10.2024 11:24 Uhr
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kexing Biopharm made its appearance at CPHI Milan 2024: Launch Ceremony for Apexelsin in EU market Successfully done

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 10th, the 2024 International Convention on Pharmaceutical Ingredients and Intermediates Europe Exhibition (CPHI Milan 2024), one of the largest and most influential pharmaceutical industry events globally, concluded successfully at the Milan International Exhibition Center in Italy. Kexing Biopharm, a Chinese high-quality biopharmaceutical outbound platform, made an appearance at the event and garnered widespread attention with its diverse product line and cutting-edge innovative strength.

Led by Kexing Biopharm General Manager Mr. Zhao Yanqing, Kexing Biopharm showcased an impressive array of products at the event, covering several therapeutic areas including oncology, autoimmunity, and metabolism. The showcased products included human erythropoietin (EPO), human granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (GC), combined Clostridium Butyricum and Bifidobacterium, live, albumin-bound paclitaxel (Apexelsin®), bevacizumab, infliximab, adalimumab, trastuzumab, liraglutide, and palbociclib etc.

It is worth mentioning that Kexing Biopharm held a launch ceremony for Protein bound Paclitaxel (Apexelsin®) in the European Union during the exhibition. The company has set a new production line according to the EU pharmaceutical GMP standards for Apexelsin® and has simultaneously carried out registration work in multiple countries. The product received the EU pharmaceutical GMP certificate in May this year and was approved for marketing in the EU at the end of July. It has begun shipping in August. Apexelsin® has officially entered the European pharmaceutical market, showcasing the company's overseas expansion capabilities in the anti-cancer field. This is also a pivotal step in gradually enhancing its commercial presence abroad and progressively advancing the "globalization" strategy.

In addition, the partner in the Middle East, Saudi Arabia, signed on site at the booth, marking a further deepening cooperation between the two sides. The representative of the cooperation party said that in the future, both sides will continue to promote the cooperation on more products and work together to advance the development of pharmaceuticals in the Middle East.

Kexing Biopharm will continue to adhere to the development vision of "innovation plus internationalization" and actively license in high-quality blockbuster drugs, and strengthen communication and cooperation with global partners and jointly promote innovation and development in the pharmaceutical industry.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kexing-biopharm-made-its-appearance-at-cphi-milan-2024-launch-ceremony-for-apexelsin--in-eu-market-successfully-done-302279113.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.