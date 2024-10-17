Anzeige
17.10.2024 11:46 Uhr
The Government of Wanzhou District, Chongqing Municipality: Cultural carnival to open in Chinese Yangtze River tourism hub Wanzhou

CHONGQING, China, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 15th China Three Gorges International Tourism Festival will open on October 20 in Wanzhou District, west China's Chongqing Municipality, according to a press conference held by the Government of Wanzhou District on Wednesday.

The two-day event will comprehensively showcase the magnificent scenery and profound cultural heritage of the Three Gorges of the Yangtze River, China's longest river.

The cultural and tourism carnival will feature sports events, music performances, and a culinary experience.

Exciting sports events such as the Three Gorges cycling race, kayaking, and paddleboarding across the Yangtze River will showcase the passion and vitality of sports. Music activities like the Concert of World Great Rivers will provide enjoyment and resonate with the audience. The Three Gorges food culture festival, along with the Wanzhou grilled fish festival, will allow visitors to not only savor delicious cuisine but also experience the unique charm of the riverside city.

Located in the northeastern part of Chongqing, Wanzhou, as the heartland of the Three Gorges reservoir area, is becoming a sought-after destination for global tourists due to its unique geographical location, rich cultural heritage, and magnificent natural landscapes. It is not only a transportation hub for entering Sichuan in the west and Hubei in the east but also a vibrant and charming city.

Currently, Wanzhou is committed to enriching the tourism experience and building itself into a nationally renowned urban tourist destination. By adopting the "tourism plus" model, the city is cultivating new forms of integrated cultural and tourism development, providing visitors with more diverse and enjoyable tourism experiences.

At the same time, Wanzhou also places great emphasis on improving tourism services, ensuring that visitors can not only enjoy the beautiful scenery but also experience a unique sense of hospitality and comfort.

Wanzhou, a city with a long history and profound cultural heritage, is attracting tourists from all over the world with its unique charm. In this golden autumn season, Wanzhou warmly invites global visitors to join in this cultural and tourism carnival to experience together the city's unique charm and numerous wonders.

Source: The Government of Wanzhou District, Chongqing Municipality


